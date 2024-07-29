Seven Hills Realty Trust
Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results
"SEVN reported strong second quarter results with distributable earnings per share exceeding consensus estimates and more than covering our quarterly dividend. Our results once again demonstrate the high quality of our loan portfolio with a weighted average risk rating of 3.0 consistent with last quarter. After closing two loans thus far in 2024, we have over $345 million of available capacity and we continue to focus on a growing pipeline of investment opportunities to originate new loans and generate attractive, risk adjusted returns for our shareholders."
Tom Lorenzini, President and Chief Investment Officer of SEVN
Newton, MA(July 29, 2024). Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN) today announced financial results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024.
Distributions
On July 11, 2024, SEVN declared a quarterly distribution of $0.35 per common share, or approximately $5.2 million, to shareholders of record on July 22, 2024. SEVN expects to pay this distribution on or about August 15, 2024.
Conference Call
A conference call to discuss SEVN's second quarter 2024 results will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call telephone number is (866) 739-7850. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-6592. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. To access the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 5505857. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen only mode on SEVN's website, at www.sevnreit.com. The archived webcast will be available for replay on SEVN's website after the call. The transcription, recording and retransmission of SEVN's second quarter conference call in any way are strictly prohibited without the prior written consent of SEVN.
About Seven Hills Realty Trust
Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN), or SEVN, we, our or us, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. SEVN is managed by Tremont Realty Capital, an affiliate of The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $41 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. For more information about SEVN, please visit www.sevnreit.com.
Company Snapshot
(As of June 30, 2024, unless otherwise noted)
Strong Loan Portfolio
$652 million
Floating rate
first mortgage loan commitments
$30 million
Average
loan commitment
68%
Weighted average
LTV
9.6%
Weighted average
All In Yield
100% floating rate first mortgage loan portfolio secured by diverse property types and geographic regions and owned by high quality sponsors.
Conservative Leverage
1.5x
Debt to equity ratio
$695 million
Maximum facility size
$276 million
Unused financing
capacity
$70 million
Cash
on hand
Conservative leverage levels and ample cash on hand provide SEVN with liquidity to continue to originate accretive loans that meet our disciplined underwriting criteria.
Integrated with RMR Real Estate Platform
12%
Ownership of SEVN
~$41 billion
of Gross AUM
~1,100
CRE professionals
~2,000
Properties managed
across the U.S.
SEVN is managed by Tremont Realty Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary of RMR, providing a depth of market knowledge and an extensive network of real estate owners, operators, sponsors and financial institutions.
Second Quarter 2024 Highlights
(As of and for the three months ended June 30, 2024, unless otherwise noted)
Financial
Results
Investment
Activity
Portfolio
Liquidity &
Capitalization
- Generated net income of $4.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted share and Distributable Earnings of $5.6 million, or $0.38 per diluted share.
- Quarterly distribution of $0.35 per common share declared and paid during the quarter.
- Closed two new loans during the quarter with aggregate total commitments of $41.6 million:
- $17.8 million loan secured by a multifamily property in Newport News, VA with a coupon of S + 3.15% and an All In Yield of S + 3.88%.
- $23.8 million loan secured by a self-storage facility in Los Angeles, CA with a coupon of S + 3.40% and an All In Yield of S + 3.85%.
- Received $17.3 million of early repayment proceeds on a loan secured by a hotel in Scottsdale, AZ.
- In July 2024, received $19.7 million of loan repayment proceeds on a loan secured by a multifamily property in Portland, OR.
- Weighted average coupon of S + 3.73% and All In Yield of S + 4.17%.
- Weighted average risk rating of 3.0 and an allowance for credit losses representing 1.2% of total loan commitments.
- Available liquidity of $345.6 million, including unused capacity of $276.0 million available under our Secured Financing Facilities and $69.6 million of cash on hand.
- Weighted average coupon of S + 2.16%.
Please refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Measures and Definitions within the Appendix for terms used throughout this document. All amounts in this presentation are unaudited.
Second Quarter 2024 Financial Summary
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Income Statement
Balance Sheet
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
Income from loan investments, net
$
8,812
Revenue from real estate owned
568
Other expenses
(3,836)
Provision for credit losses
(1,315)
Net income
$
4,229
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
and diluted
14,691
Net income per common share - basic and diluted
$
0.28
Distributable Earnings (1)
$
5,564
Distributable Earnings per common share - basic and
diluted (1)
$
0.38
Quarterly Distribution per Share
$
0.35
(1) See appendix for definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures.
