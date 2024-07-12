By Kosaku Narioka

Seven & i Holdings shares fell sharply after it posted a disappointing drop in quarterly profit due partly to weak North American operations amid high inflation.

Shares were recently 6.1% lower at 1,822 yen on Friday morning after falling as much as 8.4% earlier.

The Japanese owner of 7-Eleven and other retail stores said after Thursday's market close that net profit dropped 49% from a year earlier to 21.39 billion yen ($134.7 million) for the three months ended May 31. That fell short of the estimate of Y41.73 billion in a poll of analysts by data provider Visible Alpha.

At its key North American operations, same-store sales dropped and profit margin worsened due to higher costs of products, labor, rents, and other expenses.

The deterioration at its convenience-store business in North America comes at an inopportune time as the company has been taking steps to focus on its convenience-store operations and selling and restructuring other businesses.

The 7-Eleven owner in April bought most of U.S. fuel distributor Sunoco's convenience store and gasoline retail businesses for $950 million as part of efforts to pursue growth in the North American market.

Seven & i kept its earnings forecasts unchanged for the year ending February 2025. It continues to expect net profit to rise 30% to Y293.00 billion this fiscal year.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-11-24 2229ET