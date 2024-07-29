Seven Hills Realty Trust

Second Quarter 2024

Financial Results

Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

"SEVN reported strong second quarter results with distributable earnings per share exceeding consensus estimates and more than covering our quarterly dividend. Our results once again demonstrate the high quality of our loan portfolio with a weighted average risk rating of 3.0 consistent with last quarter. After closing two loans thus far in 2024, we have over $345 million of available capacity and we continue to focus on a growing pipeline of investment opportunities to originate new loans and generate attractive, risk adjusted returns for our shareholders."

Tom Lorenzini, President and Chief Investment Officer of SEVN

Newton, MA(July 29, 2024). Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN) today announced financial results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Distributions

On July 11, 2024, SEVN declared a quarterly distribution of $0.35 per common share, or approximately $5.2 million, to shareholders of record on July 22, 2024. SEVN expects to pay this distribution on or about August 15, 2024.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss SEVN's second quarter 2024 results will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call telephone number is (866) 739-7850. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-6592. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. To access the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 5505857. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen only mode on SEVN's website, at www.sevnreit.com. The archived webcast will be available for replay on SEVN's website after the call. The transcription, recording and retransmission of SEVN's second quarter conference call in any way are strictly prohibited without the prior written consent of SEVN.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN), or SEVN, we, our or us, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. SEVN is managed by Tremont Realty Capital, an affiliate of The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $41 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. For more information about SEVN, please visit www.sevnreit.com.

Q2 2024

Company Snapshot

(As of June 30, 2024, unless otherwise noted)

Strong Loan Portfolio

$652 million

Floating rate

first mortgage loan commitments

$30 million

Average

loan commitment

68%

Weighted average

LTV

9.6%

Weighted average

All In Yield

100% floating rate first mortgage loan portfolio secured by diverse property types and geographic regions and owned by high quality sponsors.

Conservative Leverage

1.5x

Debt to equity ratio

$695 million

Maximum facility size

$276 million

Unused financing

capacity

$70 million

Cash

on hand

Conservative leverage levels and ample cash on hand provide SEVN with liquidity to continue to originate accretive loans that meet our disciplined underwriting criteria.

Integrated with RMR Real Estate Platform

12%

Ownership of SEVN

~$41 billion

of Gross AUM

~1,100

CRE professionals

~2,000

Properties managed

across the U.S.

SEVN is managed by Tremont Realty Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary of RMR, providing a depth of market knowledge and an extensive network of real estate owners, operators, sponsors and financial institutions.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

(As of and for the three months ended June 30, 2024, unless otherwise noted)

Financial

Results

Investment

Activity

Portfolio

Liquidity &

Capitalization

  • Generated net income of $4.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted share and Distributable Earnings of $5.6 million, or $0.38 per diluted share.
  • Quarterly distribution of $0.35 per common share declared and paid during the quarter.
  • Closed two new loans during the quarter with aggregate total commitments of $41.6 million:
    • $17.8 million loan secured by a multifamily property in Newport News, VA with a coupon of S + 3.15% and an All In Yield of S + 3.88%.
    • $23.8 million loan secured by a self-storage facility in Los Angeles, CA with a coupon of S + 3.40% and an All In Yield of S + 3.85%.
  • Received $17.3 million of early repayment proceeds on a loan secured by a hotel in Scottsdale, AZ.
  • In July 2024, received $19.7 million of loan repayment proceeds on a loan secured by a multifamily property in Portland, OR.
  • Weighted average coupon of S + 3.73% and All In Yield of S + 4.17%.
  • Weighted average risk rating of 3.0 and an allowance for credit losses representing 1.2% of total loan commitments.
  • Available liquidity of $345.6 million, including unused capacity of $276.0 million available under our Secured Financing Facilities and $69.6 million of cash on hand.
  • Weighted average coupon of S + 2.16%.

Please refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Measures and Definitions within the Appendix for terms used throughout this document. All amounts in this presentation are unaudited.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Summary

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Income Statement

Balance Sheet

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024

Income from loan investments, net

$

8,812

Revenue from real estate owned

568

Other expenses

(3,836)

Provision for credit losses

(1,315)

Net income

$

4,229

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

and diluted

14,691

Net income per common share - basic and diluted

$

0.28

Distributable Earnings (1)

$

5,564

Distributable Earnings per common share - basic and

diluted (1)

$

0.38

Quarterly Distribution per Share

$

0.35

(1) See appendix for definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures.

