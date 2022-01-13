Seven & i : Brief Summary for the Third Quarter of FY2022
Brief Summary
for the Third Quarter of FY2022
Contents
Consolidated Results
Ⅰ． Financial Results
Ⅱ． Major Factors for the Change
Ⅲ． Segment Information
Ⅳ． Interest-Bearing Debt & Ratings
Ⅴ． Consolidated Balance Sheets
Ⅵ． Consolidated Statements of Income
Ⅶ． Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Financial Results and Business Performance of Major Companies
Ⅰ． Domestic Convenience Store Operations
Ⅱ． Overseas Convenience Store Operations
Ⅲ． Superstore Operations
Ⅳ． Department and Specialty Store Operations
Ⅴ． Financial Services
Ⅵ． Group Strategy
Ⅶ． Capital Expenditures, Depreciation and Amortization of Major Companies
Store Information
Ⅰ． Number of Stores and Store Openings / Closures of Major Companies
Ⅱ． Store Information in Domestic / Overseas Convenience Store Operations
Ⅲ． Store Information in Superstore Operations
Ⅳ． Number of Stores by Type
Ⅴ． Sales Floor Space
January 13, 2022
Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.
■ Consolidated Results
Ⅰ．Financial Results
(Millions of yen)
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
Fiscal Year Ending
Nov. 30, 2020
Nov. 30, 2021
Feb. 28, 2021
Feb. 28, 2022 (Forecast)
YOY(%)
YOY(%)
YOY(%)
YOY(%)
Group's total sales
8,266,218
91.7
10,278,237
124.3
11,044,874
92.1
14,226,000
128.8
Revenues from operations
4,276,808
86.0
6,149,472
143.8
5,766,718
86.8
8,722,000
151.2
Domestic convenience store operations
648,241
-
661,906
102.1
858,776
95.6
877,000
102.1
Overseas convenience store operations
1,686,425
-
3,520,763
208.8
2,253,355
80.1
5,160,000
229.0
Superstore operations
1,330,291
-
1,337,038
100.5
1,810,884
97.9
1,814,000
100.2
Department and specialty store operations
491,572
-
510,288
103.8
684,660
75.1
714,000
104.3
Financial services
150,744
-
145,940
96.8
198,927
91.5
194,000
97.5
Others
12,781
-
14,210
111.2
17,323
87.9
19,000
109.7
Eliminations / Corporate
(43,247)
-
(40,674)
-
(57,209)
-
(56,000)
-
Operating income (loss)
285,632
89.5
302,927
106.1
366,329
86.3
400,000
109.2
Domestic convenience store operations
182,287
-
177,274
97.2
233,700
91.6
229,100
98.0
Overseas convenience store operations
79,878
-
124,785
156.2
98,664
95.5
160,000
162.2
Superstore operations
19,905
-
10,123
50.9
29,681
139.3
22,400
75.5
Department and specialty store operations
(14,771)
-
(10,217)
-
(17,444)
-
(8,800)
-
Financial services
37,486
-
30,289
80.8
48,077
89.7
39,400
82.0
Others
(469)
-
(8)
-
(570)
-
(500)
-
Eliminations / Corporate
(18,685)
-
(29,319)
-
(25,779)
-
(41,600)
-
Ordinary income
276,266
87.7
282,145
102.1
357,364
85.5
368,500
103.1
Special gains
5,969
155.9
16,981
284.5
10,433
122.0
Special losses
74,721
152.6
39,671
53.1
109,022
136.3
Income before income taxes
207,514
76.9
259,454
125.0
258,776
74.7
Net income attributable to owners of parent
130,987
77.1
174,877
133.5
179,262
82.2
215,000
119.9
EBITDA
479,844
95.0
558,540
116.4
626,874
93.0
759,600
121.2
ROA (%)
2.8
ROE (%)
6.8
Net income per share (EPS) (yen)
148.36
77.1
198.04
133.5
203.03
82.2
243.47
119.9
EPS before amortization of goodwill (yen)
169.59
79.9
251.12
148.1
231.39
84.6
323.42
139.8
Number of shares outstanding
Average
882,915,831
883,049,281
882,927,577
End of period
882,962,984
883,117,401
882,966,279
Exchange rates
(yen)
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
Fiscal Year Ending
Nov. 30, 2020
Nov. 30, 2021
Feb. 28, 2021
Feb. 28, 2022 (Forecast)
Income statements
U.S.$1=
107.55
108.58
106.76
109.90
1yuan=
15.37
16.79
15.48
17.00
Balance sheets
U.S.$1=
105.80
111.92
103.50
-
1yuan=
15.54
17.30
15.88
-
EBITDA
(Millions of yen)
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
Fiscal Year Ending
Nov. 30, 2020
Nov. 30, 2021
Feb. 28, 2021
Feb. 28, 2022 (Forecast)
YOY(%)
YOY(%)
YOY(%)
YOY(%)
Total
479,844
95.0
558,540
116.4
626,874
93.0
759,600
121.2
Domestic convenience store operations
240,544
-
237,050
98.5
312,131
94.5
Overseas convenience store operations
157,735
-
256,206
162.4
202,509
100.4
Superstore operations
42,197
-
33,634
79.7
59,710
118.3
Department and specialty store operations
(3,584)
-
805
-
(2,383)
-
Financial services
59,133
-
53,848
91.1
77,202
93.0
Others
329
-
628
190.6
445
-
Eliminations / Corporate
(16,512)
-
(23,633)
-
(22,741)
-
Notes: 1. Group's total sales include the sales of Seven-Eleven Japan, Seven-Eleven Okinawa and 7-Eleven, Inc. franchisees.
