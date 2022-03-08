Australia Unites: Red Cross Flood A...

Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Australia Unites - a special event

Aussie music legends unite for a great cause

Seven Network, Nine and Network 10 will unite for a star-studded event to help the most vulnerable people and communities who have suffered from the devastating floods across Queensland and New South Wales.

The three networks will jointly present Australia Unites: Red Cross Flood Appeal, live at 7.30pm this Saturday, 12 March at 7.30pm AEDT, on Channel 7 and 7plus, Channel 9 and 9Now, and 10 and 10 Play.

A host of Australian music greats will perform to raise money on the night, including Tones And I, Jimmy Barnes, Delta Goodrem, Jon Stevens, Vanessa Amorosi, Hunters and Collectors, The Living End, Casey Donovan and Sheppard.

Seven's Natalie Barr, David Koch, Sonia Kruger and Mark Ferguson; Channel 9's Scott Cam, Sylvia Jeffreys, Andy Lee and Peter Overton; and 10's Carrie Bickmore, Dr. Chris Brown, Amanda Keller and Osher Günsberg are confirmed as part of the hosting ensemble, with more names to be announced soon.

All proceeds from the telethon will be donated to Australian Red Cross.

Whenever disaster strikes, Australian Red Cross works side by side with organisations such as the St Vincent de Paul Society, The Salvation Army, Lifeline and GIVIT to get help to where it's needed most. They do an incredible job and the Red Cross is grateful to work alongside all of them.

Donations to the telethon will help Red Cross teams provide humanitarian support to people and communities smashed by the floods, which may include:

Enabling volunteers and staff to help with evacuation and relief centres and outreach services

Supporting people and communities to recover and build resilience to disasters

So far, 468 Red Cross emergency response team members and volunteers have provided support in 49 evacuation centres - and donations help to make that support possible.

Red Cross will also provide financial assistance to help people and families affected by the unprecedented floods in Queensland and New South Wales and is working around the clock to distribute grants as fast as possible.

Apart from the telethon, Australian Red Cross has already launched a flood appeal. You can donate to it now at redcross.org.au/floodsappealor by calling 1800 733 276.