June 30, 2024

Loans held for investment, net

$

603,527

Real estate owned, net

11,194

Cash and cash equivalents

69,603

Other

10,539

Total assets

$

694,863

Secured financing facilities, net

$

417,939

Other

5,835

Total liabilities

$

423,774

Total shareholders' equity

$

271,089

Total outstanding common shares

14,833

Book value per common share

$

18.28

Adjusted book value (1)

$

279,349

Adjusted book value per common share (1)

$

18.83

Loan Portfolio Summary

Second Quarter

As of

(dollars in thousands)

Originations

June 30, 2024

Number of loans

2

22

Average loan commitment

$20,779

$29,645

Total loan commitments

$41,557

$652,198

Unfunded loan commitments

$5,540

$41,988

Principal balance

$36,017

$610,210

Weighted average coupon rate

8.64%

9.11%

Weighted average All In Yield

9.20%

9.55%

Weighted average Maximum Maturity

4.9

2.6

Weighted average LTV

63%

68%

Weighted average floor

2.60%

1.42%

Weighted average risk rating

3.0

3.0

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Second Quarter 2024 Loan Portfolio Activity

(dollars in millions)

$628.9

$5.6

$17.3

$652.2 (1)

Total Loan Commitments

$38.3

$36.0

$42.0

Unfunded Commitments

$0.9

$590.6

$590.6

$626.6

$627.5

$610.2

Principal Balance

Q1 2024 Loan

Originations

Fundings

Repayments

Q2 2024 Loan

Portfolio

Portfolio

  1. In June 2024, the sponsor of the loan secured by a multifamily property in Farmington Hills, MI exercised its option to reduce the committed principal amount of the loan by $1.0 million, in accordance with the loan agreement.

Loan Portfolio Originations and Diversity

Loan Originations by Quarter

Geographic Region (1)

East

(dollars in millions)

16%

South

$60.5

34%

$8.9

$54.3

Midwest

$-

21%

$47.0

$44.8

$8.6

$37.5

$3.2

$41.6

Total Loan Commitments

West

$-

$5.6

Unfunded Commitments

29%

$51.6

$24.4

$54.3

$2.4

$41.6

$38.4

$37.5

$36.0 Principal Balance

$22.0

$-

$-

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Loan Count

2

1

1

0

1

2

2

0

2

Property Type (1)

Retail

Hotel

Retail 5% 9%

Multifamily 37%

Industrial 22%

Office 27%

  1. Based on principal balance of loans held for investment as of June 30, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Loan Portfolio Credit Quality

Loan to Value (1)

% of Portfolio

27%

30%

17%

14%

12%

30% - 60%

61% - 65%

66% - 70%

71% - 75%

76% - 80%

Loan Count

4

2

5

8

3

Weighted Average

LTV: 68%

Risk Rating Distribution (1)

  • of Portfolio
    59%

Weighted Average

Risk Rating: 3.0

24%

6%

11%

-%

Lower Risk (1)

Average Risk (2)

Acceptable Risk (3)

Higher Risk (4)

Impaired/Loss Likely (5)

Loan Count

1

2

14

5

0

(1) Percentage of portfolio based on principal balance of loans

held for investment as of June 30, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Reducing Office Loan Exposure

Since the beginning of 2023, SEVN's office loan exposure has declined to 27% through diversified loan originations and repayments.

Portfolio Composition (1)

2%

7%

8%

5%

11%

11%

14%

18%

18%

19%

19%

22%

17%

12%

10%

9%

31%

35%

33%

33%

35%

37%

40%

36%

34%

29%

28%

27%

3/31/2023

6/30/2023

9/30/2023

12/31/2023

3/31/2024

6/30/2024

Office Loan Count

10

9

9

7

6

6

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Hotel

Industrial

Retail

Multifamily

Office

  1. Percentage of portfolio based on principal balance of loans held for investment.

Office Loans (1)

  • No office loans in urban or CBD markets in our portfolio.
  • Six office loans with a weighted average risk rating of 3.9 make up 27% of our portfolio as of June 30, 2024 compared to 36% as of June 30, 2023.
  • As of June 30, 2024, all of our borrowers had paid their debt service obligations owed and due to us.

Total Loan Portfolio

Office Risk Rating Distribution

Office

Risk Rating 3 4%

Office

Risk Rating 4 23%

Risk Rating

3

14% of office

Risk Rating

4

86% of office

$23.5 million principal balance / Class B / Downers Grove, IL

  • Leased occupancy of 93% and a WALT of 6.1 years.

$43.5 million principal balance / Class B / suburban Dallas, TX

  • Leased occupancy of 73% and a WALT of 4.5 years.
  • Demonstrated commitment from sponsor, with $3.9 million of equity contributions to fund reserves since 2022.

$29.5 million principal balance / Class B / Downers Grove, IL

  • Leased occupancy of 84% and a WALT of 4.8 years. $26.6 million principal balance / Class B / Plano, TX
  • Leased occupancy of 88% and a WALT of 3.3 years. $24.4 million principal balance / Class A / Carlsbad, CA
  • Leased occupancy of 93% and a WALT of 3.2 years. $20.0 million principal balance / Class A / Bellevue, WA
  • Leased occupancy of 74% and a WALT of 3.7 years.

Other Property Types 73%

FINANCIAL RESULTS

  1. Percentage of portfolio and office risk rating distribution based on principal balance of loans held for investment as of June 30, 2024.