2. In accordance with our Medium-Term Management Plan announced on July 1, 2021, we reclassified our business segments, effective from the second quarter for FY2022. Figures in the tables have been restated to reflect this change.
3."Eliminations / Corporate" in operating income mainly reflects the Company's operating expenses relating to the Group strategy.
4.
EBITDA: Operating income + Depreciation and amortization + Amortization of goodwill* *Amortization of goodwill: Only figure included in SG&A expenses
5.
ROA: Net income attributable to owners of parent / Average of total assets at the beginning and the end of each fiscal year
6.
ROE: Net income attributable to owners of parent / Average of owners' equity* *Owners' equity: Net assets - Subscription rights to shares - Non-controlling interests
at the beginning and the end of each fiscal year
EPS: Net income attributable to owners of parent / Weighted average shares outstanding during the period
EPS before amortization of goodwill: (Net income attributable to owners of parent + Amortization of goodwill) / Weighted average shares outstanding during the period
Number of shares outstanding at each fiscal year-end and of weighted average shares over each fiscal period do not include treasury stock. Seven & i Holdings introduced the BIP Trust and ESOP Trust and its shares held by these Trusts are included in the number of treasury stock.
Increase in operating income, increase in non-operating expenses
259,454
+51,940
Decrease in special losses
174,877
+43,890
*1. Group's total sales include the sales of Seven-Eleven Japan, Seven-Eleven Okinawa and 7-Eleven, Inc. franchisees.
*2. Life Foods is a wholly owned subsidiary which produces and sells delicatessen in York-Benimaru stores.
*3. Eliminations / Corporate in operating income mainly reflect the Company's operating expenses relating to the Group strategy.
Consolidated Results-Ⅱ
Ⅲ．Segment Information
Business segment information
(Millions of yen)
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
Fiscal Year Ending
Nov. 30, 2020
Nov. 30, 2021
Feb. 28, 2021
Feb. 28, 2022 (Forecast)
YOY(%)
YOY(%)
Composition(%)
YOY(%)
YOY(%)
Capital expenditures
258,580
100.7
316,847
122.5
100.0
377,299
104.5
426,000
112.9
Domestic convenience store operations
97,035
-
69,103
71.2
21.8
128,131
125.7
93,300
72.8
Overseas convenience store operations
97,597
-
122,881
125.9
38.8
146,067
106.6
175,200
119.9
Superstore operations
33,057
-
50,170
151.8
15.8
48,411
102.3
61,400
126.8
Department and specialty store operations
20,392
-
9,818
48.1
3.1
26,160
116.8
14,000
53.5
Financial services
29,252
-
26,799
91.6
8.5
39,328
108.9
38,300
97.4
Others
879
-
2,217
252.0
0.7
972
47.1
3,000
308.6
Eliminations / Corporate
(19,635)
-
35,856
-
11.3
(11,771)
-
40,800
-
Depreciation and amortization
175,468
104.2
208,738
119.0
100.0
235,504
104.0
289,000
122.7
Domestic convenience store operations
58,256
-
59,776
102.6
28.6
78,430
104.6
79,900
101.9
Overseas convenience store operations
62,052
-
87,485
141.0
41.9
82,725
105.1
129,000
155.9
Superstore operations
19,968
-
21,186
106.1
10.1
26,929
103.3
27,300
101.4
Department and specialty store operations
10,839
-
10,676
98.5
5.1
14,598
101.8
13,500
92.5
Financial services
21,377
-
23,290
108.9
11.2
28,766
99.1
30,000
104.3
Others
799
-
637
79.7
0.3
1,016
94.6
1,000
98.4
Eliminations / Corporate
2,173
-
5,685
261.6
2.7
3,038
135.7
8,300
273.2
Amortization of goodwill
18,744
106.5
46,874
250.1
100.0
25,040
106.2
70,600
281.9
Domestic convenience store operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Overseas convenience store operations
15,803
-
43,934
278.0
93.7
21,119
107.5
Superstore operations
2,324
-
2,324
100.0
5.0
3,098
100.0
462
Department and specialty store operations
347
-
347
100.0
0.7
100.0
Financial services
269
-
269
100.0
0.6
359
100.0
Others
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Corporate
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impairment loss
18,148
86.7
12,493
68.8
100.0
35,484
100.0
Domestic convenience store operations
7,569
-
7,242
95.7
58.0
8,859
75.1
Overseas convenience store operations
4,161
-
1,611
38.7
12.9
5,911
165.8
Superstore operations
1,748
-
1,646
94.2
13.2
11,589
114.7
Department and specialty store operations
3,169
-
1,988
62.7
15.9
7,585
143.0
Financial services
0
-
-
-
-
1
0.0
Others
1,492
-
4
0.3
0.0
1,529
-
Eliminations / Corporate
6
-
-
-
-
7
49.7
Notes: 1. Capital expenditures include long-term leasehold deposits, advances for store construction, and investments related to store openings for each fiscal year and beyond, and do not include the increase of future amortization of assets under the Accounting Standard for Asset Retirement Obligations.
