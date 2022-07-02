Log in
Softbank's Fortress offers to buy Japan's Sogo & Seibu - Nikkei

07/02/2022 | 10:35pm EDT
(Reuters) - Softbank-owned Fortress Investment Group has offered around 200 billion yen ($1.48 billion) to buy Japanese department store unit Sogo & Seibu from parent Seven & i Holdings, Nikkei reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Fortress has obtained the first refusal right in the acquisition of Sogo & Seibu, amid investor pressure at Seven & i to focus on its core convenience store business, Nikkei said.

Fortress Investment did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside U.S. business hours. Seven & i could not be immediately reached.

U.S.-based investment firm ValueAct, which holds a 4.4% stake in Seven & i, had urged the Japanese retailer to sell off Sogo & Seibu, saying in February the company could more than double its share price by focusing on its convenience stores.

In April, Seven & i said it would continue reforms of its business portfolio and had hired a financial adviser to conduct a strategic review of Sogo & Seibu.

Seven & i, the parent of 7-Eleven convenience stores, is expected to hold more detailed talks with Fortress, including on employment and whether to shut some stores, according to the Nikkei report.

($1 = 135.1900 yen)

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 -1.73% 25935.62 Real-time Quote.-9.92%
SEIBU HOLDINGS INC. -1.96% 1400 Delayed Quote.30.11%
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD -0.28% 5252 Delayed Quote.3.88%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -1.99% 5131 Delayed Quote.-5.58%
