  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3382   JP3422950000

SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(3382)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-07 am EDT
5636.00 JPY   -4.02%
ValueAct ratchets up criticism of Japan's Seven & i
RE
02:26aJapan's Nikkei posts small gain amid weaker yen as US jobs data looms
RE
02:03aValueAct says Seven & i did not answer questions in clear way
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's Nikkei posts small gain amid weaker yen as US jobs data looms

04/07/2023 | 02:26am EDT
TOKYO, April 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday, trimming its weekly decline, as a weaker yen and higher Wall Street close overnight boosted sentiment.

However, with crucial U.S. jobs data due later in the day and most major markets shut for Good Friday, investors were loath to chase the market higher

The Nikkei ended the day up 0.17% at 27,518.31. However that was well off the early high of 27,591.15, and the index even briefly dipped into the red after the midday break.

Japan's equity benchmark lost 1.9% over the course of the first week of Japan's new fiscal year. It reached a nearly one-month high of 28,287.42 on Tuesday only to then slide with global equities as a spate of weak U.S. economic data fueled worries about a recession.

The broader Topix gained 0.21% to 1,965.44 on Friday, trimming its weekly loss to 1.9%.

Fears that the Federal Reserve has overdone its tightening campaign has magnified the importance of the monthly non-farm payrolls report later in the day, although U.S. financial markets will be shut for the holiday.

Provided the employment data doesn't prove game-changing, however, Nomura Securities expects the Nikkei to move in a narrow range next week, sandwiched between the 25- and 200-day moving averages.

"The topside is heavy, but the bottom is firm," said Nomura strategist Kazuo Kamitani.

Although the United States also has consumer price data next week, Japanese stocks have become less sensitive to U.S. inflation indicators, he said.

The safe-haven yen retreated overnight after reaching its strongest level since March 28 earlier in the week, and traded little changed on Friday at 131.805 per dollar.

That helped automakers in particular, with Mazda rising 1.95% and Subaru gaining 1.33%. Toyota, however, slipped to a 0.38% decline after unveiling its updated electric vehicle strategy.

Seven & i Holdings, operator of the 7-Eleven chain in Japan, was the biggest decliner, dropping 4% after earnings results disappointed. (Editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION 1.95% 1152 Delayed Quote.12.44%
NIKKEI 225 0.17% 27518.31 Real-time Quote.6.59%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -0.68% 880 Delayed Quote.-7.80%
NOMURA CORPORATION 1.05% 1059 Delayed Quote.2.95%
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -4.02% 5636 Delayed Quote.3.75%
SUBARU CORPORATION 1.33% 2051 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
TOPIX INDEX 0.21% 1965.44 Delayed Quote.4.87%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.14% 6950 Delayed Quote.-4.14%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.38% 1819.5 Delayed Quote.0.77%
Analyst Recommendations on SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 11 723 B 89 029 M 89 029 M
Net income 2023 285 B 2 167 M 2 167 M
Net Debt 2023 1 417 B 10 761 M 10 761 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,2x
Yield 2023 1,90%
Capitalization 5 186 B 39 381 M 39 381 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
EV / Sales 2024 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 83 635
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 5 872,00 JPY
Average target price 6 819,17 JPY
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryuichi Isaka President & Representative Director
Yoshimichi Maruyama Senior Officer-Risk
Toshiro Yonemura Independent Outside Director
Kunio Ito Independent Outside Director
Tetsuro Higashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.3.75%39 381
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.01%30 514
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-14.07%27 678
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-0.44%20 076
COLES GROUP LIMITED9.87%16 323
CARREFOUR18.64%14 805
