Seven & i : Brief Summary for the First Quarter of FY2022
Brief Summary
for the First Quarter of FY2022
(Year Ending February 28, 2023)
Contents
Consolidated Results
Results
Major Factors for the Change
Segment Information
Interest-Bearing Debt & Ratings
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Consolidated Statements of Income
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Results and Business Performance of Major Companies
Domestic Convenience Store Operations
Overseas Convenience Store Operations
Superstore Operations
Department and Specialty Store Operations
Financial Services
Capital Expenditures, Depreciation and Amortization of Major Companies
Store Information
Number of Stores and Store Openings / Closures of Major Companies
Store Information in Domestic / Overseas Convenience Store Operations
Store Information in Superstore Operations
Number of Stores by Type
Sales Floor Space
Fiscal years are indicated by the year in which that fiscal year begins, starting from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023.
July 7, 2022
Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.
■Consolidated Results
Results
(Millions of yen)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
Fiscal Year Ending
May 31, 2021
May 31, 2022
Feb. 28, 2022
Feb. 28, 2023 (Forecasts)
YOY(%)
YOY(%)
YOY(%)
YOY(%)
Group's total sales
2,871,482
107.9
3,839,756
133.7
14,243,270
129.0
16,402,000
115.2
Gross revenues from operations [reference]
2,615,812
168.2
11,134,000
127.2
Domestic convenience store operations
221,529
101.8
886,000
101.5
Overseas convenience store operations
1,723,889
253.8
7,410,000
142.7
Superstore operations
439,690
97.3
1,850,000
102.2
Department and specialty store operations
188,468
113.1
817,000
114.7
Financial services
50,681
103.2
209,000
107.5
Others
5,697
119.4
25,000
122.9
Eliminations / Corporate
(14,143)
-
(63,000)
-
Revenues from operations
1,555,371
111.8
2,447,317
157.3
8,749,752
151.7
10,413,000
119.0
Domestic convenience store operations
217,536
106.4
215,243
98.9
873,239
101.7
855,000
97.9
Overseas convenience store operations
679,296
112.5
1,723,889
253.8
5,194,327
230.5
7,410,000
142.7
Superstore operations
451,684
105.5
355,772
78.8
1,810,728
100.0
1,495,000
82.6
Department and specialty store operations
166,636
142.1
112,904
67.8
712,282
104.0
487,000
68.4
Financial services
49,101
99.5
47,560
96.9
194,399
97.7
200,000
102.9
Others
4,771
131.9
5,829
122.2
20,340
117.4
24,000
118.0
Eliminations / Corporate
(13,655)
-
(13,884)
-
(55,567)
-
(58,000)
-
Operating income (loss)
77,512
108.6
102,367
132.1
387,653
105.8
445,000
114.8
Domestic convenience store operations
60,573
116.0
59,282
97.9
223,396
95.6
230,300
103.1
Overseas convenience store operations
12,136
111.1
43,981
362.4
159,866
162.0
238,500
149.2
Superstore operations
5,843
56.3
3,517
60.2
18,791
63.3
21,700
115.5
Department and specialty store operations
(3,442)
-
1,086
-
(8,153)
-
5,500
-
Financial services
10,431
90.8
9,205
88.2
37,549
78.1
35,000
93.2
Others
291
-
(90)
-
(115)
-
800
-
Eliminations / Corporate
(8,320)
-
(14,614)
-
(43,681)
-
(86,800)
-
Ordinary income
69,869
100.6
95,519
136.7
358,571
100.3
413,500
115.3
Special gains
7,322
-
6,234
85.1
22,011
211.0
Special losses
12,479
30.7
7,550
60.5
68,728
63.0
Income before income taxes
64,713
220.2
94,203
145.6
311,854
120.5
Net income attributable to owners of parent
43,018
308.7
65,039
151.2
210,774
117.6
247,000
117.2
EBITDA
145,669
107.0
214,408
147.2
751,491
119.9
927,900
123.5
ROA (%)
2.7
ROE (%)
7.5
7.7
Net income per share (EPS) (yen)
48.72
308.5
73.65
151.2
238.68
117.6
279.68
117.2
EPS before amortization of goodwill (yen)
55.92
246.8
101.82
182.1
319.40
138.0
401.63
125.7
Number of shares outstanding
Average
882,969,270
883,118,369
883,065,915
End of period
883,012,666
883,149,600
883,116,298
Exchange rates
(yen)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
Fiscal Year Ending
May 31, 2021
May 31, 2022
Feb. 28, 2022
Feb. 28, 2023 (Forecasts)
Income statements
U.S.$1=
106.09
116.34
109.90
127.00
1yuan=
16.38
18.31
17.04
19.00
Balance sheets
U.S.$1=
110.71
122.39
115.02
-
1yuan=
16.84
19.26
18.06
-
Notes: 1. "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. have been applied from the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023. Revenues from operations based on the previous accounting standard restated as "Gross revenues from operations [reference]. "
Group's total sales include the sales of Seven-Eleven Japan, Seven-Eleven Okinawa and 7-Eleven, Inc. franchisees.
