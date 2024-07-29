"SEVN reported strong second quarter results with distributable earnings per share exceeding consensus estimates and more than covering our quarterly dividend. Our results once again demonstrate the high quality of our loan portfolio with a weighted average risk rating of 3.0 consistent with last quarter. After closing two loans thus far in 2024, we have over $345 million of available capacity and we continue to focus on a growing pipeline of investment opportunities to originate new loans and generate attractive, risk adjusted returns for our shareholders."

Newton, MA(July 29, 2024). Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN) today announced financial results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024.

On July 11, 2024, SEVN declared a quarterly distribution of $0.35 per common share, or approximately $5.2 million, to shareholders of record on July 22, 2024. SEVN expects to pay this distribution on or about August 15, 2024.

