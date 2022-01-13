Log in
Seven & i : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended November 30, 2021

01/13/2022 | 01:21am EST
January 13, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Nine Months Ended November 30, 2021

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.

(URL https://www.7andi.com/en)

Securities Code No. 3382

President: Ryuichi Isaka

The Company's shares are listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Submission date of quarterly securities report scheduled: January 13, 2022

Starting date of paying dividend: -

Preparation of brief summary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results presentation: Yes

(Notes) 1. Percentages represent increase (decrease) from the corresponding period in the prior fiscal year.

2. All amounts less than one million yen have been truncated.

1. Business Results for the Nine Months Ended November 30, 2021 (From March 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021)

(1) Results of Operations (Cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Revenues from Operations

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Nine Months Ended November 30, 2021

6,149,472

43.8%

302,927

6.1%

282,145

2.1%

Nine Months Ended November 30, 2020

4,276,808

(14.0)%

285,632

(10.5)%

276,266

(12.3)%

Net Income Attributable

Net Income per Share

Diluted Net Income

to Owners of Parent

per Share

Nine Months Ended November 30, 2021

174,877

33.5%

198.04

(yen)

198.04

(yen)

Nine Months Ended November 30, 2020

130,987

(22.9)%

148.36

(yen)

148.35

(yen)

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Nine Months Ended November 30, 2021: 326,075 million yen [170.4%]

Nine Months Ended November 30, 2020: 120,589 million yen [(26.0)%] (Reference) Group's total sales:

Nine Months Ended November 30, 2021: 10,278,237 million yen Nine Months Ended November 30, 2020: 8,266,218 million yen

EBITDA:

Nine Months Ended November 30, 2021: 558,540 million yen Nine Months Ended November 30, 2020: 479,844 million yen EPS before amortization of goodwill:

Nine Months Ended November 30, 2021: 251.12 yen Nine Months Ended November 30, 2020: 169.59 yen *Group's total sales include the sales of Seven-Eleven Japan, Seven-Eleven Okinawa and 7-Eleven, Inc. franchisees *For EBITDA and EPS before amortization of goodwill, see "4.Others (5) Formula of Various Management Indicators"

(2) Financial Position

(Millions of yen)

Total Assets

Net Assets

Owners' Equity Ratio

Net Assets

per Share

As of November 30, 2021

8,649,303

3,058,492

33.5%

3,278.25

(yen)

As of February 28, 2021

6,946,832

2,831,335

38.4%

3,022.68

(yen)

(Reference) Owners' equity (net assets excluding non-controlling interests and subscription rights to shares) :

As of November 30, 2021: 2,895,083 million yen

As of February 28, 2021: 2,668,925 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividends per Share (yen)

Record Date

First

Second

Third

Year-end

Annual

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year Ended February 28, 2021

-

47.50

-

51.00

98.50

Year Ending February 28, 2022

-

48.00

-

Year Ending February 28, 2022 (forecast)

52.00

100.00

(Note) Revision of dividends forecast during the current quarterly period: None

3. Forecast of Business Results for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022 (from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)

(Millions of yen)

Revenues

Operating

Ordinary

Net Income

Net Income

Attributable to

from Operations

Income

Income

per Share

Owners of Parent

Entire Year

8,722,000

51.2%

400,000 9.2%

368,500

3.1%

215,000 19.9%

243.47 (yen)

(Note) Revision of business results forecast during the current quarterly period:

Yes

(Reference) Group's total sales:

14,226,000 million yen

EBITDA:

759,600 million yen

EPS before amortization of goodwill: 323.42 yen

Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022

(from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)

The Company has revised its consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2022 from the previous forecast announced on October 7, 2021.

Consolidated financial results forecast

(Millions of yen)

Year ending February 28, 2022

Newly revised

YOY

YOY

Change from the

forecast

change (%)

change (amount)

previous forecast

Group's total sales

14,226,000

28.8%

3,181,125

414,000

Revenues from Operations

8,722,000

51.2%

2,955,281

413,000

Operating Income

400,000

9.2%

33,670

20,000

Ordinary Income

368,500

3.1%

11,135

25,000

Net Income Attributable

215,000

19.9%

35,737

25,000

to Owners of Parent

Revenues from operations forecast by business segment

(Millions of yen)

Year ending February 28, 2022

Newly revised

YOY

YOY

Change from the

forecast

change (%)

change (amount)

previous forecast

Domestic convenience

877,000

2.1%

18,223

(14,000)

store operations

Overseas convenience

5,160,000

129.0%

2,906,644

439,000

store operations

Superstore operations

1,814,000

0.2%

3,115

(18,000)

Department and specialty

714,000

4.3%

29,339

6,000

store operations

Financial services

194,000

(2.5)%

(4,927)

