  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Seven Utilities and Power Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7UP   TH0670A10Y03

SEVEN UTILITIES AND POWER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(7UP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Seven Utilities and Power Public : The Resignation of a Chairman of the Executive Committee

01/06/2022 | 06:18am EST
Date/Time
06 Jan 2022 18:03:55
Headline
The Resignation of a Chairman of the Executive Committee
Symbol
7UP
Source
7UP
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Seven Utilities and Power pcl published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 11:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 1 119 M 33,5 M 33,5 M
Net income 2020 117 M 3,52 M 3,52 M
Net Debt 2020 658 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 737 M 203 M 202 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,65x
EV / Sales 2020 2,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,4%
Chart SEVEN UTILITIES AND POWER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Seven Utilities and Power Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVEN UTILITIES AND POWER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sittichai Kritvivat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Duenpun Lilavivat President
Sita Divari Chairman
Chanin Kiatthaveepong Executive Chairman
Ekatip Tippavang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEVEN UTILITIES AND POWER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED8.26%203
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.-0.31%31 063
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION1.75%14 146
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%11 408
APA GROUP1.29%8 728
GAIL INDIA LIMITED5.30%8 128