Seven & i : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months ended August 31, 2021

(Notes) 1. Percentages represent increase (decrease) from the corresponding period in the prior fiscal year.
2. All amounts less than one million yen have been truncated.
1. Business Results for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2021 (From March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021)
(1) Results of Operations (Cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Revenues from Operations
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Six Months Ended August 31, 2021
3,646,449
30.8%
186,170
3.6%
173,450
(1.0)%
Six Months Ended August 31, 2020
2,788,408
(15.8)%
179,738
(12.4)%
175,241
(13.8)%
Net Income Attributable
Net Income per Share
Diluted Net Income
to Owners of Parent
per Share
Six Months Ended August 31, 2021
106,500
46.9%
120.61
(yen)
120.61
(yen)
Six Months Ended August 31, 2020
72,519
(34.5)%
82.14
(yen)
82.13
(yen)
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Six Months Ended August 31, 2021: 238,969 million yen [265.4%]
Six Months Ended August 31, 2020: 65,392 million yen [(31.7)%]
(Reference) Group's total sales:
Six Months Ended August 31, 2021: 6,376,464 million yen Six Months Ended August 31, 2020: 5,421,167 million yen
EBITDA:
Six Months Ended August 31, 2021: 341,294 million yen
Six Months Ended August 31, 2020: 308,611 million yen
EPS before amortization of goodwill:
Six Months Ended August 31, 2021: 147.24 yen Six Months Ended August 31, 2020: 96.23 yen
*Group's total sales which include the sales of Seven-Eleven Japan, Seven-Eleven Okinawa and 7-Eleven, Inc. franchisees
*For EBITDA and EPS before amortization of goodwill, see "4.Others (5) Formula of Various Management Indicators"
(2) Financial Position
(Millions of yen)
Total Assets
Net Assets
Owners' Equity Ratio
Net Assets
per Share
As of August 31, 2021
8,718,548
3,017,911
32.7%
3,232.10
(yen)
As of February 28, 2021
6,946,832
2,831,335
38.4%
3,022.68
(yen)
(Reference) Owners' equity (net assets excluding non-controlling interests and subscription rights to shares) :
As of August 31, 2021: 2,854,302 million yen
As of February 28, 2021: 2,668,925 million yen
2. Dividends
Dividends per Share (yen)
Record Date
First
Second
Third
Year-end
Annual
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Year Ended February 28, 2021
-
47.50
-
51.00
98.50
Year Ending February 28, 2022
-
48.00
Year Ending February 28, 2022 (forecast)
-
52.00
100.00
(Note)
Revision of dividends forecast during the current quarterly period: None
3. Forecast of Business Results for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022 (from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)
(Millions of yen)
Revenues
Operating
Ordinary
Net Income
Net Income
Attributable to
from Operations
Income
Income
per Share
Owners of Parent
Entire Year
8,309,000 44.1%
380,000 3.7%
343,500 (3.9)%
190,000 6.0%
215.16 (yen)
(Note)
Revision of business results forecast during the current quarterly period: Yes
(Reference) Group's total sales:
Entire Year: 13,812,000 million yen
EBITDA:
Entire Year: 738,300 million yen
EPS before amortization of goodwill:
Entire Year: 292.50 yen
Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022
(from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)
The Company has revised its consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2022 from the previous forecast announced on July 1, 2021.
