Seven & i : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months ended August 31, 2021

10/07/2021 | 02:07am EDT
October 7, 2021

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2021

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.

(URL https://www.7andi.com/en)

Securities Code No. 3382

President: Ryuichi Isaka

The Company's shares are listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Submission date of quarterly securities report scheduled: October 14, 2021

Starting date of paying dividend: November 15, 2021

Preparation of brief summary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results presentation: Yes

(Notes) 1. Percentages represent increase (decrease) from the corresponding period in the prior fiscal year.

2. All amounts less than one million yen have been truncated.

1. Business Results for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2021 (From March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021)

(1) Results of Operations (Cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Revenues from Operations

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Six Months Ended August 31, 2021

3,646,449

30.8%

186,170

3.6%

173,450

(1.0)%

Six Months Ended August 31, 2020

2,788,408

(15.8)%

179,738

(12.4)%

175,241

(13.8)%

Net Income Attributable

Net Income per Share

Diluted Net Income

to Owners of Parent

per Share

Six Months Ended August 31, 2021

106,500

46.9%

120.61

(yen)

120.61

(yen)

Six Months Ended August 31, 2020

72,519

(34.5)%

82.14

(yen)

82.13

(yen)

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Six Months Ended August 31, 2021: 238,969 million yen [265.4%]

Six Months Ended August 31, 2020: 65,392 million yen [(31.7)%]

(Reference) Group's total sales:

Six Months Ended August 31, 2021: 6,376,464 million yen Six Months Ended August 31, 2020: 5,421,167 million yen

EBITDA:

Six Months Ended August 31, 2021: 341,294 million yen

Six Months Ended August 31, 2020: 308,611 million yen

EPS before amortization of goodwill:

Six Months Ended August 31, 2021: 147.24 yen Six Months Ended August 31, 2020: 96.23 yen

*Group's total sales which include the sales of Seven-Eleven Japan, Seven-Eleven Okinawa and 7-Eleven, Inc. franchisees

*For EBITDA and EPS before amortization of goodwill, see "4.Others (5) Formula of Various Management Indicators"

(2) Financial Position

(Millions of yen)

Total Assets

Net Assets

Owners' Equity Ratio

Net Assets

per Share

As of August 31, 2021

8,718,548

3,017,911

32.7%

3,232.10

(yen)

As of February 28, 2021

6,946,832

2,831,335

38.4%

3,022.68

(yen)

(Reference) Owners' equity (net assets excluding non-controlling interests and subscription rights to shares) :

As of August 31, 2021: 2,854,302 million yen

As of February 28, 2021: 2,668,925 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividends per Share (yen)

Record Date

First

Second

Third

Year-end

Annual

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year Ended February 28, 2021

-

47.50

-

51.00

98.50

Year Ending February 28, 2022

-

48.00

Year Ending February 28, 2022 (forecast)

-

52.00

100.00

(Note)

Revision of dividends forecast during the current quarterly period: None

3. Forecast of Business Results for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022 (from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)

(Millions of yen)

Revenues

Operating

Ordinary

Net Income

Net Income

Attributable to

from Operations

Income

Income

per Share

Owners of Parent

Entire Year

8,309,000 44.1%

380,000 3.7%

343,500 (3.9)%

190,000 6.0%

215.16 (yen)

(Note)

Revision of business results forecast during the current quarterly period: Yes

(Reference) Group's total sales:

Entire Year: 13,812,000 million yen

EBITDA:

Entire Year: 738,300 million yen

EPS before amortization of goodwill:

Entire Year: 292.50 yen

Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022

(from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)

The Company has revised its consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2022 from the previous forecast announced on July 1, 2021.

Consolidated financial results forecast

(Millions of yen)

Year ending February 28, 2022

Newly revised

YOY

YOY

Change from the

forecast

change (%)

change (amount)

previous forecast

Group's total sales

13,812,000

25.1%

2,767,125

263,000

Revenues from Operations

8,309,000

44.1%

2,542,281

271,000

Operating Income

380,000

3.7%

13,670

Ordinary Income

343,500

(3.9)%

(13,864)

Net Income Attributable

190,000

6.0%

10,737

to Owners of Parent

Revenues from operations forecast by business segment

(Millions of yen)

Year ending February 28, 2022

Newly revised

YOY

YOY

Change from the

forecast

change (%)

change (amount)

previous forecast

Domestic convenience

891,000

3.8%

32,223

(7,000)

store operations

Overseas convenience

4,721,000

109.5%

2,467,644

350,000

store operations

Superstore operations

1,832,000

1.2%

21,115

(12,000)

