Seven Hills Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company's investment objective is to balance capital preservation with generating attractive, risk-adjusted returns on its investments. The Company focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. The Company invests in first mortgage loans, which have principal balances of approximately up to $75.0 million. The Company has approximately $37 billion in assets under management (AUM). It operates approximately 30 regional offices located throughout the United States. Tremont Realty Capital LLC is the investment manager of the Company.

Sector Specialized REITs