Seven & i : FTC orders 7-Eleven, Marathon to divest over 200 retail fuel outlets

June 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on
Friday ordered 7-Eleven to sell over 200 retail outlets
following its $21 billion acquisition of the Speedway fuel chain
from Marathon Petroleum.
Marathon Petroleum, which owned the Speedway chain, and
7-Eleven, owned by Japan's Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd,
announced last month they had closed the $21 billion deal
involving some 3,800 stores in 36 states.
Two top FTC officials had previously said the deal was
potentially illegal, Reuters reported.
In a proposed consent order with the companies, the FTC said
7-Eleven and Marathon are required to divest 124 retail fuel
outlets to Anabi Oil, 106 retail fuel outlets to Cross America
Partners and 63 retail fuel outlets to Jacksons Food Stores.
Because the U.S. gasoline and diesel markets are highly
localized, the complaint alleged that the acquisition will harm
competition in 293 markets across 20 states.
