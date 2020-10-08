Log in
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(3382)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seven & i : Japan's Seven & i sees signs of recovery from pandemic

10/08/2020 | 03:03am EDT
Seven & i Holdings Co's logo is pictured in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Seven & i Holdings lifted its outlook for the year amid signs of a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, even as its 7-Eleven stores grapple with weak consumer spending, high labour costs and pressure to ease a 24-hour policy.

The company, which in August announced a $21 billion acquisition of U.S. gas station chain Speedway, said it expected operating profit of 340 billion yen ($3.21 billion) for the year through next February, up from a prior forecast of 322 billion.

The figure would still be down 20% from a year earlier, however, marking the end of a decade-long growth streak. For its fiscal first-half, operating profit fell 12% from a year earlier to 180 billion yen.

In addition to the pandemic's hit to consumption, the company faces long-term problems in its home market, including a shrinking work force and concerns about market saturation.

A shortage of workers has prompted franchise owners of its 7-Eleven convenience stores to urge a change in the policy of 24-hour operation, a move backed by the government and a public increasingly sensitive to issues of overwork.

In the face of its domestic woes, 7-Eleven has sought growth overseas, and announced in August that it was buying Speedway gas stations from Marathon Petroleum Corp.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION 1.32% 29.21 Delayed Quote.-51.52%
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 1.33% 3431 End-of-day quote.-14.29%
Financials
Sales 2021 5 919 B 55 813 M 55 813 M
Net income 2021 153 B 1 442 M 1 442 M
Net cash 2021 480 B 4 525 M 4 525 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
Yield 2021 2,88%
Capitalization 3 029 B 28 586 M 28 565 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 57 270
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 4 407,69 JPY
Last Close Price 3 431,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 74,9%
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ryuichi Isaka President & Representative Director
Yoshimichi Maruyama General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Katsuhiro Goto Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Junro Ito Director & Managing Executive Officer
Kimiyoshi Yamaguchi Director & General Manager-Corporate Communication
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-14.29%28 586
WALMART INC.18.55%399 247
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.11.50%38 023
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-17.07%21 665
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED12.39%18 256
COLES GROUP LIMITED19.14%16 849
Categories
