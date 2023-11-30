Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. specializes in retailing. Net sales break down by type of stores as follows: - convenience stores (58.4%): operated, at the end of February 2021, 31,586 stores (of which 21,702 located in Japan) under the Seven-Eleven name; - supermarkets and specialized stores (32.8%): owned 1,339 stores primarily under the names Seven & i Food Systems (614), York-Benimaru (235), Ito-Yokado (132), The Loft (131), Akachan Honpo (117) and York (100) ; - department stores (7.3%): owned 10 stores under the Sogo & Seibu name; - other (0.1%). The remaining sales (2.9%) are primarily from financial services and catering services. Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (59.6%), North America (38.7%) and other (1.7%).