  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3382   JP3422950000

SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(3382)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:33:27 2023-05-25 am EDT
6366.00 JPY   -0.69%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

-Seven & i shareholders vote down four board candidates nominated by ValueAct

05/25/2023 | 12:07am EDT
TOKYO, May 25 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Japan's Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd on Thursday voted down all four of the board candidates nominated by ValueAct Capital, dismissing the U.S. investment firm's attempt to shake up the retail giant's board.

ValueAct, long critical of the 7-Eleven convenience store operator's conglomerate structure, called for President Ryuichi Isaka to be among those replaced with its candidates. Isaka and other candidates backed by the company were all elected at its annual shareholders meeting. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Mayu Sakoda; Editing by David Dolan)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -0.73% 6366 Delayed Quote.13.25%
TOPIX INDEX -0.14% 2148.95 Delayed Quote.14.26%
12:22aSeven & i shareholders vote down four board candidates nominated by ValueAct
RE
12:07a-Seven & i shareholders vote down four board candidates nominated by ValueAct
RE
05/24Nomura Adjusts Seven & I's Price Target to 7,500 Yen From 6,900 Yen, Keeps at Buy
MT
05/15Glass Lewis Supports ValueAct Capital Nominees
CI
05/14Glass Lewis recommends Seven & i investors elect all dissident candidates
RE
05/12Seven & I Holdings Sends a Letter to Shareholders
CI
05/09ISS backs all 4 ValueAct director candidates in Seven & I boardroom fight
RE
05/057-Eleven spin-off would jeopardise growth, CEO says, pushing back at ValueAct
RE
05/01ValueAct Capital Publishes Presentation on Seven & i Holdings
CI
05/01Laox Holdings CO.,LTD. (TSE:8202) completed the acquisition ..
CI
Financials
Sales 2023 11 723 B 84 274 M 84 274 M
Net income 2023 285 B 2 051 M 2 051 M
Net Debt 2023 1 417 B 10 186 M 10 186 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,8x
Yield 2023 1,74%
Capitalization 5 661 B 40 693 M 40 693 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
EV / Sales 2024 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 83 635
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 6 410,00 JPY
Average target price 6 927,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryuichi Isaka President & Representative Director
Yoshimichi Maruyama Senior Officer-Risk
Toshiro Yonemura Independent Outside Director
Kunio Ito Independent Outside Director
Tetsuro Higashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.14.70%41 355
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.14.11%31 206
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-15.63%26 927
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION3.22%20 173
COLES GROUP LIMITED7.83%15 913
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.12.69%15 396
