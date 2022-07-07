Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3382   JP3422950000

SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD

(3382)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-07 am EDT
5360.00 JPY   +1.59%
02:34aSEVEN & I : Brief Summary for the First Quarter of FY2022
PU
02:34aSEVEN & I : Presentation for the First Quarter of FY2022
PU
07/04Japanese stocks end higher on utilities boost; department stores slide
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Seven & i : Brief Summary for the First Quarter of FY2022

07/07/2022 | 02:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Brief Summary

for the First Quarter of FY2022

(Year Ending February 28, 2023)

Contents

Consolidated Results

Results

P1

Major Factors for the Change

P2

Segment Information

P3

Interest-Bearing Debt & Ratings

P4

Consolidated Balance Sheets

P6

Consolidated Statements of Income

P7

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

P8

Results and Business Performance of Major Companies

Domestic Convenience Store Operations

P9

Overseas Convenience Store Operations

P10

Superstore Operations

P12

Department and Specialty Store Operations

P15

Financial Services

P17

Capital Expenditures, Depreciation and Amortization of Major Companies

P18

Store Information

Number of Stores and Store Openings / Closures of Major Companies

P19

Store Information in Domestic / Overseas Convenience Store Operations

P20

Store Information in Superstore Operations

P21

Number of Stores by Type

P22

Sales Floor Space

P22

Fiscal years are indicated by the year in which that fiscal year begins, starting from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023.

July 7, 2022

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.

■Consolidated Results

Results

(Millions of yen)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

Fiscal Year Ending

May 31, 2021

May 31, 2022

Feb. 28, 2022

Feb. 28, 2023 (Forecasts)

YOY(%)

YOY(%)

YOY(%)

YOY(%)

Group's total sales

2,871,482

107.9

3,839,756

133.7

14,243,270

129.0

16,402,000

115.2

Gross revenues from operations [reference]

2,615,812

168.2

11,134,000

127.2

Domestic convenience store operations

221,529

101.8

886,000

101.5

Overseas convenience store operations

1,723,889

253.8

7,410,000

142.7

Superstore operations

439,690

97.3

1,850,000

102.2

Department and specialty store operations

188,468

113.1

817,000

114.7

Financial services

50,681

103.2

209,000

107.5

Others

5,697

119.4

25,000

122.9

Eliminations / Corporate

(14,143)

-

(63,000)

-

Revenues from operations

1,555,371

111.8

2,447,317

157.3

8,749,752

151.7

10,413,000

119.0

Domestic convenience store operations

217,536

106.4

215,243

98.9

873,239

101.7

855,000

97.9

Overseas convenience store operations

679,296

112.5

1,723,889

253.8

5,194,327

230.5

7,410,000

142.7

Superstore operations

451,684

105.5

355,772

78.8

1,810,728

100.0

1,495,000

82.6

Department and specialty store operations

166,636

142.1

112,904

67.8

712,282

104.0

487,000

68.4

Financial services

49,101

99.5

47,560

96.9

194,399

97.7

200,000

102.9

Others

4,771

131.9

5,829

122.2

20,340

117.4

24,000

118.0

Eliminations / Corporate

(13,655)

-

(13,884)

-

(55,567)

-

(58,000)

-

Operating income (loss)

77,512

108.6

102,367

132.1

387,653

105.8

445,000

114.8

Domestic convenience store operations

60,573

116.0

59,282

97.9

223,396

95.6

230,300

103.1

Overseas convenience store operations

12,136

111.1

43,981

362.4

159,866

162.0

238,500

149.2

Superstore operations

5,843

56.3

3,517

60.2

18,791

63.3

21,700

115.5

Department and specialty store operations

(3,442)

-

1,086

-

(8,153)

-

5,500

-

Financial services

10,431

90.8

9,205

88.2

37,549

78.1

35,000

93.2

Others

291

-

(90)

-

(115)

-

800

-

Eliminations / Corporate

(8,320)

