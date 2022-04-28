Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Seven Utilities and Power Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7UP   TH0670A10Y03

SEVEN UTILITIES AND POWER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(7UP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-26
1.260 THB   -4.55%
10:07aSEVEN UTILITIES AND POWER PUBLIC : Notification for the cancellation of investment in Billion Wellness Company Limited
PU
04/12SEVEN UTILITIES AND POWER PUBLIC : Publication of Notice of AGM 2022 on the Company's website
PU
03/30SEVEN UTILITIES AND POWER PUBLIC : Appointment of Chairman of the Board of Director, Chairman of the Audit Committee, Audit Committee, Nomination and Compensation Committee and change the authorized directors of the company
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seven Utilities and Power Public : Notification for the cancellation of investment in Billion Wellness Company Limited

04/28/2022 | 10:07am EDT
Date/Time
28 Apr 2022 20:41:09
Headline
Notification for the cancellation of investment in Billion Wellness Company Limited
Symbol
7UP
Source
7UP
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Seven Utilities and Power pcl published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 14:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 751 M 21,8 M 21,8 M
Net income 2021 281 M 8,16 M 8,16 M
Net Debt 2021 757 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 480 M 188 M 188 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,32x
EV / Sales 2021 9,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,6%
Chart SEVEN UTILITIES AND POWER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Seven Utilities and Power Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVEN UTILITIES AND POWER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sittichai Kritvivat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Duenpun Lilavivat President
Sita Divari Chairman
Chanin Kiatthaveepong Executive Chairman
Ekatip Tippavang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEVEN UTILITIES AND POWER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED4.13%188
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.2.79%29 803
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION11.72%15 718
APA GROUP14.02%9 630
GAIL INDIA LIMITED20.47%9 022
TOKYO GAS CO., LTD13.24%7 988