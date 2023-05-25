-Seven & i shareholders vote down four board candidates nominated by ValueAct

TOKYO, May 25 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Japan's Seven
& i Holdings Co Ltd on Thursday voted down all four of
the board candidates nominated by ValueAct Capital, dismissing
the U.S. investment firm's attempt to shake up the retail
giant's board.
ValueAct, long critical of the 7-Eleven convenience store
operator's conglomerate structure, called for President Ryuichi
Isaka to be among those replaced with its candidates. Isaka and
other candidates backed by the company were all elected at its
annual shareholders meeting.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Mayu Sakoda; Editing by David
Dolan)