-

(14,614)

-

(43,681)

-

(86,800)

-

Ordinary income

69,869

100.6

95,519

136.7

358,571

100.3

413,500

115.3

Special gains

7,322

-

6,234

85.1

22,011

211.0

Special losses

12,479

30.7

7,550

60.5

68,728

63.0

Income before income taxes

64,713

220.2

94,203

145.6

311,854

120.5

Net income attributable to owners of parent

43,018

308.7

65,039

151.2

210,774

117.6

247,000

117.2

EBITDA

145,669

107.0

214,408

147.2

751,491

119.9

927,900

123.5

ROA (%)

2.7

ROE (%)

7.5

7.7

Net income per share (EPS) (yen)

48.72

308.5

73.65

151.2

238.68

117.6

279.68

117.2

EPS before amortization of goodwill (yen)

55.92

246.8

101.82

182.1

319.40

138.0

401.63

125.7

Number of shares outstanding

Average

882,969,270

883,118,369

883,065,915

End of period

883,012,666

883,149,600

883,116,298

Exchange rates

(yen)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

Fiscal Year Ending

May 31, 2021

May 31, 2022

Feb. 28, 2022

Feb. 28, 2023 (Forecasts)

Income statements

U.S.$1=

106.09

116.34

109.90

127.00

1yuan=

16.38

18.31

17.04

19.00

Balance sheets

U.S.$1=

110.71

122.39

115.02

-

1yuan=

16.84

19.26

18.06

-

Notes: 1. "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. have been applied from the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023. Revenues from operations based on the previous accounting standard restated as "Gross revenues from operations [reference]. "

  1. Group's total sales include the sales of Seven-Eleven Japan, Seven-Eleven Okinawa and 7-Eleven, Inc. franchisees.
  2. In accordance with our Medium-Term Management Plan announced on July 1, 2021, we reclassified our operating segments, effective from the second quarter for the fiscal year ended February 28. 2022. Figures in the tables have been restated to reflect this change.
  3. "Eliminations / Corporate" in operating income mainly reflects the Company's operating expenses relating to the Group strategy.

5.

EBITDA: Operating income + Depreciation and amortization + Amortization of goodwill* *Amortization of goodwill: Only figure included in SG&A expenses

6.

ROA: Net income attributable to owners of parent / Average of total assets at the beginning and the end of each fiscal year

7.

ROE: Net income attributable to owners of parent / Average of owners' equity* *Owners' equity: Net assets - Subscription rights to shares - Non-controlling interests at the beginning

and the end of each fiscal year

  1. EPS: Net income attributable to owners of parent / Weighted average shares outstanding during the period
  2. EPS before amortization of goodwill: (Net income attributable to owners of parent + Amortization of goodwill) / Weighted average shares outstanding during the period.
  3. Number of shares outstanding at each fiscal year-end and of weighted average shares over each fiscal period do not include treasury stock. Seven & i Holdings introduced the BIP Trust and ESOP Trust and its shares held by these Trusts are included in the number of treasury stock.

- 1 -

Major Factors for the Change

Group's total sales*1

Gross revenues from operations [reference]

Revenues from operations

Operating income (loss)

Domestic convenience store operations

Overseas convenience store operations

Superstore operations

Department and specialty store operations

(Millions of yen)

(Billions of yen)

Three Months Ended

May 31, 2022

Major Factors for the Change

Change

Total store sales at Seven-Eleven Japan: +24.7

3,839,756

+968,274

Total store sales at 7-Eleven, Inc.: +1,086.7

[Effect of exchange rate: +183.5]

2,615,812

+1,060,440

Domestic CVS: +3.9, Overseas CVS: +1,044.5, Superstore: (11.9),

Department and specialty store: +21.8, Financial services: +1.5

[Effect of exchange rate: +153.3]