Figures for actual results do not include goodwill and others related to the acquisition of stores, etc.
"Eliminations / Corporate" in capital expenditures mainly reflects inter-segment transactions of non-current assets within the Group and capital expenditures relating to the Group strategy.
Depreciation and amortization respectively include 2,350 million yen, 946 million yen and 2,596 million yen recorded as "Loss related to norvel coronavirus (COVID-19)" in the consolidated income statements for the nine months ended November 30, 2020 and 2021, and the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021. "Eliminations / Corporate" in depreciation and amortization mainly reflects the Company's depreciation and amortization relating to the Group strategy.
Amortization of goodwill include only the amount recorded on SG&A expenses.
Impairment losses respectively include 1,789 million yen, 348 million yen, and 3,879 million yen recorded as "Restructuring expenses"
in the consolidated income statements for the nine months ended November 30, 2020 and 2021, and the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021.
Consolidated Results-Ⅲ
Geographic area segment information
(Millions of yen)
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
Nov. 30, 2020
Nov. 30, 2021
Feb. 28, 2021
YOY(%)
YOY(%)
Composition(%)
YOY(%)
Revenues from operations
4,276,808
86.0
6,149,472
143.8
-
5,766,718
86.8
Japan
2,534,816
91.1
2,565,252
101.2
41.7
3,435,146
91.7
North America
1,671,024
79.3
3,502,342
209.6
57.0
2,232,234
80.2
Others
72,028
82.6
83,150
115.4
1.4
100,707
85.3
Eliminations
(1,061)
-
(1,273)
-
-
(1,371)
-
Operating income
285,632
89.5
302,927
106.1
-
366,329
86.3
Japan
204,161
84.3
177,248
86.8
58.5
266,096
82.8
North America
80,877
105.8
124,824
154.3
41.2
99,582
97.8
Others
751
134.4
1,016
135.3
0.3
805
67.2
Eliminations
(158)
-
(162)
-
-
(154)
-
Note: "Others" consists of the business results in the P.R.C., etc.
Ⅳ．Interest-Bearing Debt & Ratings
Interest-bearing debt
(Millions of yen)
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
Nov. 30, 2020
Nov. 30, 2021
Feb. 28, 2021
YOY(%)/change
YOY(%)/change
YOY(%)/change
Short-term loans
140,845
110.7
626,166
444.6
619,953
478.9
Current portion of long-term loans
91,556
72.8
133,653
146.0
146,747
165.9
Current portion of bonds
66,916
83.6
143,736
214.8
66,917
83.6
Subtotal
299,319
89.9
903,556
301.9
833,618
279.8
Long-term loans
438,115
107.2
500,027
114.1
362,592
89.9
Bonds
215,000
76.3
1,553,445
722.5
565,000
200.4
Subtotal
653,115
94.6
2,053,472
314.4
927,592
135.4
Total
952,435
93.0
2,957,029
310.5
1,761,210
179.2
Ratio to total assets (%)
15.9
(1.3)
34.2
+18.3
25.4
+9.0
Ratio to owners' equity (%)
36.3
(4.0)
102.1
+65.8
66.0
+28.2
Debt / EBITDA multiple (X)
-
-
-
-
2.81
+1.35
Interest-bearing debt by business segment
(Millions of yen)
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
Nov. 30, 2020
Nov. 30, 2021
Feb. 28, 2021
YOY(%)
YOY(%)
YOY(%)
Domestic convenience store
-
-
-
-
-
-
operations
Overseas convenience store
288,236
-
1,543,194
535.4
281,974
128.7
operations
Superstore operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
Department and
193,401
-
178,307
92.2
187,191
104.7
specialty store operations
Others
-
-
-
-
-
-
Corporate
176,916
-
942,000
532.5
1,008,917
425.9
Subtotal
658,554
97.2
2,663,501
404.4
1,478,083
232.9
Financial services
293,880
84.8
293,528
99.9
283,127
81.3
Total
952,435
93.0
2,957,029
310.5
1,761,210
179.2
Consolidated Results-Ⅲ・Ⅳ
