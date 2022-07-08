Japan's Nikkei ends flat after ex-PM Shinzo Abe shot

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index shed most of
its early gains to end flat on Friday after Japan's former
prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot while campaigning for a
parliamentary election.
The Nikkei index closed up 0.1% at 26,517.19 after
climbing as much as 1.4% earlier in the session.
The broader Topix index also cut most of its gains
to close 0.27% higher at 1,887.43. The Nikkei has gained 2.24%
for the week and the Topix 2.3%.
"There must have been mixed reasons for the Nikkei cutting
gains today but the accident (of Abe) was one of them, as I
believe he still has influence on Japan's economic and monetary
policy," said Jun Morita, general manager of the research
department at Chibagin Asset Management.
Abe, best known for his signature "Abenomics" policy that
featured bold monetary easing and fiscal spending, appeared to
have been shot from behind by a man with a homemade gun.
Prime Minister Fumiko Kishida said Abe, 67, was in a grave
condition, expressing his wishes for the country's
longest-serving prime minister to survive the ordeal.
"Abe's absence could affect the Bank of Japan's ultra-loose
monetary policy, which is not positive to the stock market,"
said Morita.
The benchmark index rose more than 1% earlier as heavyweight
chip-related stocks tracked overnight Wall Street gains, after
less hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials eased
concerns about U.S. recession.
Heavy weight chip-related shares advanced, with Tokyo
Electron's rising 1.7% and and Advantest
climbing 1.82%.
Non-ferrous metals makers rose 2.43% after
Reuters reported that China will set up a state infrastructure
investment fund worth 500 billion yuan ($74.69 billion) to spur
infrastructure spending.
Sumitomo Metal Mining jumped 5.2% and Mitsubishi
Materials advanced 2.88%.
Seven & i Holdings cut gains to end 0.65% lower
even after convenience store chain raised its full-year profit
forecast.
Kewpie lost 3.32% after the mayonnaise maker
reported declines in profits after raising prices.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita in Tokyo; Editing by Arun Koyyur
)