2,447,317

+891,945

Domestic CVS: (2.2), Overseas CVS: +1,044.5, Superstore: (95.9),

Department and specialty store: (53.7), Financial services: (1.5)

[Effect of exchange rate: +153.3]

102,367

+24,855

[Effect of exchange rate: +3.8]

59,282

(1,290)

Seven-Eleven Japan: (0.73)

Revenues: (1.7), Gross profit margin: +0.18, SG&A expenses: +0.85

Others: (0.56)

43,981

+31,844

7-Eleven, Inc.: +50.1 [of which, effect of exchange rate: +5.9]

Revenues: +105.2, Gross profit margin*2: +67.7, SG&A expenses: (122.8)

Others: +0.20

Amortization of goodwill: (18.5) [of which, effect of exchange rate: (2.1)]

3,517

(2,325)

Ito-Yokado: +0.11

Revenues: (20.7), Gross profit margin: +19.8, SG&A expenses: +1.0

York-Benimaru: +0.92

Revenues: +0.50, Gross profit margin: +5.3, SG&A expenses: (4.9)

Others: (3.3)

1,086

+4,529

Sogo & Seibu: +2.2

Revenues: +2.8, Gross profit margin: +0.06, SG&A expenses: (0.60)

Seven & i Food Systems: +1.1

Nissen Holdings [Consolidated]: +0.20

Others: +0.91

Financial services

9,205

(1,226)

Others

(90)

(381)

Eliminations / Corporate*3

(14,614)

(6,294)

Ordinary income

95,519

+25,649

Increase in operating income, decrease in non-operating expenses

Income before income taxes

94,203

+29,490

Decrease in special losses

Net income attributable to

65,039

+22,020

owners of parent

*1. Group's total sales include the sales of Seven-Eleven Japan, Seven-Eleven Okinawa and 7-Eleven, Inc. franchisees.

*2. A decrease in gross profit on merchandise was outweighed by growth in gross profit on fuel, leading to a year-on-year increase in the overall gross profit margin factor.

*3. Eliminations / Corporate in operating income mainly reflect the Company's operating expenses relating to the Group strategy.

- 2 -

Segment Information

Operating segment information

(Millions of yen)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

Fiscal Year Ending

May 31, 2021

May 31, 2022

Feb. 28, 2022

Feb. 28, 2023 (Forecasts)

YOY(%)

YOY(%)

Composition(%)

YOY(%)

YOY(%)

Capital expenditures

94,678

123.9

81,970

86.6

100.0

439,630

116.5

535,900

121.9

Domestic convenience store operations

22,578

151.0

15,636

69.3

19.1

99,801

77.9

102,900

103.1

Overseas convenience store operations

34,394

125.6

32,946

95.8

40.2

178,435

122.2

244,400

137.0

Superstore operations

16,480

216.8

10,086

61.2

12.3

62,139

128.4

59,000

94.9

Department and specialty store operations

4,019

29.1

3,371

83.9

4.1

15,090

57.7

28,000

185.6

Financial services

10,184

118.5

8,390

82.4

10.2

37,323

94.9

40,800

109.3

Others

176

26.0

30

17.2

0.0

2,323

239.0

1,100

47.3

Eliminations / Corporate

6,845

202.3

11,508

168.1

14.0

44,516

-

59,700

134.1

Depreciation and amortization

61,802

105.3

87,164

141.0

100.0

292,561

124.2

375,200

128.2

Domestic convenience store operations

19,385

100.8

20,977

108.2

24.1

80,781

103.0

84,400

104.5

Overseas convenience store operations

22,692

110.8

41,858

184.5

48.0

127,193

153.8

190,800

150.0

Superstore operations

6,875

101.0

8,415

122.4

9.7

28,600

106.2

31,700

110.8

Department and specialty store operations

3,565

98.7

3,551

99.6

4.1

14,460

99.1

16,700

115.5

Financial services

7,538

99.0

8,697

115.4

10.0

31,783

110.5

35,500

111.7

Others

210

71.6

238

113.2

0.3

877

86.3

1,200

136.8

Eliminations / Corporate

1,534

233.9

3,425

223.2

3.9

8,865

291.8

14,900

168.1

Amortization of goodwill

6,353

104.8

24,876

391.5

100.0

71,276

284.6

107,700

151.1

Domestic convenience store operations

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Overseas convenience store operations