In accordance with our Medium-Term Management Plan announced on July 1, 2021, we reclassified our operating segments, effective from the second quarter for the fiscal year ended February 28. 2022. Figures in the tables have been restated to reflect this change.
"Eliminations / Corporate" in operating income mainly reflects the Company's operating expenses relating to the Group strategy.
5.
EBITDA: Operating income + Depreciation and amortization + Amortization of goodwill* *Amortization of goodwill: Only figure included in SG&A expenses
6.
ROA: Net income attributable to owners of parent / Average of total assets at the beginning and the end of each fiscal year
7.
ROE: Net income attributable to owners of parent / Average of owners' equity* *Owners' equity: Net assets - Subscription rights to shares - Non-controlling interests at the beginning
and the end of each fiscal year
EPS: Net income attributable to owners of parent / Weighted average shares outstanding during the period
EPS before amortization of goodwill: (Net income attributable to owners of parent + Amortization of goodwill) / Weighted average shares outstanding during the period.
Number of shares outstanding at each fiscal year-end and of weighted average shares over each fiscal period do not include treasury stock. Seven & i Holdings introduced the BIP Trust and ESOP Trust and its shares held by these Trusts are included in the number of treasury stock.
Increase in operating income, decrease in non-operating expenses
Income before income taxes
94,203
+29,490
Decrease in special losses
Net income attributable to
65,039
+22,020
owners of parent
*1. Group's total sales include the sales of Seven-Eleven Japan, Seven-Eleven Okinawa and 7-Eleven, Inc. franchisees.
*2. A decrease in gross profit on merchandise was outweighed by growth in gross profit on fuel, leading to a year-on-year increase in the overall gross profit margin factor.
*3. Eliminations / Corporate in operating income mainly reflect the Company's operating expenses relating to the Group strategy.
Segment Information
Operating segment information
(Millions of yen)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
Fiscal Year Ending
May 31, 2021
May 31, 2022
Feb. 28, 2022
Feb. 28, 2023 (Forecasts)
YOY(%)
YOY(%)
Composition(%)
YOY(%)
YOY(%)
Capital expenditures
94,678
123.9
81,970
86.6
100.0
439,630
116.5
535,900
121.9
Domestic convenience store operations
22,578
151.0
15,636
69.3
19.1
99,801
77.9
102,900
103.1
Overseas convenience store operations
34,394
125.6
32,946
95.8
40.2
178,435
122.2
244,400
137.0
Superstore operations
16,480
216.8
10,086
61.2
12.3
62,139
128.4
59,000
94.9
Department and specialty store operations
4,019
29.1
3,371
83.9
4.1
15,090
57.7
28,000
185.6
Financial services
10,184
118.5
8,390
82.4
10.2
37,323
94.9
40,800
109.3
Others
176
26.0
30
17.2
0.0
2,323
239.0
1,100
47.3
Eliminations / Corporate
6,845
202.3
11,508
168.1
14.0
44,516
-
59,700
134.1
Depreciation and amortization
61,802
105.3
87,164
141.0
100.0
292,561
124.2
375,200
128.2
Domestic convenience store operations
19,385
100.8
20,977
108.2
24.1
80,781
103.0
84,400
104.5
Overseas convenience store operations
22,692
110.8
41,858
184.5
48.0
127,193
153.8
190,800
150.0
Superstore operations
6,875
101.0
8,415
122.4
9.7
28,600
106.2
31,700
110.8
Department and specialty store operations
3,565
98.7
3,551
99.6
4.1
14,460
99.1
16,700
115.5
Financial services
7,538
99.0
8,697
115.4
10.0
31,783
110.5
35,500
111.7
Others
210
71.6
238
113.2
0.3
877
86.3
1,200
136.8
Eliminations / Corporate
1,534
233.9
3,425
223.2
3.9
8,865
291.8
14,900
168.1
Amortization of goodwill
6,353
104.8
24,876
391.5
100.0
71,276
284.6
107,700
151.1
Domestic convenience store operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Overseas convenience store operations
5,373
105.8
23,896
444.7
96.1
67,355
318.9
Superstore operations
774
100.0
774
100.0
3.1
3,098
100.0
Department and specialty store operations
115
-
115
100.0
0.5
462
100.0
Financial services
89
100.0
89
100.0
0.4
359
100.0
Others
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Corporate
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
EBITDA
145,669
107.0
214,408
147.2
100.0
751,491
119.9
927,900
123.5
Domestic convenience store operations
79,958
111.9
80,260
100.4
35.6
304,178
97.5
Overseas convenience store operations
40,202
110.2
109,735
273.0
48.6
354,415
175.0
Superstore operations
13,493
75.2
12,708
94.2
5.6
50,490
84.6
Department and specialty store operations
238
-
4,754
-
2.1
6,769
-
Financial services
18,059
94.1
17,993
99.6
8.0
69,692
90.3
Others
501
-
147
29.4
0.1
761
170.9
Eliminations / Corporate
(6,785)
-
(11,189)
-
-
(34,815)
-
Impairment loss
2,252
55.2
2,092
92.9
100.0
27,775
78.3
Domestic convenience store operations
809
68.2
581
71.8
27.8
9,944
112.2
Overseas convenience store operations
124
121.8
673
539.5
32.2
2,359
39.9
Superstore operations
393
54.1
351
89.3
16.8
6,359
54.9
Department and specialty store operations
920
162.0
433
47.1
20.7
7,882
103.9
Financial services
-
-
50
-
2.4
761
-
Others
4
-
1
41.0
0.1
67
4.4
Eliminations / Corporate
-
-
-
-
-
400
-
Notes: 1. Capital expenditures include long-term leasehold deposits, advances for store construction, and investments related to store openings for each fiscal year and beyond, and do not include the increase of future amortization of assets under the Accounting Standard for Asset Retirement Obligations.
