Seven & i : Brief Summary for the First Quarter of FY2022

Segment Information

Operating segment information (Millions of yen) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended Fiscal Year Ending May 31, 2021 May 31, 2022 Feb. 28, 2022 Feb. 28, 2023 (Forecasts) YOY(%) YOY(%) Composition(%) YOY(%) YOY(%) Capital expenditures 94,678 123.9 81,970 86.6 100.0 439,630 116.5 535,900 121.9 Domestic convenience store operations 22,578 151.0 15,636 69.3 19.1 99,801 77.9 102,900 103.1 Overseas convenience store operations 34,394 125.6 32,946 95.8 40.2 178,435 122.2 244,400 137.0 Superstore operations 16,480 216.8 10,086 61.2 12.3 62,139 128.4 59,000 94.9 Department and specialty store operations 4,019 29.1 3,371 83.9 4.1 15,090 57.7 28,000 185.6 Financial services 10,184 118.5 8,390 82.4 10.2 37,323 94.9 40,800 109.3 Others 176 26.0 30 17.2 0.0 2,323 239.0 1,100 47.3 Eliminations / Corporate 6,845 202.3 11,508 168.1 14.0 44,516 - 59,700 134.1 Depreciation and amortization 61,802 105.3 87,164 141.0 100.0 292,561 124.2 375,200 128.2 Domestic convenience store operations 19,385 100.8 20,977 108.2 24.1 80,781 103.0 84,400 104.5 Overseas convenience store operations 22,692 110.8 41,858 184.5 48.0 127,193 153.8 190,800 150.0 Superstore operations 6,875 101.0 8,415 122.4 9.7 28,600 106.2 31,700 110.8 Department and specialty store operations 3,565 98.7 3,551 99.6 4.1 14,460 99.1 16,700 115.5 Financial services 7,538 99.0 8,697 115.4 10.0 31,783 110.5 35,500 111.7 Others 210 71.6 238 113.2 0.3 877 86.3 1,200 136.8 Eliminations / Corporate 1,534 233.9 3,425 223.2 3.9 8,865 291.8 14,900 168.1 Amortization of goodwill 6,353 104.8 24,876 391.5 100.0 71,276 284.6 107,700 151.1 Domestic convenience store operations - - - - - - - Overseas convenience store operations 5,373 105.8 23,896 444.7 96.1 67,355 318.9 Superstore operations 774 100.0 774 100.0 3.1 3,098 100.0 Department and specialty store operations 115 - 115 100.0 0.5 462 100.0 Financial services 89 100.0 89 100.0 0.4 359 100.0 Others - - - - - - - Corporate - - - - - - - EBITDA 145,669 107.0 214,408 147.2 100.0 751,491 119.9 927,900 123.5 Domestic convenience store operations 79,958 111.9 80,260 100.4 35.6 304,178 97.5 Overseas convenience store operations 40,202 110.2 109,735 273.0 48.6 354,415 175.0 Superstore operations 13,493 75.2 12,708 94.2 5.6 50,490 84.6 Department and specialty store operations 238 - 4,754 - 2.1 6,769 - Financial services 18,059 94.1 17,993 99.6 8.0 69,692 90.3 Others 501 - 147 29.4 0.1 761 170.9 Eliminations / Corporate (6,785) - (11,189) - - (34,815) - Impairment loss 2,252 55.2 2,092 92.9 100.0 27,775 78.3 Domestic convenience store operations 809 68.2 581 71.8 27.8 9,944 112.2 Overseas convenience store operations 124 121.8 673 539.5 32.2 2,359 39.9 Superstore operations 393 54.1 351 89.3 16.8 6,359 54.9 Department and specialty store operations 920 162.0 433 47.1 20.7 7,882 103.9 Financial services - - 50 - 2.4 761 - Others 4 - 1 41.0 0.1 67 4.4 Eliminations / Corporate - - - - - 400 -

Notes: 1. Capital expenditures include long-term leasehold deposits, advances for store construction, and investments related to store openings for each fiscal year and beyond, and do not include the increase of future amortization of assets under the Accounting Standard for Asset Retirement Obligations.

Figures for actual results do not include goodwill and others related to the acquisition of stores, etc.

"Eliminations / Corporate" in capital expenditures mainly reflects capital expenditures relating to the Group strategy.