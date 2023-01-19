ValueAct Urges Seven & I Shareholders to Back 7-Eleven Spinoff, Reuters Reports

By Denny Jacob

--Activist investor ValueAct Capital Partners LP urged Seven & I Holdings Co. shareholders to back a spinoff of the company's 7-Eleven convenience store chain, Reuters reported, citing a letter it reviewed.

--ValueAct, which owns a 4.4% stake in Seven & I, argued that a tax-free spinoff of 7-Eleven could be completed through a listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in about a year, the report said.

--ValueAct didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Dow Jones Newswires.

Full story at https://www.reuters.com/markets/deals/valueact-calls-seven-i-spin-off-7-eleven-retail-chain-2023-01-19/

