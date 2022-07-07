Seven & i : Presentation for the First Quarter of FY2022
Presentation
for the First Quarter of FY2022
(Year Ending February 28, 2023
)
July 7, 2022
Yoshimichi Maruyama
Director & Managing Executive Officer,
General Manager of the Corporate Finance & Accounting Division
Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.
1
Fiscal years are indicated by the year in which that fiscal year begins,
starting from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023.
FY indicated by
Domestic
Overseas
Mar. 1, 2022~Feb. 28, 2023
Jan. 1, 2022~Dec. 31, 2022
【Before 】
the end of the FY
FY2023
FY2022
【After 】
the beginning of the FY
FY2022
FY2022
Q1 Results
Revision of Full-Year Forecasts
2
Q1 Results
Revision of Full-Year Forecasts
3
10.0
CPI (comprehensive) (YOY growth) *1
(
％)
7.5
8.6
5.0
2.5
2.5
0.0
(2.5)
Japan
U.S.
(5.0)
Jan. Mar. May Jul.
Sep. Nov. Jan. Mar. May
2021
2022
3,000
Number of job openings
*1
12,000
(thousand)
(thousand)
11,400
2,500
10,000
120
Crude oil price (WTI)
*2
($)
109.6
100
80
60
40
Jan. Mar. May
Jul. Sep. Nov. Jan. Mar. May
2021
2022
140 Foreign exchange (Monthly Ave.)
25.0 Electricity cost index (YOY growth) *1
(
％)
(5.0)
(15.0)
Japan
U.S.
(25.0)
Jan. Mar. May Jul. Sep. Nov. Jan. Mar. May
2021
2022
3.0
Interest rates (10-year bond yield) *3
(
％)
2.90
2.5
Japan
U.S.
2.0
2,422
110
1.5
2,000
8,000
1.0
95
Japan
U.S.(right)
0.5
0.25
1,500
6,000
80
0.0
Jan. Apr. Jul. Oct. Jan. Apr.
Jan. Mar. May
Jul. Sep. Nov. Jan. Mar. May
Jan. Mar. May
Jul. Sep. Nov. Jan. Mar. May
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
Source:*1 e-Stat, BLS, *2 EIA ,*3 Bank of Japan ,FRED
4
Sales 2023
10 679 B
78 645 M
66 063 M
Net income 2023
259 B
1 904 M
1 599 M
Net Debt 2023
1 204 B
8 866 M
7 448 M
P/E ratio 2023
18,0x
Yield 2023
2,04%
Capitalization
4 659 B
34 315 M
28 825 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,55x
EV / Sales 2024
0,53x
Nbr of Employees
83 635
Free-Float
84,1%
Chart SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD
Technical analysis trends SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
5 276,00 JPY
Average target price
6 441,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target
22,1%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.