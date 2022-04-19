Log in
Japan's 7-Eleven operator picks former Uber executive as it looks overseas

04/19/2022 | 03:40am EDT
Logo of Seven & I Holdings is seen at its headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese retailer Seven & I Holdings Co, facing pressure from activist investors for structural reforms, has nominated a former executive of Uber Technologies Inc to join its board of directors, the company said on Tuesday.

The operator of the 7-Eleven chain of convenience stores has named Elizabeth Miin Meyerdirk, a founding members of Uber Eats, who will join as a new outside director, pending approval from shareholders at a May 26 annual meeting.

Facing a shrinking domestic market, the company said this month that it would seek growth overseas, particularly in North America, and would also expand online shopping and delivery services in Japan.

Seven & I said this month it would revamp the board to ensure a majority came from outside the company, bringing in management skills to guide growth outside Japan.

U.S.-based activist fund ValueAct Capital, which holds a stake of 4.4%, has been urging it to shake up the board and sell off underperforming assets.

Seven & I could more than double its share price by focusing on its convenience stores, the fund has said.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8 536 B 67 350 M 67 350 M
Net income 2022 214 B 1 689 M 1 689 M
Net Debt 2022 1 245 B 9 821 M 9 821 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,9x
Yield 2022 1,82%
Capitalization 4 901 B 38 670 M 38 670 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 58 975
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 5 550,00 JPY
Average target price 6 330,77 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Managers and Directors
Ryuichi Isaka President & Representative Director
Yoshimichi Maruyama General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Toshiro Yonemura Independent Outside Director
Kunio Ito Independent Outside Director
Yoshio Tsukio Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD9.77%38 670
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-12.43%34 450
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-8.27%19 934
COLES GROUP LIMITED2.01%17 999
CARREFOUR25.36%16 695
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.9.34%16 480