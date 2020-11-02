Japan's Seven & i to sell up to 300 gas stations after buying Speedway -sources

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd
, parent of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, is
aiming to sell as many as 300 gas stations following its deal to
acquire Marathon Petroleum Corp for $21 billion,
according to people familiar with the matter.
Seven & i is working with investment bank Nomura Holdings
Inc to solicit buyers, the sources said. Seven & i said
in August it expected net proceeds of $1 billion, without
disclosing how many stations it would sell.
TDR Capital, the private equity firm that owns British
petrol station operator EG Group and lost out to Seven & i in
the race for Speedway, plans to make an offer for the gas
stations, according to one of the sources.
Seven & i Holdings and TDR Capital did not respond to
requests for comment. Nomura declined to comment.
Seven & i inked a deal in August to purchase Speedway's
roughly 3,900 stores in 35 U.S. states, in a bid to shift focus
beyond Japan where its stores and supermarkets face a shrinking
population, slow economic growth and tough price competition.
The deal would leave Seven & i with some overlap between
7-Eleven and Speedway stores, which it is seeking to address by
divesting up to 300 gas stations.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in Boston; Editing by Richard
Chang)