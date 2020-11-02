Log in
Japan's Seven & i to sell up to 300 gas stations after buying Speedway -sources

11/02/2020 | 02:43pm EST

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd , parent of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, is aiming to sell as many as 300 gas stations following its deal to acquire Marathon Petroleum Corp for $21 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Seven & i is working with investment bank Nomura Holdings Inc to solicit buyers, the sources said. Seven & i said in August it expected net proceeds of $1 billion, without disclosing how many stations it would sell.

TDR Capital, the private equity firm that owns British petrol station operator EG Group and lost out to Seven & i in the race for Speedway, plans to make an offer for the gas stations, according to one of the sources.

Seven & i Holdings and TDR Capital did not respond to requests for comment. Nomura declined to comment.

Seven & i inked a deal in August to purchase Speedway's roughly 3,900 stores in 35 U.S. states, in a bid to shift focus beyond Japan where its stores and supermarkets face a shrinking population, slow economic growth and tough price competition.

The deal would leave Seven & i with some overlap between 7-Eleven and Speedway stores, which it is seeking to address by divesting up to 300 gas stations. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin in Boston; Editing by Richard Chang)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION 7.05% 31.698 Delayed Quote.-51.04%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 1.34% 683 End-of-day quote.-53.06%
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. 4.00% 483.1 End-of-day quote.-14.25%
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 2.45% 3257 End-of-day quote.-18.64%
Financials
Sales 2021 5 884 B 56 120 M 56 120 M
Net income 2021 143 B 1 364 M 1 364 M
Net cash 2021 459 B 4 381 M 4 381 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
Yield 2021 3,03%
Capitalization 2 876 B 27 499 M 27 426 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 57 270
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 4 407,69 JPY
Last Close Price 3 257,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 84,2%
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ryuichi Isaka President & Representative Director
Yoshimichi Maruyama General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Katsuhiro Goto Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Junro Ito Director & Managing Executive Officer
Kimiyoshi Yamaguchi Director & General Manager-Corporate Communication
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-18.64%26 840
WALMART INC.16.75%393 183
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.-0.44%34 359
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-8.92%23 573
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED21.84%19 459
COLES GROUP LIMITED21.77%16 664