June 30, 2024
Loans held for investment, net
$
603,527
Real estate owned, net
11,194
Cash and cash equivalents
69,603
Other
10,539
Total assets
$
694,863
Secured financing facilities, net
$
417,939
Other
5,835
Total liabilities
$
423,774
Total shareholders' equity
$
271,089
Total outstanding common shares
14,833
Book value per common share
$
18.28
Adjusted book value (1)
$
279,349
Adjusted book value per common share (1)
$
18.83
Loan Portfolio Summary
Second Quarter
As of
(dollars in thousands)
Originations
June 30, 2024
Number of loans
2
22
Average loan commitment
$20,779
$29,645
Total loan commitments
$41,557
$652,198
Unfunded loan commitments
$5,540
$41,988
Principal balance
$36,017
$610,210
Weighted average coupon rate
8.64%
9.11%
Weighted average All In Yield
9.20%
9.55%
Weighted average Maximum Maturity
4.9
2.6
Weighted average LTV
63%
68%
Weighted average floor
2.60%
1.42%
Weighted average risk rating
3.0
3.0
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Second Quarter 2024 Loan Portfolio Activity
(dollars in millions)
$628.9
$5.6
$17.3
$652.2 (1)
Total Loan Commitments
$38.3
$36.0
$42.0
Unfunded Commitments
$0.9
$590.6
$590.6
$626.6
$627.5
$610.2
Principal Balance
Q1 2024 Loan
Originations
Fundings
Repayments
Q2 2024 Loan
Portfolio
Portfolio
- In June 2024, the sponsor of the loan secured by a multifamily property in Farmington Hills, MI exercised its option to reduce the committed principal amount of the loan by $1.0 million, in accordance with the loan agreement.
Loan Portfolio Originations and Diversity
Loan Originations by Quarter
Geographic Region (1)
East
(dollars in millions)
16%
South
$60.5
34%
$8.9
$54.3
Midwest
$-
21%
$47.0
$44.8
$8.6
$37.5
$3.2
$41.6
Total Loan Commitments
West
$-
$5.6
Unfunded Commitments
29%
$51.6
$24.4
$54.3
$2.4
$41.6
$38.4
$37.5
$36.0 Principal Balance
$22.0
$-
$-
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Loan Count
2
1
1
0
1
2
2
0
2
Property Type (1)
Retail
Hotel
Retail 5% 9%
Multifamily 37%
Industrial 22%
Office 27%
- Based on principal balance of loans held for investment as of June 30, 2024.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Loan Portfolio Credit Quality
Loan to Value (1)
% of Portfolio
27%
30%
17%
14%
12%
30% - 60%
61% - 65%
66% - 70%
71% - 75%
76% - 80%
Loan Count
4
2
5
8
3
Weighted Average
LTV: 68%
Risk Rating Distribution (1)
- of Portfolio
59%
Weighted Average
Risk Rating: 3.0
24%
6%
11%
-%
Lower Risk (1)
Average Risk (2)
Acceptable Risk (3)
Higher Risk (4)
Impaired/Loss Likely (5)
Loan Count
1
2
14
5
0
(1) Percentage of portfolio based on principal balance of loans
held for investment as of June 30, 2024.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Reducing Office Loan Exposure
Since the beginning of 2023, SEVN's office loan exposure has declined to 27% through diversified loan originations and repayments.
Portfolio Composition (1)
2%
7%
8%
5%
11%
11%
14%
18%
18%
19%
19%
22%
17%
12%
10%
9%
31%
35%
33%
33%
35%
37%
40%
36%
34%
29%
28%
27%
3/31/2023
6/30/2023
9/30/2023
12/31/2023
3/31/2024
6/30/2024
Office Loan Count
10
9
9
7
6
6
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Hotel
Industrial
Retail
Multifamily
Office
- Percentage of portfolio based on principal balance of loans held for investment.
Office Loans (1)
- No office loans in urban or CBD markets in our portfolio.
- Six office loans with a weighted average risk rating of 3.9 make up 27% of our portfolio as of June 30, 2024 compared to 36% as of June 30, 2023.
- As of June 30, 2024, all of our borrowers had paid their debt service obligations owed and due to us.
Total Loan Portfolio
Office Risk Rating Distribution
Office
Risk Rating 3 4%
Office
Risk Rating 4 23%
Risk Rating
3
14% of office
Risk Rating
4
86% of office
$23.5 million principal balance / Class B / Downers Grove, IL
- Leased occupancy of 93% and a WALT of 6.1 years.
$43.5 million principal balance / Class B / suburban Dallas, TX
- Leased occupancy of 73% and a WALT of 4.5 years.
- Demonstrated commitment from sponsor, with $3.9 million of equity contributions to fund reserves since 2022.
$29.5 million principal balance / Class B / Downers Grove, IL
- Leased occupancy of 84% and a WALT of 4.8 years. $26.6 million principal balance / Class B / Plano, TX
- Leased occupancy of 88% and a WALT of 3.3 years. $24.4 million principal balance / Class A / Carlsbad, CA
- Leased occupancy of 93% and a WALT of 3.2 years. $20.0 million principal balance / Class A / Bellevue, WA
- Leased occupancy of 74% and a WALT of 3.7 years.
Other Property Types 73%
FINANCIAL RESULTS
- Percentage of portfolio and office risk rating distribution based on principal balance of loans held for investment as of June 30, 2024.
