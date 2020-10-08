Seven & i : Japan's Seven & i sees signs of recovery from pandemic

The company, which in August announced a $21 billion acquisition of U.S. gas station chain Speedway, said it expected operating profit of 340 billion yen ($3.21 billion) for the year through next February, up from a prior forecast of 322 billion.

The figure would still be down 20% from a year earlier, however, marking the end of a decade-long growth streak. For its fiscal first-half, operating profit fell 12% from a year earlier to 180 billion yen.

In addition to the pandemic's hit to consumption, the company faces long-term problems in its home market, including a shrinking work force and concerns about market saturation.

A shortage of workers has prompted franchise owners of its 7-Eleven convenience stores to urge a change in the policy of 24-hour operation, a move backed by the government and a public increasingly sensitive to issues of overwork.

In the face of its domestic woes, 7-Eleven has sought growth overseas, and announced in August that it was buying Speedway gas stations from Marathon Petroleum Corp.

