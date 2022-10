The company lifted its operating income estimate to 477 billion yen ($3.30 billion) in the year ending February 2023, from a previous target of 455 billion yen.

The consensus forecast was for profit of 470.4 billion yen, according to a Refinitiv survey of 14 analysts.

($1 = 144.5300 yen)

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)