Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3382   JP3422950000

SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(3382)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-18 am EDT
6020.00 JPY   +2.21%
04:38aSeven & I Board Opposes ValueAct's Proposal to Remove CEO, Other Directors From Board
DJ
02:47aSeven & i Holdings says will oppose board proposal by ValueAct Capital
RE
04/07Seven & i Posts Higher FY23 Profit, Becomes Only Japanese Retailer with Over 10 Trillion Yen in Annual Sales
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Seven & I Board Opposes ValueAct's Proposal to Remove CEO, Other Directors From Board

04/18/2023 | 04:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kosaku Narioka


Seven & i Holdings Co. said Tuesday that its board would oppose a proposal made by San Francisco-based activist investor ValueAct Capital LP to replace board members, including Chief Executive Ryuichi Isaka.

ValueAct has nominated four director candidates for voting on at the general shareholders' meeting in May in order to remove four members of the nomination committee, a stock-exchange filing by Seven & i showed.

San Francisco-based activist investor ValueAct Capital has asked the Japanese retailer to consider a spinoff of the 7-Eleven convenience-store business to remove the stock-price discount associated with a conglomerate structure.

Seven & i said the company has been restructuring itself to focus on the growth of the convenience-store business under Mr. Isaka's leadership.

The company said Kunio Ito would step down as director and that he had helped the company improve corporate governance over the years.

Mr. Ito is one of the four directors that ValueAct sought to remove from the board, according to the stock-exchange filing.

In addition to Mr. Isaka, Seven & i nominated 14 other director candidates, including the 10 candidates that were also proposed by ValueAct.


Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-23 0437ET

All news about SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
04:38aSeven & I Board Opposes ValueAct's Proposal to Remove CEO, Other Directors From Board
DJ
02:47aSeven & i Holdings says will oppose board proposal by ValueAct Capital
RE
04/07Seven & i Posts Higher FY23 Profit, Becomes Only Japanese Retailer with Over 10 Trillio..
MT
04/07Japan Shares See Muted Gains; Seven & i Becomes Only Japanese Retailer with Over 10 Tri..
MT
04/07ValueAct ratchets up criticism of Japan's Seven & i
RE
04/07Japan's Nikkei posts small gain amid weaker yen as US jobs data looms
RE
04/07ValueAct says Seven & i did not answer questions in clear way
RE
04/07Seven & I to Consolidate Credit Card, Electronic Money Services into Seven Bank
MT
04/06Japan's Nikkei edges higher amid weaker yen as US jobs data looms
RE
04/06Seven & i Holdings Shares Fall After Disappointing Quarterly Results
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 11 723 B 87 185 M 87 185 M
Net income 2023 285 B 2 122 M 2 122 M
Net Debt 2023 1 417 B 10 538 M 10 538 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,2x
Yield 2023 1,89%
Capitalization 5 202 B 38 689 M 38 689 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
EV / Sales 2024 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 83 635
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 5 890,00 JPY
Average target price 6 885,83 JPY
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryuichi Isaka President & Representative Director
Yoshimichi Maruyama Senior Officer-Risk
Toshiro Yonemura Independent Outside Director
Kunio Ito Independent Outside Director
Tetsuro Higashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.06%38 689
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.99%30 326
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-14.05%27 639
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION0.00%19 626
COLES GROUP LIMITED8.97%16 259
CARREFOUR20.52%15 038
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer