Seven & i : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months ended August 31, 2021

October 7, 2021 Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2021 Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (URL https://www.7andi.com/en) Securities Code No. 3382 President: Ryuichi Isaka The Company's shares are listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Submission date of quarterly securities report scheduled: October 14, 2021 Starting date of paying dividend: November 15, 2021 Preparation of brief summary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results presentation: Yes (Notes) 1. Percentages represent increase (decrease) from the corresponding period in the prior fiscal year. 2. All amounts less than one million yen have been truncated. 1. Business Results for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2021 (From March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021) (1) Results of Operations (Cumulative) (Millions of yen) Revenues from Operations Operating Income Ordinary Income Six Months Ended August 31, 2021 3,646,449 30.8% 186,170 3.6% 173,450 (1.0)% Six Months Ended August 31, 2020 2,788,408 (15.8)% 179,738 (12.4)% 175,241 (13.8)% Net Income Attributable Net Income per Share Diluted Net Income to Owners of Parent per Share Six Months Ended August 31, 2021 106,500 46.9% 120.61 (yen) 120.61 (yen) Six Months Ended August 31, 2020 72,519 (34.5)% 82.14 (yen) 82.13 (yen) (Note) Comprehensive income: Six Months Ended August 31, 2021: 238,969 million yen [265.4%] Six Months Ended August 31, 2020: 65,392 million yen [(31.7)%] (Reference) Group's total sales: Six Months Ended August 31, 2021: 6,376,464 million yen Six Months Ended August 31, 2020: 5,421,167 million yen EBITDA: Six Months Ended August 31, 2021: 341,294 million yen Six Months Ended August 31, 2020: 308,611 million yen EPS before amortization of goodwill: Six Months Ended August 31, 2021: 147.24 yen Six Months Ended August 31, 2020: 96.23 yen *Group's total sales which include the sales of Seven-Eleven Japan, Seven-Eleven Okinawa and 7-Eleven, Inc. franchisees *For EBITDA and EPS before amortization of goodwill, see "4.Others (5) Formula of Various Management Indicators" (2) Financial Position (Millions of yen) Total Assets Net Assets Owners' Equity Ratio Net Assets per Share As of August 31, 2021 8,718,548 3,017,911 32.7% 3,232.10 (yen) As of February 28, 2021 6,946,832 2,831,335 38.4% 3,022.68 (yen) (Reference) Owners' equity (net assets excluding non-controlling interests and subscription rights to shares) : As of August 31, 2021: 2,854,302 million yen As of February 28, 2021: 2,668,925 million yen 2. Dividends Dividends per Share (yen) Record Date First Second Third Year-end Annual Quarter Quarter Quarter Year Ended February 28, 2021 - 47.50 - 51.00 98.50 Year Ending February 28, 2022 - 48.00 Year Ending February 28, 2022 (forecast) - 52.00 100.00 (Note) Revision of dividends forecast during the current quarterly period: None

3. Forecast of Business Results for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022 (from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022) (Millions of yen) Revenues Operating Ordinary Net Income Net Income Attributable to from Operations Income Income per Share Owners of Parent Entire Year 8,309,000 44.1% 380,000 3.7% 343,500 (3.9)% 190,000 6.0% 215.16 (yen) (Note) Revision of business results forecast during the current quarterly period: Yes (Reference) Group's total sales: Entire Year: 13,812,000 million yen EBITDA: Entire Year: 738,300 million yen EPS before amortization of goodwill: Entire Year: 292.50 yen Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022 (from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022) The Company has revised its consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2022 from the previous forecast announced on July 1, 2021. Consolidated financial results forecast (Millions of yen) Year ending February 28, 2022 Newly revised YOY YOY Change from the forecast change (%) change (amount) previous forecast Group's total sales 13,812,000 25.1% 2,767,125 263,000 Revenues from Operations 8,309,000 44.1% 2,542,281 271,000 Operating Income 380,000 3.7% 13,670 － Ordinary Income 343,500 (3.9)% (13,864) － Net Income Attributable 190,000 6.0% 10,737 － to Owners of Parent Revenues from operations forecast by business segment (Millions of yen) Year ending February 28, 2022 Newly revised YOY YOY Change from the forecast change (%) change (amount) previous forecast Domestic convenience 891,000 3.8% 32,223 (7,000) store operations Overseas convenience 4,721,000 109.5% 2,467,644 350,000 store operations Superstore operations 1,832,000 1.2% 21,115 (12,000) Department and specialty store 708,000 3.4% 23,339 (60,000) operations Financial services 204,000 2.5% 5,072 － Others 20,000 15.5% 2,676 － Total 8,376,000 43.8% 2,552,072 271,000 Eliminations / corporate (67,000) － (9,790) － Consolidated total 8,309,000 44.1% 2,542,281 271,000

Operating income forecast by business segment (Millions of yen) Year ending February 28, 2022 Newly revised YOY YOY Change from the forecast change (%) change (amount) previous forecast Domestic convenience 245,600 5.1% 11,899 － store operations Overseas convenience 128,800 30.5% 30,135 12,500 store operations Superstore operations 23,800 (19.8)% (5,881) － Department and specialty store (9,200) － 8,244 (12,500) operations Financial services 33,100 (31.2)% (14,977) － Others (500) － 70 － Total 421,600 7.5% 29,490 － Eliminations / corporate (41,600) － (15,820) － Consolidated total 380,000 3.7% 13,670 － Assumed exchange rates: U.S.$1＝108.00 yen 1yuan＝16.00 yen 4. Others Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: (Changes in specific subsidiaries accompanying change in scope of consolidation): Yes Added: One company(Speedway LLC) Excluded: None Application of specific accounting for preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements: None Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates or restatements Changes due to amendment of accounting standards: None Changes due to other reasons other than 1: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Restatements: None Number of shares outstanding (Common stock) Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (Including treasury stock) As of August 31, 2021: 886,441,983 shares As of February 28, 2021: 886,441,983 shares 2. Number of treasury stock at the end of period As of August 31, 2021: 3,331,177 shares As of February 28, 2021: 3,475,704 shares 3. Average number of shares during the period (Cumulative quarterly consolidated period) As of August 31, 2021: 883,018,111 shares As of August 31, 2020: 882,894,455 shares (Note) The Company has introduced the BIP Trust and ESOP Trust, and its shares held by these Trusts are included in the number of treasury shares to be deducted when calculating the number of treasury shares at the end of the fiscal period and the average number of shares during the period. Formula of Various Management Indicators EBITDA: Operating income + Depreciation and amortization + Amortization of goodwill EPS before amortization of goodwill: (Net income attributable to owners of parent + Amortization of goodwill) / Average number of shares during the period.

(6) Supplementary information (Adoption of Tax Effect Accounting for the Transition from the Consolidated Taxation System to the Group Tax Sharing System) With respect to items subject to the review of the Non-Consolidated Taxation System conducted to coincide with transition from the Consolidated Taxation System to the Group Tax Sharing System, which was created under the Act on Partial Revision of the Income Tax Act, etc. (Act No. 8 of 2020), the Company and some of its domestic consolidated subsidiaries have not applied the provisions of Paragraph 44 of the Implementation Guidance on Tax Effect Accounting (ASBJ Guidance No. 28 issued February 16, 2018) in accordance with the treatment set out in Paragraph 3 of Practical Solution on the Treatment of Tax Effect Accounting for the Transition from the Consolidated Taxation System to the Group Tax Sharing System (PITF No.39 issued March 31, 2020) and the amounts of deferred tax liabilities and deferred tax assets are based on the provisions of tax laws before the revision. (Accounting Estimates associated with the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19)) On the Group's assumption that the spread of novel coronavirus infection will have the business impact for a certain period after this fiscal year, accounting estimates are reflected in accounting treatment including those used to determine impairment losses.

Attached Materials Contents Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements (1) Consolidated Quarterly Balance Sheets ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 2 (2) Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income and Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Comprehensive Income ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 4 (3) Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Cash Flows ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 6 (4) Doubts on the Premise of Going Concern ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 8 (5) Change in scope of consolidation or equity method application ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 8 (6) Notes to Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 8 (7) Notes to Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Cash Flows ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 8 (8) Segment Information ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 9 (9) Business Combination ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 10 (10) Notes on Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 11 －1－

