  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd
  News
  Summary
    3382   JP3422950000

SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD

(3382)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  07:00 07/07/2022 BST
5360.00 JPY   +1.59%
Seven & i : Presentation for the First Quarter of FY2022

07/07/2022 | 07:34am BST
Presentation

for the First Quarter of FY2022

(Year Ending February 28, 2023)

July 7, 2022

Yoshimichi Maruyama

Director & Managing Executive Officer,

General Manager of the Corporate Finance & Accounting Division

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.

Copyright (C) 2022 Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

1

Fiscal years are indicated by the year in which that fiscal year begins,

starting from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023.

FY indicated by

Domestic

Overseas

Mar. 1, 2022~Feb. 28, 2023

Jan. 1, 2022~Dec. 31, 2022

Before

the end of the FY

FY2023

FY2022

After

the beginning of the FY

FY2022

FY2022

1

T O D A Y ' S

AGENDA

2

Q1 Results

Revision of Full-Year Forecasts

Copyright (C) 2022 Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

2

1

T O D A Y ' S

AGENDA

2

Q1 Results

Revision of Full-Year Forecasts

Copyright (C) 2022 Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

3

External Environment

10.0

CPI (comprehensive) (YOY growth)*1

()

7.5

8.6

5.0

2.5

2.5

0.0

(2.5)

Japan

U.S.

(5.0)

Jan. Mar. May Jul.

Sep. Nov. Jan. Mar. May

2021

2022

3,000

Number of job openings*1

12,000

(thousand)

(thousand)

11,400

2,500

10,000

120

Crude oil price (WTI)*2

($)

109.6

100

80

60

40

Jan. Mar. May

Jul. Sep. Nov. Jan. Mar. May

2021

2022

140 Foreign exchange (Monthly Ave.)

(¥/$)

128.7

125

25.0 Electricity cost index (YOY growth)*1

()

15.0

18.6

5.0

12.0

(5.0)

(15.0)

JapanU.S.

(25.0)

Jan. Mar. May Jul. Sep. Nov. Jan. Mar. May

20212022

3.0

Interest rates (10-year bond yield)*3

()

2.90

2.5

Japan

U.S.

2.0

2,422

110

1.5

2,000

8,000

1.0

95

Japan

U.S.(right)

0.5

0.25

1,500

6,000

80

0.0

Jan. Apr. Jul. Oct. Jan. Apr.

Jan. Mar. May

Jul. Sep. Nov. Jan. Mar. May

Jan. Mar. May

Jul. Sep. Nov. Jan. Mar. May

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

Source:*1 e-Stat, BLS, *2 EIA ,*3 Bank of Japan ,FRED

4

Copyright (C) 2022 Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Seven & I Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 06:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 10 679 B 78 645 M 66 063 M
Net income 2023 259 B 1 904 M 1 599 M
Net Debt 2023 1 204 B 8 866 M 7 448 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,0x
Yield 2023 2,04%
Capitalization 4 659 B 34 315 M 28 825 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
EV / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 83 635
Free-Float 84,1%
