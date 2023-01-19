Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3382   JP3422950000

SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(3382)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-19 am EST
5963.00 JPY   -0.95%
02:17pValueAct Urges Seven & I Shareholders to Back 7-Eleven Spinoff, Reuters Reports
DJ
01:07pExclusive-ValueAct calls for Seven & i to spin off 7-Eleven retail chain
RE
01/13Stronger Yen, Earnings Undercut Tokyo Shares
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

ValueAct Urges Seven & I Shareholders to Back 7-Eleven Spinoff, Reuters Reports

01/19/2023 | 02:17pm EST
By Denny Jacob


--Activist investor ValueAct Capital Partners LP urged Seven & I Holdings Co. shareholders to back a spinoff of the company's 7-Eleven convenience store chain, Reuters reported, citing a letter it reviewed.

--ValueAct, which owns a 4.4% stake in Seven & I, argued that a tax-free spinoff of 7-Eleven could be completed through a listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in about a year, the report said.

--ValueAct didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Dow Jones Newswires.

Full story at https://www.reuters.com/markets/deals/valueact-calls-seven-i-spin-off-7-eleven-retail-chain-2023-01-19/


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-23 1416ET

Analyst Recommendations on SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2023 11 765 B 91 593 M 91 593 M
Net income 2023 270 B 2 102 M 2 102 M
Net Debt 2023 1 168 B 9 096 M 9 096 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,1x
Yield 2023 1,84%
Capitalization 5 267 B 40 989 M 41 000 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
EV / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 83 635
Free-Float 83,8%
Technical analysis trends SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 5 963,00 JPY
Average target price 6 700,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryuichi Isaka President & Representative Director
Yoshimichi Maruyama Senior Officer-Risk
Toshiro Yonemura Independent Outside Director
Kunio Ito Independent Outside Director
Tetsuro Higashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.6.36%41 392
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-10.33%29 040
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION3.39%20 904
COLES GROUP LIMITED2.81%16 064
CARREFOUR11.22%14 487
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.1.09%13 869