Figures for actual results do not include goodwill and others related to the acquisition of stores, etc.
"Eliminations / Corporate" in capital expenditures mainly reflects capital expenditures relating to the Group strategy.
Depreciation and amortization respectively include 412 million yen and 970 million yen recorded as "Loss related to novel coronavirus (COVID-19)" in the consolidated income statements for the three months ended May 31, 2021 and the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022.
"Eliminations / Corporate" in depreciation and amortization mainly reflects the Company's depreciation and amortization relating to the Group strategy.
Amortization of goodwill include only the amount recorded on SG&A expenses.
EBITDA: Operating income + Depreciation and amortization + Amortization of goodwill
Impairment losses respectively include 177 million yen, 103 million yen, and 1,365 million yen recorded as "Restructuring expenses" in the consolidated income statements for the three months ended May 31, 2021 and 2022, and the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022.
Geographic area segment information
(Millions of yen)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
May 31, 2021
May 31, 2022
Feb. 28, 2022
YOY(%)
YOY(%)
Composition(%)
YOY(%)
Revenues from operations
1,555,371
111.8
2,447,317
157.3
-
8,749,752
151.7
Japan
852,345
110.9
725,167
85.1
29.5
3,468,840
101.0
North America
674,831
112.6
1,719,320
254.8
69.8
5,170,053
231.6
Others
28,719
119.9
17,606
61.3
0.7
112,500
111.7
Eliminations
(524)
-
(14,778)
-
-
(1,642)
-
Operating income
77,512
108.6
102,367
132.1
-
387,653
105.8
Japan
64,791
108.2
72,899
112.5
62.4
227,174
85.4
North America
12,881
111.0
44,064
342.1
37.7
159,507
160.2
Others
10
13.5
(82)
-
-
1,029
127.7
Eliminations
(170)
-
(14,514)
-
-
(58)
-
Note: "Others" consists of the results in the P.R.C., etc.
Interest-Bearing Debt & Ratings
Interest-bearing debt (end of period)
(Millions of yen)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
May 31, 2021
May 31, 2022
Feb. 28, 2022
YOY(%)/change
YOY(%)/change
YOY(%)/change
Short-term loans
622,631
178.3
132,160
21.2
140,146
22.6
Current portion of long-term loans
165,371
167.1
121,628
73.5
121,280
82.6
Current portion of bonds
66,917
111.5
252,610
377.5
60,000
89.7
Subtotal
854,921
158.1
506,399
59.2
321,427
38.6
Long-term loans
359,286
91.1
994,180
276.7
994,399
274.2
Bonds
1,766,932
626.8
1,459,803
82.6
1,582,906
280.2
Subtotal
2,126,218
314.3
2,453,983
115.4
2,577,306
277.8
Total
2,981,139
244.9
2,960,383
99.3
2,898,733
164.6
Ratio to total assets (%)
35.5
+16.2
29.7
(5.8)
33.2
+7.8
Ratio to owners' equity (%)
107.1
+59.6
94.0
(13.1)
97.2
+31.2
Interest-bearing debt by operating segment (end of period)
(Millions of yen)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
May 31, 2021
May 31, 2022
Feb. 28, 2022
YOY(%)
YOY(%)
YOY(%)
Domestic convenience store
-
-
-
-
-
-
operations
Overseas convenience store
1,503,554
493.6
1,572,486
104.6
1,500,345
532.1
operations
Superstore operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
Department and
186,988
92.6
160,669
85.9
169,806
90.7
specialty store operations
Others
-
-
-
-
-
-
Corporate
1,008,917
260.8
940,974
93.3
940,974
93.3
Subtotal
2,699,460
302.1
2,674,130
99.1
2,611,126
176.7
Financial services
281,679
87.0
286,252
101.6
287,607
101.6
Total
2,981,139
244.9
2,960,383
99.3
2,898,733
164.6
