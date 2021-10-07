Seven & i : Brief Summary for the Second Quarter of FY2022

Ⅲ．Segment Information

Business segment information (Millions of yen) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended Fiscal Year Ending Aug. 31, 2020 Aug. 31, 2021 Feb. 28, 2021 Feb. 28, 2022 (Forecast) YOY(%) YOY(%) Composition(%) YOY(%) YOY(%) Capital expenditures 157,280 92.8 201,223 127.9 100.0 377,299 104.5 489,800 129.8 Domestic convenience store operations 71,871 - 48,482 67.5 24.1 128,131 125.7 123,900 96.7 Overseas convenience store operations 59,074 - 77,470 131.1 38.5 146,067 106.6 198,500 135.9 Superstore operations 16,169 - 29,952 185.2 14.9 48,411 102.3 69,900 144.4 Department and specialty store operations 17,272 - 6,728 39.0 3.3 26,160 116.8 14,800 56.6 Financial services 18,998 - 18,547 97.6 9.2 39,328 108.9 40,400 102.7 Others 780 - 325 41.6 0.2 972 47.1 3,100 318.9 Eliminations / Corporate (26,887) - 19,717 - 9.8 (11,771) - 39,200 - Depreciation and amortization 116,435 104.3 131,608 113.0 100.0 235,504 104.0 290,000 123.1 Domestic convenience store operations 38,633 - 39,481 102.2 30.0 78,430 104.6 82,500 105.2 Overseas convenience store operations 41,240 - 52,296 126.8 39.7 82,725 105.1 126,000 152.3 Superstore operations 13,252 - 13,947 105.2 10.6 26,929 103.3 27,800 103.2 Department and specialty store operations 7,231 - 7,140 98.7 5.4 14,598 101.8 13,600 93.2 Financial services 14,144 - 15,164 107.2 11.5 28,766 99.1 30,300 105.3 Others 564 - 422 74.8 0.3 1,016 94.6 1,000 98.4 Eliminations / Corporate 1,368 - 3,154 230.6 2.4 3,038 135.7 8,800 289.6 Amortization of goodwill 12,437 105.5 23,516 189.1 100.0 25,040 106.2 68,300 272.8 Domestic convenience store operations - - - - - - - Overseas convenience store operations 10,476 - 21,555 205.8 91.7 21,119 107.5 Superstore operations 1,549 - 1,549 100.0 6.6 3,098 100.0 Department and specialty store operations 231 - 231 100.0 1.0 462 100.0 Financial services 179 - 179 100.0 0.8 359 100.0 Others - - - - - - - Corporate - - - - - - - Impairment loss 12,063 79.0 8,856 73.4 100.0 35,484 100.0 Domestic convenience store operations 6,692 - 5,714 85.4 64.5 8,859 75.1 Overseas convenience store operations 213 - 185 86.6 2.1 5,911 165.8 Superstore operations 866 - 1,178 136.0 13.3 11,589 114.7 Department and specialty store operations 2,791 - 1,774 63.6 20.0 7,585 143.0 Financial services 0 - - - - 1 0.0 Others 1,492 - 4 0.3 0.0 1,529 - Eliminations / Corporate 5 - - - - 7 49.7

Notes: 1. Capital expenditures include long-term leasehold deposits, advances for store construction, and investments related to store openings for each fiscal year and beyond,

Notes: 2. and do not include the increase of future amortization of assets under the Accounting Standard for Asset Retirement Obligations.

Notes: 2. Figures for actual results do not include goodwill and others related to the acquisition of stores, etc.

Notes: 2. "Eliminations / Corporate" in capital expenditures mainly reflects inter-segment transactions of non-current assets within Group and capital expenditures

Notes: 2. relating to the Group strategy.

Notes: 2. Depreciation and amortization include 2,350 million yen, 796 million yen and 2,596 million yen recorded as "Loss related to norvel coronavirus

Notes: (COVID-19)" in the consolidated income statements for the six months ended August 31, 2020 and 2021, and the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021.

Notes: 3. "Eliminations / Corporate" in depreciation and amortization mainly reflects the Company's depreciation and amortization relating to the Group strategy.

Notes: 3. Amortization of goodwill include only the amount recorded on SG&A expenses.

Notes: 4. Impairment losses respectively include 1,128 million yen, 249 million yen, and 3,879 million yen recorded as "Restructuring expenses"

Notes: in the consolidated income statements for the six months ended August 31, 2020 and 2021, and the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021.