5,373

105.8

23,896

444.7

96.1

67,355

318.9

Superstore operations

774

100.0

774

100.0

3.1

3,098

100.0

Department and specialty store operations

115

-

115

100.0

0.5

462

100.0

Financial services

89

100.0

89

100.0

0.4

359

100.0

Others

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Corporate

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

EBITDA

145,669

107.0

214,408

147.2

100.0

751,491

119.9

927,900

123.5

Domestic convenience store operations

79,958

111.9

80,260

100.4

35.6

304,178

97.5

Overseas convenience store operations

40,202

110.2

109,735

273.0

48.6

354,415

175.0

Superstore operations

13,493

75.2

12,708

94.2

5.6

50,490

84.6

Department and specialty store operations

238

-

4,754

-

2.1

6,769

-

Financial services

18,059

94.1

17,993

99.6

8.0

69,692

90.3

Others

501

-

147

29.4

0.1

761

170.9

Eliminations / Corporate

(6,785)

-

(11,189)

-

-

(34,815)

-

Impairment loss

2,252

55.2

2,092

92.9

100.0

27,775

78.3

Domestic convenience store operations

809

68.2

581

71.8

27.8

9,944

112.2

Overseas convenience store operations

124

121.8

673

539.5

32.2

2,359

39.9

Superstore operations

393

54.1

351

89.3

16.8

6,359

54.9

Department and specialty store operations

920

162.0

433

47.1

20.7

7,882

103.9

Financial services

-

-

50

-

2.4

761

-

Others

4

-

1

41.0

0.1

67

4.4

Eliminations / Corporate

-

-

-

-

-

400

-

Notes: 1. Capital expenditures include long-term leasehold deposits, advances for store construction, and investments related to store openings for each fiscal year and beyond, and do not include the increase of future amortization of assets under the Accounting Standard for Asset Retirement Obligations.

Figures for actual results do not include goodwill and others related to the acquisition of stores, etc.

"Eliminations / Corporate" in capital expenditures mainly reflects capital expenditures relating to the Group strategy.

  1. Depreciation and amortization respectively include 412 million yen and 970 million yen recorded as "Loss related to novel coronavirus (COVID-19)" in the consolidated income statements for the three months ended May 31, 2021 and the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022.
    "Eliminations / Corporate" in depreciation and amortization mainly reflects the Company's depreciation and amortization relating to the Group strategy.
  2. Amortization of goodwill include only the amount recorded on SG&A expenses.
  3. EBITDA: Operating income + Depreciation and amortization + Amortization of goodwill
  4. Impairment losses respectively include 177 million yen, 103 million yen, and 1,365 million yen recorded as "Restructuring expenses" in the consolidated income statements for the three months ended May 31, 2021 and 2022, and the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022.

- 3 -

Geographic area segment information

(Millions of yen)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

May 31, 2021

May 31, 2022

Feb. 28, 2022

YOY(%)

YOY(%)

Composition(%)

YOY(%)

Revenues from operations

1,555,371

111.8

2,447,317

157.3

-

8,749,752

151.7

Japan

852,345

110.9

725,167

85.1

29.5

3,468,840

101.0

North America

674,831

112.6

1,719,320

254.8

69.8

5,170,053

231.6

Others

28,719

119.9

17,606

61.3

0.7

112,500

111.7

Eliminations

(524)

-

(14,778)

-

-

(1,642)

-

Operating income

77,512

108.6

102,367

132.1

-

387,653

105.8

Japan

64,791

108.2

72,899

112.5

62.4

227,174

85.4

North America

12,881

111.0

44,064

342.1

37.7

159,507

160.2

Others

10

13.5

(82)

-

-

1,029

127.7

Eliminations

(170)

-

(14,514)

-

-

(58)

-

Note: "Others" consists of the results in the P.R.C., etc.

