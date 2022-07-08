Log in
Japan's Nikkei ends flat after ex-PM Shinzo Abe shot

07/08/2022 | 03:11am EDT
TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index shed most of its early gains to end flat on Friday after Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election.

The Nikkei index closed up 0.1% at 26,517.19 after climbing as much as 1.4% earlier in the session.

The broader Topix index also cut most of its gains to close 0.27% higher at 1,887.43. The Nikkei has gained 2.24% for the week and the Topix 2.3%.

"There must have been mixed reasons for the Nikkei cutting gains today but the accident (of Abe) was one of them, as I believe he still has influence on Japan's economic and monetary policy," said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

Abe, best known for his signature "Abenomics" policy that featured bold monetary easing and fiscal spending, appeared to have been shot from behind by a man with a homemade gun.

Prime Minister Fumiko Kishida said Abe, 67, was in a grave condition, expressing his wishes for the country's longest-serving prime minister to survive the ordeal.

"Abe's absence could affect the Bank of Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy, which is not positive to the stock market," said Morita.

The benchmark index rose more than 1% earlier as heavyweight chip-related stocks tracked overnight Wall Street gains, after less hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials eased concerns about U.S. recession.

Heavy weight chip-related shares advanced, with Tokyo Electron's rising 1.7% and and Advantest climbing 1.82%.

Non-ferrous metals makers rose 2.43% after Reuters reported that China will set up a state infrastructure investment fund worth 500 billion yuan ($74.69 billion) to spur infrastructure spending.

Sumitomo Metal Mining jumped 5.2% and Mitsubishi Materials advanced 2.88%.

Seven & i Holdings cut gains to end 0.65% lower even after convenience store chain raised its full-year profit forecast.

Kewpie lost 3.32% after the mayonnaise maker reported declines in profits after raising prices. (Reporting by Junko Fujita in Tokyo; Editing by Arun Koyyur )


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANTEST CORPORATION 1.82% 7280 Delayed Quote.-34.40%
KEWPIE CORPORATION -3.32% 2297 Delayed Quote.-4.19%
MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION 2.88% 1926 Delayed Quote.-5.22%
MORITA HOLDINGS CORPORATION -0.15% 1313 Delayed Quote.0.54%
NIKKEI 225 0.10% 26517.19 Real-time Quote.-9.32%
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD -0.65% 5325 Delayed Quote.6.01%
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD. 5.20% 4043 Delayed Quote.-11.66%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD 1.70% 43550 Delayed Quote.-35.40%
TOPIX INDEX 0.27% 1887.43 Delayed Quote.-6.84%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.19% 6.70457 Delayed Quote.5.61%
Financials
Sales 2023 11 058 B 81 360 M 81 360 M
Net income 2023 257 B 1 891 M 1 891 M
Net Debt 2023 1 272 B 9 358 M 9 358 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,4x
Yield 2023 1,93%
Capitalization 4 734 B 34 830 M 34 830 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
EV / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 83 635
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 5 360,00 JPY
Average target price 6 450,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryuichi Isaka President & Representative Director
Yoshimichi Maruyama General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Toshiro Yonemura Independent Outside Director
Kunio Ito Independent Outside Director
Yoshio Tsukio Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD6.01%34 830
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-17.56%31 532
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-10.50%18 171
COLES GROUP LIMITED2.40%16 766
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.-9.87%14 465
CARREFOUR4.04%12 740