Consolidated financial results forecast
(Millions of yen)
Year ending February 28, 2022
Newly revised
YOY
YOY
Change from the
forecast
change (%)
change (amount)
previous forecast
Group's total sales
13,812,000
25.1%
2,767,125
263,000
Revenues from Operations
8,309,000
44.1%
2,542,281
271,000
Operating Income
380,000
3.7%
13,670
－
Ordinary Income
343,500
(3.9)%
(13,864)
－
Net Income Attributable
190,000
6.0%
10,737
－
to Owners of Parent
Revenues from operations forecast by business segment
(Millions of yen)
Year ending February 28, 2022
Newly revised
YOY
YOY
Change from the
forecast
change (%)
change (amount)
previous forecast
Domestic convenience
891,000
3.8%
32,223
(7,000)
store operations
Overseas convenience
4,721,000
109.5%
2,467,644
350,000
store operations
Superstore operations
1,832,000
1.2%
21,115
(12,000)
Department and specialty store
708,000
3.4%
23,339
(60,000)
operations
Financial services
204,000
2.5%
5,072
－
Others
20,000
15.5%
2,676
－
Total
8,376,000
43.8%
2,552,072
271,000
Eliminations / corporate
(67,000)
－
(9,790)
－
Consolidated total
8,309,000
44.1%
2,542,281
271,000
Operating income forecast by business segment
(Millions of yen)
Year ending February 28, 2022
Newly revised
YOY
YOY
Change from the
forecast
change (%)
change (amount)
previous forecast
Domestic convenience
245,600
5.1%
11,899
－
store operations
Overseas convenience
128,800
30.5%
30,135
12,500
store operations
Superstore operations
23,800
(19.8)%
(5,881)
－
Department and specialty store
(9,200)
－
8,244
(12,500)
operations
Financial services
33,100
(31.2)%
(14,977)
－
Others
(500)
－
70
－
Total
421,600
7.5%
29,490
－
Eliminations / corporate
(41,600)
－
(15,820)
－
Consolidated total
380,000
3.7%
13,670
－
Assumed exchange rates: U.S.$1＝108.00 yen
1yuan＝16.00 yen
4. Others
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period:
(Changes in specific subsidiaries accompanying change in scope of consolidation): Yes
Added: One company(Speedway LLC)
Excluded: None
Application of specific accounting for preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates or restatements
Changes due to amendment of accounting standards: None
Changes due to other reasons other than 1: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatements: None
Number of shares outstanding (Common stock)
Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (Including treasury stock)
As of August 31, 2021: 886,441,983 shares
As of February 28, 2021: 886,441,983 shares
2. Number of treasury stock at the end of period
As of August 31, 2021:
3,331,177 shares
As of February 28, 2021: 3,475,704 shares
3. Average number of shares during the period (Cumulative quarterly consolidated period)
As of August 31, 2021:
883,018,111 shares
As of August 31, 2020: 882,894,455 shares
(Note) The Company has introduced the BIP Trust and ESOP Trust, and its shares held by these Trusts are included in the number of treasury shares to be deducted when calculating the number of treasury shares at the end of the fiscal period and
the average number of shares during the period.
Formula of Various Management Indicators
EBITDA: Operating income + Depreciation and amortization + Amortization of goodwill
EPS before amortization of goodwill: (Net income attributable to owners of parent + Amortization of goodwill) / Average number of shares during the period.
(6) Supplementary information
(Adoption of Tax Effect Accounting for the Transition from the Consolidated Taxation System to the Group Tax Sharing System)
With respect to items subject to the review of the Non-Consolidated Taxation System conducted to coincide with transition from the Consolidated Taxation System to the Group Tax Sharing System, which was created under the Act on Partial Revision of the Income Tax Act, etc. (Act No. 8 of 2020), the Company and some of its domestic consolidated subsidiaries have not applied the provisions of Paragraph 44 of the Implementation Guidance on Tax Effect Accounting (ASBJ Guidance No. 28 issued February 16, 2018) in accordance with the treatment set out in Paragraph 3 of Practical Solution on the Treatment of Tax Effect Accounting for the Transition from the Consolidated Taxation System to the Group Tax Sharing System (PITF No.39 issued March 31, 2020) and the amounts of deferred tax liabilities and deferred tax assets are based on the provisions of tax laws before the revision.
(Accounting Estimates associated with the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19))
On the Group's assumption that the spread of novel coronavirus infection will have the business impact for a certain period after this fiscal year, accounting estimates are reflected in accounting treatment including those used to determine impairment losses.
