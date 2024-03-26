Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Australian Idol sings for Seven

Grand Finale hooks 1.84 million, 2024 season up 5% year on year

The Seven Network's blockbuster 2024 season of Australian Idol ended on a high note last night, with part two of the Grand Finale reaching 1.84 million Australians on Channel 7 and7plus.

The crowning of Dylan Wright as this year's winner pulled in an average national total TV audience of 955,000, up 2% on the 2023 Grand Finale and the biggest audience ever for an episode of Australian Idol on Seven.

Part one of the Grand Finale on Sunday night drew an average audience of 891,000 and reached 1.98 million, as Dylan, Amy Reeves and Denvah Baker-Moller sung it out for a recording contract with music industry giant Sony Music Entertainment Australia and $100,000 in prize money.

Across its full 2024 season, Australian Idol reached 10.8 million people. Its average total TV audience was 922,000, up 5.3% on 2023.

This year's season broke voting records and was a smash hit across social media, reaching 20 million people and generating 60 million impressions and 3.5 million engagements across all @AustralianIdol accounts.

Seven's Chief Content Oﬀicer, Entertainment Programming, Angus Ross, said: "Two decades after Guy Sebastian won the very ﬁrst season, Australia's love aﬀair with Australian Idol is still strong and it remains great family entertainment.

"This year's season was one of the best yet, thanks to our amazing judges Marcia Hines, Kylie Sandilands and Amy Shark, our great hosts Ricki-Lee and Scott Tweedie, and our incredibly talented contestants from all around the country.

"Congratulations to Dylan and a massive thank you to everyone who worked so hard on camera and behind the scenes to make Australian Idol such a success," he said.

Produced for Seven by Eureka Productions, Australian Idol will return to Channel 7 and 7plus in 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Neil Shoebridge

M: 0417 511 012

E:neil@skmediagroup.com.au

Andrew Knowles

M: 0449 510 357

E:andrew@skmediagroup.com.au

About the Seven Network

The Seven Network is part of Seven West Media (ASX: SWM), one of Australia's most prominent media companies, with a market-leading presence in content production across broadcast television, publishing and digital. The Seven Network alone reaches about 17 million people a month.

The company owns some of Australia's most renowned media businesses, including the Seven Network and its aﬀiliate channels 7two, 7mate, 7ﬂix and 7Bravo; the digital platform7plus;7NEWS.com.au; The West Australian; The Sunday Times; andThe Nightly.The Seven Network is home to Australia's most loved news, sport and entertainment programming, including 7NEWS, 7NEWS Spotlight, Sunrise, The Morning Show, The Voice, Home and Away, Australian Idol, My Kitchen Rules, SAS Australia, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Chase Australia, Better Homes and Gardens, RFDS, The 1% Club and the TV WEEK Logie Awards. Seven Network is also the broadcast partner of the AFL, Cricket Australia and Supercars.

Source: please contact Seven Network for source information.