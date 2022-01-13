Seven & i : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended November 30, 2021

January 13, 2022 Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended November 30, 2021 Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (URL https://www.7andi.com/en)

Securities Code No. 3382

President: Ryuichi Isaka

The Company's shares are listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Submission date of quarterly securities report scheduled: January 13, 2022

Starting date of paying dividend: -

Preparation of brief summary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results presentation: Yes

(Notes) 1. Percentages represent increase (decrease) from the corresponding period in the prior fiscal year.

2. All amounts less than one million yen have been truncated.

1. Business Results for the Nine Months Ended November 30, 2021 (From March 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021)

(1) Results of Operations (Cumulative) (Millions of yen) Revenues from Operations Operating Income Ordinary Income Nine Months Ended November 30, 2021 6,149,472 43.8% 302,927 6.1% 282,145 2.1% Nine Months Ended November 30, 2020 4,276,808 (14.0)% 285,632 (10.5)% 276,266 (12.3)% Net Income Attributable Net Income per Share Diluted Net Income to Owners of Parent per Share Nine Months Ended November 30, 2021 174,877 33.5% 198.04 (yen) 198.04 (yen) Nine Months Ended November 30, 2020 130,987 (22.9)% 148.36 (yen) 148.35 (yen)

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Nine Months Ended November 30, 2021: 326,075 million yen [170.4%]

Nine Months Ended November 30, 2020: 120,589 million yen [(26.0)%] (Reference) Group's total sales:

Nine Months Ended November 30, 2021: 10,278,237 million yen Nine Months Ended November 30, 2020: 8,266,218 million yen

EBITDA:

Nine Months Ended November 30, 2021: 558,540 million yen Nine Months Ended November 30, 2020: 479,844 million yen EPS before amortization of goodwill:

Nine Months Ended November 30, 2021: 251.12 yen Nine Months Ended November 30, 2020: 169.59 yen *Group's total sales include the sales of Seven-Eleven Japan, Seven-Eleven Okinawa and 7-Eleven, Inc. franchisees *For EBITDA and EPS before amortization of goodwill, see "4.Others (5) Formula of Various Management Indicators"