(10,000)

Others

19,000

9.7%

1,676

(1,000)

Total

8,778,000

50.7%

2,954,072

402,000

Eliminations / corporate

(56,000)

1,209

11,000

Consolidated total

8,722,000

51.2%

2,955,281

413,000

Operating income forecast by business segment

(Millions of yen)

Year ending February 28, 2022

Newly revised

YOY

YOY

Change from the

forecast

change (%)

change (amount)

previous forecast

Domestic convenience

229,100

(2.0)%

(4,600)

(16,500)

store operations

Overseas convenience

160,000

62.2%

61,335

31,200

store operations

Superstore operations

22,400

(24.5)%

(7,281)

(1,400)

Department and specialty

(8,800)

8,644

400

store operations

Financial services

39,400

(18.0)%

(8,677)

6,300

Others

(500)

70

Total

441,600

12.6%

49,490

20,000

Eliminations / corporate

(41,600)

(15,820)

Consolidated total

400,000

9.2%

33,670

20,000

Assumed exchange rates: U.S.$1109.90 yen

1yuan17.00 yen

4. Others

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period:

(Changes in specific subsidiaries accompanying change in scope of consolidation): Yes

Added: One company (Speedway LLC) Excluded: One company (Seven & i Asset Management Co., Ltd.)

  1. Application of specific accounting for preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates or restatements
  1. Changes due to amendment of accounting standards: None
  2. Changes due to other reasons other than 1: None
  3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  4. Restatements: None
  1. Number of shares outstanding (Common stock)
  1. Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (Including treasury stock)

As of November 30, 2021: 886,441,983 shares

As of February 28, 2021: 886,441,983 shares

2. Number of treasury stock at the end of period

As of November 30, 2021:

3,324,582 shares

As of February 28, 2021: 3,475,704 shares

3. Average number of shares during the period (Cumulative quarterly consolidated period)

As of November 30, 2021:

883,049,281 shares

As of November 30, 2020: 882,915,831 shares

(Note) The Company has introduced the BIP Trust and ESOP Trust, and its shares held by these Trusts are included in the number

of treasury shares to be deducted when calculating the number of treasury stock at the end of the fiscal period and the average number of shares during the period.

  1. Formula of Various Management Indicators
  1. EBITDA: Operating income + Depreciation and amortization + Amortization of goodwill
  2. EPS before amortization of goodwill: (Net income attributable to owners of parent + Amortization of goodwill) / Average number of shares during the period.
  1. Supplementary information

(Adoption of Tax Effect Accounting for the Transition from the Consolidated Taxation System to the Group Tax Sharing System)

With respect to items subject to the review of the Non-Consolidated Taxation System conducted to coincide with transition from the Consolidated Taxation System to the Group Tax Sharing System, which was created under the Act on Partial Revision of the Income Tax Act, etc. (Act No. 8 of 2020), the Company and some of its domestic consolidated subsidiaries have not applied the provisions of Paragraph 44 of the Implementation Guidance on Tax Effect Accounting (ASBJ Guidance No. 28 issued February 16, 2018) in accordance with the treatment set out in Paragraph 3 of Practical Solution on the Treatment of Tax Effect Accounting for the Transition from the Consolidated Taxation System to the Group Tax Sharing System (PITF No.39 issued March 31, 2020) and the amounts of deferred tax liabilities and deferred tax assets are based on the provisions of tax laws before the revision.

(Accounting Estimates associated with the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19))

On the Group's assumption that the spread of novel coronavirus infection will have the business impact for a certain period after this fiscal year, accounting estimates are reflected in accounting treatment including those used to determine impairment losses.

NOTICE REGARDING QUARTERLY REVIEW PROCEDURES FOR THE QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS This quarterly financial results statement is exempt from the quarterly review procedures based upon the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. At the time of disclosure of this quarterly financial results statement, the quarterly review procedure based upon the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act has not been completed.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

  1. The forecast of the business results is based on the Company's hypotheses, plans and estimates at the date of publication. It is possible that some uncertain factors will cause the Company's future performance to differ significantly from the contents of the forecast.
  2. Other materials related in the financial results are available on the Company's website. (https://www.7andi.com/en/ir/library.html)

Attached Materials

Contents

Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements

(1)

Consolidated Quarterly Balance Sheets ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・

2

(2)

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income

and Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Comprehensive Income ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・

4

(3)

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Cash Flows ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・

6

(4)

Doubts on the Premise of Going Concern ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・

8

(5)

Change in Scope of Consolidation or Equity Method Application ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・

8

(6)

Notes to Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・

8

(7)

Notes to Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Cash Flows ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・

9

(8)

Segment Information ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・

9

  1. Business Combination ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 11

(10) Notes on Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 11

-1-