Department and specialty store

708,000

3.4%

23,339

(60,000)

operations

Financial services

204,000

2.5%

5,072

Others

20,000

15.5%

2,676

Total

8,376,000

43.8%

2,552,072

271,000

Eliminations / corporate

(67,000)

(9,790)

Consolidated total

8,309,000

44.1%

2,542,281

271,000

Operating income forecast by business segment

(Millions of yen)

Year ending February 28, 2022

Newly revised

YOY

YOY

Change from the

forecast

change (%)

change (amount)

previous forecast

Domestic convenience

245,600

5.1%

11,899

store operations

Overseas convenience

128,800

30.5%

30,135

12,500

store operations

Superstore operations

23,800

(19.8)%

(5,881)

Department and specialty store

(9,200)

8,244

(12,500)

operations

Financial services

33,100

(31.2)%

(14,977)

Others

(500)

70

Total

421,600

7.5%

29,490

Eliminations / corporate

(41,600)

(15,820)

Consolidated total

380,000

3.7%

13,670

Assumed exchange rates: U.S.$1108.00 yen

1yuan16.00 yen

4. Others

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period:

(Changes in specific subsidiaries accompanying change in scope of consolidation): Yes

Added: One company(Speedway LLC)

Excluded: None

  1. Application of specific accounting for preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates or restatements
  1. Changes due to amendment of accounting standards: None
  2. Changes due to other reasons other than 1: None
  3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  4. Restatements: None
  1. Number of shares outstanding (Common stock)
  1. Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (Including treasury stock)

As of August 31, 2021: 886,441,983 shares

As of February 28, 2021: 886,441,983 shares

2. Number of treasury stock at the end of period

As of August 31, 2021:

3,331,177 shares

As of February 28, 2021: 3,475,704 shares

3. Average number of shares during the period (Cumulative quarterly consolidated period)

As of August 31, 2021:

883,018,111 shares

As of August 31, 2020: 882,894,455 shares

(Note) The Company has introduced the BIP Trust and ESOP Trust, and its shares held by these Trusts are included in the number of treasury shares to be deducted when calculating the number of treasury shares at the end of the fiscal period and

the average number of shares during the period.

  1. Formula of Various Management Indicators
  1. EBITDA: Operating income + Depreciation and amortization + Amortization of goodwill
  2. EPS before amortization of goodwill: (Net income attributable to owners of parent + Amortization of goodwill) / Average number of shares during the period.

(6) Supplementary information

(Adoption of Tax Effect Accounting for the Transition from the Consolidated Taxation System to the Group Tax Sharing System)

With respect to items subject to the review of the Non-Consolidated Taxation System conducted to coincide with transition from the Consolidated Taxation System to the Group Tax Sharing System, which was created under the Act on Partial Revision of the Income Tax Act, etc. (Act No. 8 of 2020), the Company and some of its domestic consolidated subsidiaries have not applied the provisions of Paragraph 44 of the Implementation Guidance on Tax Effect Accounting (ASBJ Guidance No. 28 issued February 16, 2018) in accordance with the treatment set out in Paragraph 3 of Practical Solution on the Treatment of Tax Effect Accounting for the Transition from the Consolidated Taxation System to the Group Tax Sharing System (PITF No.39 issued March 31, 2020) and the amounts of deferred tax liabilities and deferred tax assets are based on the provisions of tax laws before the revision.

(Accounting Estimates associated with the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19))

On the Group's assumption that the spread of novel coronavirus infection will have the business impact for a certain period after this fiscal year, accounting estimates are reflected in accounting treatment including those used to determine impairment losses.

NOTICE REGARDING QUARTERLY REVIEW PROCEDURES FOR THE QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS This quarterly financial results statement is exempt from the quarterly review procedures based upon the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. At the time of disclosure of this quarterly financial results statement, the quarterly review procedure based upon the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act has not been completed.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

  1. The forecast of the business results is based on the Company's hypotheses, plans and estimates at the date of publication. It is possible that some uncertain factors will cause the Company's future performance to differ significantly from the contents of the forecast.
  2. Other materials related in the financial results are available on the Company's website. (https://www.7andi.com/en/ir/library.html)

Attached Materials

Contents

Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements

(1)

Consolidated Quarterly Balance Sheets ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・

2

(2)

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income

and Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Comprehensive Income ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・

4

(3)

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Cash Flows ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・

6

(4)

Doubts on the Premise of Going Concern ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・

8

(5)

Change in scope of consolidation or equity method application ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・

8

(6)

Notes to Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・

8

(7)

Notes to Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Cash Flows ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・

8

(8)

Segment Information ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・

9

(9)

Business Combination ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・

10

(10) Notes on Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・

11

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Seven & I Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 06:06:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
