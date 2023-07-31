Seven Hills Realty Trust reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net income was USD 4.64 million compared to USD 4.58 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.32 compared to USD 0.31 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.32 compared to USD 0.31 a year ago.
For the six months, net income was USD 12.45 million compared to USD 15.7 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.85 compared to USD 1.08 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.85 compared to USD 1.08 a year ago.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 05:30 pm
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023