Interest-Bearing Debt & Ratings

Interest-bearing debt (end of period)

(Millions of yen)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

May 31, 2021

May 31, 2022

Feb. 28, 2022

YOY(%)/change

YOY(%)/change

YOY(%)/change

Short-term loans

622,631

178.3

132,160

21.2

140,146

22.6

Current portion of long-term loans

165,371

167.1

121,628

73.5

121,280

82.6

Current portion of bonds

66,917

111.5

252,610

377.5

60,000

89.7

Subtotal

854,921

158.1

506,399

59.2

321,427

38.6

Long-term loans

359,286

91.1

994,180

276.7

994,399

274.2

Bonds

1,766,932

626.8

1,459,803

82.6

1,582,906

280.2

Subtotal

2,126,218

314.3

2,453,983

115.4

2,577,306

277.8

Total

2,981,139

244.9

2,960,383

99.3

2,898,733

164.6

Ratio to total assets (%)

35.5

+16.2

29.7

(5.8)

33.2

+7.8

Ratio to owners' equity (%)

107.1

+59.6

94.0

(13.1)

97.2

+31.2

Interest-bearing debt by operating segment (end of period)

(Millions of yen)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

May 31, 2021

May 31, 2022

Feb. 28, 2022

YOY(%)

YOY(%)

YOY(%)

Domestic convenience store

-

-

-

-

-

-

operations

Overseas convenience store

1,503,554

493.6

1,572,486

104.6

1,500,345

532.1

operations

Superstore operations

-

-

-

-

-

-

Department and

186,988

92.6

160,669

85.9

169,806

90.7

specialty store operations

Others

-

-

-

-

-

-

Corporate

1,008,917

260.8

940,974

93.3

940,974

93.3

Subtotal

2,699,460

302.1

2,674,130

99.1

2,611,126

176.7

Financial services

281,679

87.0

286,252

101.6

287,607

101.6

Total

2,981,139

244.9

2,960,383

99.3

2,898,733

164.6

- 4 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Seven & I Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 06:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD
02:34aSEVEN & I : Brief Summary for the First Quarter of FY2022
PU
02:34aSEVEN & I : Presentation for the First Quarter of FY2022
PU
07/04Japanese stocks end higher on utilities boost; department stores slide
RE
07/04Japan Index Ends Three-day Losing Spell; Seven & i Up 3% on Potential Department Store ..
MT
07/03Japanese shares edge up as utility stocks jump
RE
07/02Softbank's Fortress offers to buy Japan's Sogo & Seibu - Nikkei
RE
07/01MOL Cooperates in Ocean Transport of Children's Shoes to Zambia
AQ
05/19Japanese shares rise on hopes for better corporate outlook
RE
05/19Nikkei snaps four-day rally as inflation jitters return
RE
05/05ValueAct backs Seven & i director slate, urges more focus on 7-Eleven
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 10 679 B 78 645 M 78 645 M
Net income 2023 259 B 1 904 M 1 904 M
Net Debt 2023 1 204 B 8 866 M 8 866 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,0x
Yield 2023 2,04%
Capitalization 4 659 B 34 315 M 34 315 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
EV / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 83 635
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 5 276,00 JPY
Average target price 6 441,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryuichi Isaka President & Representative Director
Yoshimichi Maruyama General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Toshiro Yonemura Independent Outside Director
Kunio Ito Independent Outside Director
Yoshio Tsukio Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD5.10%34 315
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-22.10%29 736
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-11.03%17 208
COLES GROUP LIMITED1.95%16 274
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.-11.03%14 278
CARREFOUR3.01%12 710