  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    3382   JP3422950000

SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(3382)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-31 am EDT
5975.00 JPY   +0.59%
02:47pValueAct questions Seven & i strategy, pushes 7-Eleven spin-off
RE
03/31Upbeat Economic Data Strengthens Japanese Equities Trade; Toyota Unveils First All-electric Lexus Car
MT
03/29Seven & I Mulls Postponing Sogo & Seibu Sale Again
CI
ValueAct questions Seven & i strategy, pushes 7-Eleven spin-off

04/02/2023 | 02:47pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of 7-Eleven is seen at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Tokyo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - ValueAct Capital is pushing Seven & i Holdings to explain its corporate strategy to shareholders including why it is not spinning off of its 7-Eleven convenience store chain or considering selling the whole company.

The investment firm, which owns a 4.4% stake and has been pushing for change since 2020, is ratcheting up pressure before the company's April 6 earnings call and the annual meeting where it seeks to replace four board members.

"We have been unable to establish confidence in the management or governance of Seven & i," ValueAct wrote in a letter to the company's board dated April 2, adding recent communication heightened concern about "entrenchment."

The investment firm, which has a track record of investments in Japan and has board seats at Olympus Corp and JSR Corp, has suggested a tax-free spin off of 7-Eleven or even a sale of the entire company.

A representative for the company was not immediately available for comment and ValueAct declined further comment beyond the letter.

Last month Seven & i signaled a "continuation of its status quo conglomerate structure," which confused and disappointed markets, the letter said.

Now ValueAct wants answers to nine key questions when the company reports earnings this week.

Does the board understand how frustrating the conglomerate structure is to shareholders and has it evaluated the conglomerate discount, the investment firm asked.

And it wants to answers to which strategic alternatives were considered and why the company has not pushed ahead with a tax-free spin-off of 7-Eleven, something ValueAct had called on the company's management to do in January.

The spin-off could be completed through a listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in roughly a year, ValueAct said earlier.

It also wants to know why the company is not putting itself up for sale and whether the board is aware of any takeover approaches for Seven & i in the last five years.

Seven & i said in March that it will close an additional 14 Ito-Yokado supermarket stores in Japan and fully exit its apparel business as part of a structural reform plan.

ValueAct's latest letter underpins its effort to replace four board members on the company's 14-member board with four director candidates that it has not identified publicly.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Josie Kao)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JSR CORPORATION -1.58% 3115 Delayed Quote.20.36%
OLYMPUS CORPORATION 1.78% 2318.5 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 0.59% 5975 Delayed Quote.5.57%
Financials
Sales 2023 11 726 B 88 207 M 88 207 M
Net income 2023 279 B 2 100 M 2 100 M
Net Debt 2023 1 303 B 9 805 M 9 805 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,6x
Yield 2023 1,87%
Capitalization 5 277 B 39 698 M 39 698 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
EV / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 83 635
Free-Float 83,8%
Managers and Directors
Ryuichi Isaka President & Representative Director
Yoshimichi Maruyama Senior Officer-Risk
Toshiro Yonemura Independent Outside Director
Kunio Ito Independent Outside Director
Tetsuro Higashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.57%39 698
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-16.41%26 848
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-1.22%20 007
COLES GROUP LIMITED7.78%16 110
CARREFOUR19.12%14 788
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.7.14%14 762
