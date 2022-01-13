Seven & i : Brief Summary for the Third Quarter of FY2022

■ Consolidated Results

Ⅰ．Financial Results (Millions of yen) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended Fiscal Year Ending Nov. 30, 2020 Nov. 30, 2021 Feb. 28, 2021 Feb. 28, 2022 (Forecast) YOY(%) YOY(%) YOY(%) YOY(%) Group's total sales 8,266,218 91.7 10,278,237 124.3 11,044,874 92.1 14,226,000 128.8 Revenues from operations 4,276,808 86.0 6,149,472 143.8 5,766,718 86.8 8,722,000 151.2 Domestic convenience store operations 648,241 - 661,906 102.1 858,776 95.6 877,000 102.1 Overseas convenience store operations 1,686,425 - 3,520,763 208.8 2,253,355 80.1 5,160,000 229.0 Superstore operations 1,330,291 - 1,337,038 100.5 1,810,884 97.9 1,814,000 100.2 Department and specialty store operations 491,572 - 510,288 103.8 684,660 75.1 714,000 104.3 Financial services 150,744 - 145,940 96.8 198,927 91.5 194,000 97.5 Others 12,781 - 14,210 111.2 17,323 87.9 19,000 109.7 Eliminations / Corporate (43,247) - (40,674) - (57,209) - (56,000) - Operating income (loss) 285,632 89.5 302,927 106.1 366,329 86.3 400,000 109.2 Domestic convenience store operations 182,287 - 177,274 97.2 233,700 91.6 229,100 98.0 Overseas convenience store operations 79,878 - 124,785 156.2 98,664 95.5 160,000 162.2 Superstore operations 19,905 - 10,123 50.9 29,681 139.3 22,400 75.5 Department and specialty store operations (14,771) - (10,217) - (17,444) - (8,800) - Financial services 37,486 - 30,289 80.8 48,077 89.7 39,400 82.0 Others (469) - (8) - (570) - (500) - Eliminations / Corporate (18,685) - (29,319) - (25,779) - (41,600) - Ordinary income 276,266 87.7 282,145 102.1 357,364 85.5 368,500 103.1 Special gains 5,969 155.9 16,981 284.5 10,433 122.0 Special losses 74,721 152.6 39,671 53.1 109,022 136.3 Income before income taxes 207,514 76.9 259,454 125.0 258,776 74.7 Net income attributable to owners of parent 130,987 77.1 174,877 133.5 179,262 82.2 215,000 119.9 EBITDA 479,844 95.0 558,540 116.4 626,874 93.0 759,600 121.2 ROA (%) 2.8 ROE (%) 6.8 Net income per share (EPS) (yen) 148.36 77.1 198.04 133.5 203.03 82.2 243.47 119.9 EPS before amortization of goodwill (yen) 169.59 79.9 251.12 148.1 231.39 84.6 323.42 139.8 Number of shares outstanding Average 882,915,831 883,049,281 882,927,577 End of period 882,962,984 883,117,401 882,966,279 Exchange rates (yen) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended Fiscal Year Ending Nov. 30, 2020 Nov. 30, 2021 Feb. 28, 2021 Feb. 28, 2022 (Forecast) Income statements U.S.$1= 107.55 108.58 106.76 109.90 1yuan= 15.37 16.79 15.48 17.00 Balance sheets U.S.$1= 105.80 111.92 103.50 - 1yuan= 15.54 17.30 15.88 - EBITDA (Millions of yen) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended Fiscal Year Ending Nov. 30, 2020 Nov. 30, 2021 Feb. 28, 2021 Feb. 28, 2022 (Forecast) YOY(%) YOY(%) YOY(%) YOY(%) Total 479,844 95.0 558,540 116.4 626,874 93.0 759,600 121.2 Domestic convenience store operations 240,544 - 237,050 98.5 312,131 94.5 Overseas convenience store operations 157,735 - 256,206 162.4 202,509 100.4 Superstore operations 42,197 - 33,634 79.7 59,710 118.3 Department and specialty store operations (3,584) - 805 - (2,383) - Financial services 59,133 - 53,848 91.1 77,202 93.0 Others 329 - 628 190.6 445 - Eliminations / Corporate (16,512) - (23,633) - (22,741) -

Notes: 1. Group's total sales include the sales of Seven-Eleven Japan, Seven-Eleven Okinawa and 7-Eleven, Inc. franchisees.

2. In accordance with our Medium-Term Management Plan announced on July 1, 2021, we reclassified our business segments, effective from the second quarter for FY2022. Figures in the tables have been restated to reflect this change.

3."Eliminations / Corporate" in operating income mainly reflects the Company's operating expenses relating to the Group strategy.

4. EBITDA: Operating income + Depreciation and amortization + Amortization of goodwill* *Amortization of goodwill: Only figure included in SG&A expenses 5. ROA: Net income attributable to owners of parent / Average of total assets at the beginning and the end of each fiscal year 6. ROE: Net income attributable to owners of parent / Average of owners' equity* *Owners' equity: Net assets - Subscription rights to shares - Non-controlling interests at the beginning and the end of each fiscal year