  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Seven West Media Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWM   AU000000SWM4

SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED

(SWM)
03/22 12:10:59 am
0.63 AUD   +0.80%
12:31aAUSTRALIA UNITES : Red Cross Flood A...
PU
03/01SEVEN WEST MEDIA : announces first David Leckie ...
PU
02/15SEVEN WEST MEDIA : SWM FY22 Half Year Results Presenta...
PU
Australia Unites: Red Cross Flood A...

03/08/2022 | 12:31am EST
Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Australia Unites - a special event

Aussie music legends unite for a great cause

Seven Network, Nine and Network 10 will unite for a star-studded event to help the most vulnerable people and communities who have suffered from the devastating floods across Queensland and New South Wales.

The three networks will jointly present Australia Unites: Red Cross Flood Appeal, live at 7.30pm this Saturday, 12 March at 7.30pm AEDT, on Channel 7 and 7plus, Channel 9 and 9Now, and 10 and 10 Play.

A host of Australian music greats will perform to raise money on the night, including Tones And I, Jimmy Barnes, Delta Goodrem, Jon Stevens, Vanessa Amorosi, Hunters and Collectors, The Living End, Casey Donovan and Sheppard.

Seven's Natalie Barr, David Koch, Sonia Kruger and Mark Ferguson; Channel 9's Scott Cam, Sylvia Jeffreys, Andy Lee and Peter Overton; and 10's Carrie Bickmore, Dr. Chris Brown, Amanda Keller and Osher Günsberg are confirmed as part of the hosting ensemble, with more names to be announced soon.

All proceeds from the telethon will be donated to Australian Red Cross.

Whenever disaster strikes, Australian Red Cross works side by side with organisations such as the St Vincent de Paul Society, The Salvation Army, Lifeline and GIVIT to get help to where it's needed most. They do an incredible job and the Red Cross is grateful to work alongside all of them.

Donations to the telethon will help Red Cross teams provide humanitarian support to people and communities smashed by the floods, which may include:

  • Enabling volunteers and staff to help with evacuation and relief centres and outreach services
  • Supporting people and communities to recover and build resilience to disasters

So far, 468 Red Cross emergency response team members and volunteers have provided support in 49 evacuation centres - and donations help to make that support possible.

Red Cross will also provide financial assistance to help people and families affected by the unprecedented floods in Queensland and New South Wales and is working around the clock to distribute grants as fast as possible.

Apart from the telethon, Australian Red Cross has already launched a flood appeal. You can donate to it now at redcross.org.au/floodsappealor by calling 1800 733 276.

Further details for Australia Unites: Red Cross Flood Appeal will be announced soon.

Australia Unites: Red Cross Flood Appeal

Live, 7.30pm AEDT, Saturday, 12 March on Channel 7 and 7plus

For further information, please contact:

Rob Sharpe

Head of Corporate Communications

M: 0437 928 884

  1. rsharpe@seven.com.au

About Seven West Media

Seven West Media (ASX: SWM) is one of Australia's most prominent media companies, with a market-leading presence in content production across broadcast television, publishing and digital.

The company is home to some of Australia's most renowned media businesses, including the Seven Network and its affiliate channels 7two, 7mate, 7flix; broadcast video on demand platform 7plus; 7NEWS.com.au; The West Australian; and The Sunday Times. With iconic brands such as Australia's leading news and breakfast programs 7NEWS and Sunrise, Big Brother, SAS Australia, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars: All Stars, Home and Away, The Chase Australia and Better Homes and Gardens, Seven West Media is also the broadcast partner of the AFL, Cricket Australia, Supercars, the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics.

Disclaimer

Seven West Media Limited published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
