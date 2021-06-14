Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVOK   US81787X1063

SEVEN OAKS ACQUISITION CORP.

(SVOK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Online grocery retailer Boxed to go public via $900 mln SPAC deal

06/14/2021 | 07:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 14 (Reuters) - Online bulk grocery retailer Boxed Inc said on Monday it would go public through a merger with blank-check firm Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp, in a deal valuing the equity of the combined firm at around $900 million.

The deal is expected to provide Boxed with about $334 million in net cash proceeds, including a $120 million private investment from investors such as Brigade Capital Management, Avanda Investment Management and Onex Credit.

Founded in 2013, Boxed sells household products, groceries, health supplies, and more in bulk quantities to households and businesses, its website showed.

Seven Oaks, a so-called special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, raised nearly $260 million through an initial public offering (IPO) last year.

SPACs are shell companies that raise funds through an IPO to take a private company public through a merger at a later date.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Citi and PJ Solomon are serving as financial advisors to Boxed, while Wells Fargo Securities, Nomura and JonesTrading Institutional Services are acting as capital markets and financial advisors to Seven Oaks. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOMURA CO., LTD. -1.96% 952 End-of-day quote.11.74%
SEVEN OAKS ACQUISITION CORP. 0.62% 9.81 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 1.31% 45.68 Delayed Quote.51.36%
All news about SEVEN OAKS ACQUISITION CORP.
07:58aBOXED AND SEVEN OAKS ACQUISITION COR : SVOK] Enter Into Business Combination Agr..
PU
07:58aSEVEN OAKS ACQUISITION CORP.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unre..
AQ
07:52aSEVEN OAKS ACQUISITION  : Boxed to Become Listed Company Via Merger With Seven O..
MT
07:35aOnline grocery retailer Boxed to go public via $900 mln SPAC deal
RE
06/04SEVEN OAKS ACQUISITION  : Receives Anticipated Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Late..
PU
06/04SEVEN OAKS ACQUISITION CORP.  : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Cont..
AQ
06/04Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. Receives Anticipated Notice from Nasdaq Regardin..
GL
06/03SEVEN OAKS ACQUISITION  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
06/03SEVEN OAKS ACQUISITION  : 10-k/a - management's discussion and analysis
AQ
05/21SEVEN OAKS ACQUISITION CORP.  : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or I..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -16,9 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,76 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 317 M 317 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart SEVEN OAKS ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gary S. Matthews Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew C. Pearson Chief Financial Officer
David S. Harris Chief Operating Officer
Mark S. Hauser Independent Director
Eileen M. Serra Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEVEN OAKS ACQUISITION CORP.0.00%317
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED10.54%29 706
HAL TRUST28.55%15 521
KINNEVIK AB54.71%11 043
LIFCO AB (PUBL)0.00%10 368
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY28.81%10 118