Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3382   JP3422950000

SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(3382)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Seven & i : FTC orders 7-Eleven, Marathon to divest over 200 retail fuel outlets

06/25/2021 | 01:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Friday ordered 7-Eleven to sell over 200 retail outlets following its $21 billion acquisition of the Speedway fuel chain from Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum, which owned the Speedway chain, and 7-Eleven, owned by Japan's Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd, announced last month they had closed the $21 billion deal involving some 3,800 stores in 36 states.

Two top FTC officials had previously said the deal was potentially illegal, Reuters reported.

In a proposed consent order with the companies, the FTC said 7-Eleven and Marathon are required to divest 124 retail fuel outlets to Anabi Oil, 106 retail fuel outlets to Cross America Partners and 63 retail fuel outlets to Jacksons Food Stores.

Because the U.S. gasoline and diesel markets are highly localized, the complaint alleged that the acquisition will harm competition in 293 markets across 20 states. (Additional reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
01:34pSEVEN & I  : FTC orders 7-Eleven, Marathon to divest over 200 retail fuel outlet..
RE
10:37aFTC Tells Marathon Petroleum, 7-11 to Divest Hundreds of Stores
DJ
05/26Japanese shares fall on profit-taking, pandemic worries
RE
05/197-ELEVEN/SPEEDWAY : Bumps On The Road To Closing: Are Conventional Closing Condi..
AQ
05/17Japanese shares drop as coronavirus infections weigh on sentiment
RE
05/16Japanese shares erase early gains as slow vaccination woes weigh on heavyweig..
RE
05/15SEVEN & I  : buys U.S. Speedway chain despite warning of "illegal" deal
AQ
05/14SEVEN & I  : FTC officials say 7-Eleven purchase of Speedway chain likely illega..
RE
05/14SEVEN & I  : Marathon Petroleum deal closed 'at their own risk' -officials
RE
05/13Seven & i shares surge after news of ValueAct's stake build-up
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 876 B 71 193 M 71 193 M
Net income 2022 299 B 2 703 M 2 703 M
Net Debt 2022 1 391 B 12 573 M 12 573 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 2,14%
Capitalization 4 444 B 40 087 M 40 169 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 57 270
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 5 033,00 JPY
Average target price 5 507,69 JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryuichi Isaka President & Representative Director
Yoshimichi Maruyama General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Toshiro Yonemura Independent Outside Director
Kunio Ito Independent Outside Director
Yoshio Tsukio Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.37.55%40 230
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.0.14%37 940
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED20.27%29 031
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-6.01%24 380
COLES GROUP LIMITED-7.39%16 981
CARREFOUR21.70%16 461