    DE000A2AAA75

SEVEN PRINCIPLES AG

(T3T1)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:18 2023-01-27 am EST
9.700 EUR    0.00%
05:08aUK PM fires Conservative Party chair Zahawi after "serious breach"
AN
2022Michelle Hollinger Asserts That Allyship is Essential to America's Greatness
AQ
2022Seven Principles AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
UK PM fires Conservative Party chair Zahawi after "serious breach"

01/29/2023 | 05:08am EST
(Alliance News) - Nadhim Zahawi has been sacked as Conservative Party chair by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, after an ethics inquiry into the handling of his tax affairs found a "serious breach" of the Ministerial Code.

It comes after Sunak ordered an investigation into Zahawi by Laurie Magnus, his independent adviser on ministers' interests, following reports that the Tory chair had paid a penalty as part of an estimated GBP4.8 million settlement dispute with HMRC.

In a letter to Zahawi, Sunak said that, following the investigation, which completed its work after only a few days, "it is clear that there has been a serious breach of the Ministerial Code".

"As a result, I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position in His Majesty's government."

Sunak and his government had faced questions for several days about the row, with growing pressure on Zahawi to stand aside.

In the letter, Sunak told the Tory member of Parliament: "When I became prime minister last year, I pledged that the government I lead would have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level."

He paid tribute to Zahawi's contribution to the government, including his role as vaccines minister during the pandemic.

"As you leave, you should be extremely proud of your wide-ranging achievements in government over the last five years.

"In particular, your successful oversight of the Covid-19 vaccine procurement and deployment programme which ensured the UK was at the forefront of the global response to the coronavirus pandemic."

Magnus's four-page report, dated January 29 and setting out in detail the circumstances of Zahawi's tax affairs and communications with HMRC, found that the Tory chair had shown "insufficient regard for the General Principles of the Ministerial Code and the requirements in particular, under the seven Principles of Public Life, to be honest, open and an exemplary leader through his own behaviour".

Sunak is unlikely to appoint a new Conservative chair by the end of Sunday, the PA news agency understands.

The row surrounding Zahawi had centred on a tax bill over the sale of shares in YouGov – the polling firm he founded – worth an estimated GBP27 million and which were held by Balshore Investments, a company registered offshore in Gibraltar and linked to Zahawi's family.

Zahawi, who has been Stratford-on-Avon MP since 2010, had said that HMRC concluded there had been a "careless and not deliberate" error in the way the founders' shares, which he had allocated to his father, had been treated.

He also insisted he was "confident" he had "acted properly throughout".

Both Labour and the Liberal Democrats said it is vital that the public now gets answers about what and when Sunak knew about the controversy.

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson, said the prime minister should have sacked the Tory MP a "long time ago".

"The reason this keeps happening is we have a Government whose only principle is party first, country second. The Tories are governing in their own interests, with a Prime Minister who is trying to manage his MPs, rather than govern in the national interest.

"It's vital that we now get answers to what Rishi Sunak knew and when did he know it. We need to see all the papers, not just have the prime minister's role in this brushed under the carpet," she said.

Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper called on Zahawi to go a step further and leave parliament.

"Given this was a serious breach of the ministerial code, Nadhim Zahawi must also do the right thing and resign as an MP," she said.

By Dominic McGrath, PA

source: PA

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 79,9 M 86,7 M 86,7 M
Net income 2021 1,94 M 2,11 M 2,11 M
Net cash 2021 4,04 M 4,39 M 4,39 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 36,6 M 39,7 M 39,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 427
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SEVEN PRINCIPLES AG
Duration : Period :
Seven Principles AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVEN PRINCIPLES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Pesch Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Albert Aukes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Oliver Böttcher Member-Supervisory Board
Johannes Mohn Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hartmut Ostrowski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEVEN PRINCIPLES AG0.00%40
ACCENTURE PLC3.91%174 608
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.4.74%153 083
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.61%121 506
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.56%91 500
INFOSYS LIMITED0.73%76 932