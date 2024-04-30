Seven Principles AG is a Germany-based provider of information technology (IT) consulting and support services. Its service portfolio comprises digitization, application development and management, enterprise information management, business intelligence, IT security and systems, applications and products (SAP) services, optimization of business processes and development of enterprise mobility strategies. The Company serves clients from various industries, such as telecommunication, energy, automotive and travel, transport and logistics. It uses different technologies, such as content management systems, Hippo, SAP, Tableau and micro strategy. The Company operates through a network of subsidiaries across Europe.