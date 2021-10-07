Seven & i : Brief Summary for the Second Quarter of FY2022
10/07/2021 | 02:07am EDT
Brief Summary
for the Second Quarter of FY2022
Contents
Consolidated Results
Ⅰ．Financial Results
P1
Ⅱ．Major Factors for the Change
P2
Ⅲ．Segment Information
P3
Ⅳ．Interest-Bearing Debt & Ratings
P4
Ⅴ．Consolidated Balance Sheets
P6
Ⅵ．Consolidated Statements of Income
P7
Ⅶ．Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
P8
Financial Results and Business Performance of Major Companies
Ⅰ．Domestic Convenience Store Operations
P9
Ⅱ．Overseas Convenience Store Operations
P10
Ⅲ．Superstore Operations
P11
Ⅳ．Department and Specialty Store Operations
P13
Ⅴ．Financial Services
P14
Ⅵ．Group Strategy
P15
Ⅶ．Capital Expenditures, Depreciation and Amortization of Major Companies P16
Store Information
Ⅰ．Number of Stores and Store Openings / Closures of Major Companies
P17
Ⅱ．Store Information in Domestic / Overseas Convenience Store Operations
P18
Ⅲ．Store Information in Superstore Operations
P19
Ⅳ．Number of Stores by Type
P20
Ⅴ．Sales Floor Space
P20
October 7, 2021 Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.
■ Consolidated Results
Ⅰ．Financial Results
(Millions of yen)
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
Fiscal Year Ending
Aug. 31, 2020
Aug. 31, 2021
Feb. 28, 2021
Feb. 28, 2022 (Forecast)
YOY(%)
YOY(%)
YOY(%)
YOY(%)
Group's total sales
5,421,167
90.4
6,376,464
117.6
11,044,874
92.1
13,812,000
125.1
Revenues from operations
2,788,408
84.2
3,646,449
130.8
5,766,718
86.8
8,309,000
144.1
Domestic convenience store operations
428,708
-
445,805
104.0
858,776
95.6
891,000
103.8
Overseas convenience store operations
1,081,815
-
1,887,821
174.5
2,253,355
80.1
4,721,000
209.5
Superstore operations
888,869
-
901,190
101.4
1,810,884
97.9
1,832,000
101.2
Department and specialty store operations
310,210
-
332,432
107.2
684,660
75.1
708,000
103.4
Financial services
100,234
-
96,598
96.4
198,927
91.5
204,000
102.5
Others
7,684
-
9,406
122.4
17,323
87.9
20,000
115.5
Eliminations / Corporate
(29,114)
-
(26,805)
-
(57,209)
-
(67,000)
-
Operating income (loss)
179,738
87.6
186,170
103.6
366,329
86.3
380,000
103.7
Domestic convenience store operations
118,313
-
123,341
104.3
233,700
91.6
245,600
105.1
Overseas convenience store operations
41,888
-
57,197
136.5
98,664
95.5
128,800
130.5
Superstore operations
17,768
-
11,024
62.0
29,681
139.3
23,800
80.2
Department and specialty store operations
(10,514)
-
(7,771)
-
(17,444)
-
(9,200)
-
Financial services
25,012
-
20,409
81.6
48,077
89.7
33,100
68.8
Others
(1,088)
-
314
-
(570)
-
(500)
-
Eliminations / Corporate
(11,642)
-
(18,346)
-
(25,779)
-
(41,600)
-
Ordinary income
175,241
86.2
173,450
99.0
357,364
85.5
343,500
96.1
Special gains
3,805
158.7
13,618
357.9
10,433
122.0
Special losses
61,550
205.4
27,240
44.3
109,022
136.3
Income before income taxes
117,496
66.9
159,828
136.0
258,776
74.7
Net
income attributable to owners of parent
72,519
65.5
106,500
146.9
179,262
82.2
190,000
106.0
EBITDA
308,611
93.9
341,294
110.6
626,874
93.0
738,300
117.8
ROA (%)
2.8
ROE
(%)
6.8
Net income per share (EPS) (yen)
82.14
65.6
120.61
146.8
203.03
82.2
215.16
106.0
EPS before amortization of goodwill (yen)
96.23
69.5
147.24
153.0
231.39
84.6
292.50
126.4
Number of shares outstanding
Average
882,894,455
883,018,111
882,927,577
End
of period
882,958,016
883,110,806
882,966,279
Exchange rates
(yen)
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
Fiscal Year Ending
Aug. 31, 2020
Aug. 31, 2021
Feb. 28, 2021
Feb. 28, 2022 (Forecast)
Income statements
U.S.$1=
108.23
107.82
106.76
108.00
1yuan=
15.38
16.67
15.48
16.00
Balance sheets
U.S.$1=
107.74
110.58
103.50
-
1yuan=
15.23
17.11
15.88
-
EBITDA
(Millions of yen)
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
Fiscal Year Ending
Aug. 31, 2020
Aug. 31, 2021
Feb. 28, 2021
Feb. 28, 2022 (Forecast)
YOY(%)
YOY(%)
YOY(%)
YOY(%)
Total
308,611
93.9
341,294
110.6
626,874
93.0
738,300
117.8
Domestic convenience store operations
156,947
-
162,823
103.7
312,131
94.5
Overseas convenience store operations
93,605
-
131,049
140.0
202,509
100.4
Superstore operations
32,571
-
26,521
81.4
59,710
118.3
Department and specialty store operations
(3,051)
-
(398)
-
(2,383)
-
Financial services
39,336
-
35,752
90.9
77,202
93.0
Others
(523)
-
737
-
445
-
Eliminations / Corporate
(10,274)
-
(15,191)
-
(22,741)
-
Notes: 1.
Group's total sales include the sales of Seven-Eleven Japan, Seven-Eleven Okinawa and 7-Eleven, Inc. franchisees.
2."Eliminations / Corporate" in operating income mainly reflects the Company's operating expenses relating to the Group strategy.
3.
EBITDA: Operating income + Depreciation and amortization + Amortization of goodwill* *Amortization of goodwill: Only figure included in SG&A expenses
ROA: Net income attributable to owners of parent / Average of total assets at the beginning and the end of each fiscal year
ROE: Net income attributable to owners of parent / Average of owners' equity* *Owners' equity: Net assets－Subscription rights to shares－Non-controlling interests at the beginning and the end of each fiscal year
EPS: Net income attributable to owners of parent / Weighted average shares outstanding during the period
EPS before amortization of goodwill: (Net income attributable to owners of parent + Amortization of goodwill) / Weighted average shares outstanding during the period
Number of shares outstanding at each fiscal year-end and of weighted average shares over each fiscal period do not include treasury stock. Seven & i Holdings introduced the BIP Trust and ESOP Trust and its shares held by these Trusts are included in the number of treasury stocks.
