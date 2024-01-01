Tuesday, 2 January 2024
Seven: Australia's most watched network
#1 in 2023 calendar year and survey year #1 in 34 calendar year weeks nationally #1 program of 2023
#1 in news, sport, local drama, breakfast #1 in multichannels
7plus: Up 23%, 15.36 billion minutes streamed
The Seven Network has claimed victory in 2023, taking the title of the most watched network nationally and in the capital cities for both the calendar year and the ratings survey year.
With the #1 news, breakfast, sport and local drama shows - plus the #1 new entertainment show of 2023 and much-loved entertainment shows that grew their audiences across Seven and 7plus- the network took the crown nationally for the calendar year in all people and was less than 0.2 points from taking the top spot in 25 to 54s.
Seven was also #1 nationally in all people for the survey year, which ended on 2 December. In the capital cities, Seven was on top in both the calendar and survey years.
Australia's favourite network was #1 in 34 calendar year weeks nationally and 27 weeks in the capital cities. For the survey year, it was on top for 28 weeks nationally and 20 weeks in the capital cities.
7plus had a blockbuster 2023, streaming 15.36 billion minutes, up 23% in total. The increase included a 24% lift in live streaming and a 22% rise in video on demand viewing.
The #1 shows in Australia were on Seven this year:
-
#1 program of 2023: FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ Semi Final Australia v
England
- #1 winter sport - AFL
- #1 news program - 7NEWS
- #1 new entertainment show of 2023: The 1% Club
- #1 Australian drama - Home and Away
- #1 lifestyle show - Better Homes and Gardens
- #1 daily game show - The Chase Australia
- #1 breakfast show - Sunrise
- #1 morning show - The Morning Show
With a total TV audience of 7.32 million, the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ Semi Final between Australia v England was the highest rating program on Australian TV in more than 20
years. All up, the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ accounted for five of the top six programs of the 2023 survey year.
Seven's dominance of sport this year included the AFL, with the Grand Final ranking at the #4 program of the year (3.98 million viewers, up 22% on 2022). The Grand Final Presentations came in at #9 with 3.24 million viewers.
With an average total TV audience of 977,000, The 1% Club was the breakout entertainment hit of 2023. Four of Seven's 7.30pm shows - Dancing With The Stars, SAS Australia, Farmer Wants A Wife and My Kitchen Rules - increased their audiences year-on-year, a result no other network could match.
Seven's other big entertainment hits of 2023 included John Farnham: Finding The Voice with
1.66 million total TV viewers, the TV WEEK Logie Awards (1.36 million, their biggest audience since 2017), Farmer Wants A Wife Finale Part 1 (1.38 million), Farmer Wants A Wife Finale Part 2 (1.35 million), The Voice (1.29 million) and the TV WEEK Logie Awards Red Carpet (1.29 million).
More Australians turned to Seven for news and public affairs than any other network this year. With an average total TV audience of 1.39 million, 7NEWS Monday to Friday was the #1 weeknight news program every week of 2023, with the biggest lead over its closest rival since 2019.
7NEWS Saturday and Sunday also ruled their timeslots, while Sunrise was the #1 breakfast program for a remarkable 20th year in a row and The Morning Show took the top spot mornings for its 16th consecutive year.
Seven West Media Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, James Warburton said: "It's no accident that Seven was the most watched network this year - and for the past three years in a row and for 15 of the past 17 years. Day in, day out, we give Australians the news, sport and entertainment they love, want and trust.
"The fact we had our highest audience share in five years is testament to the talent and hard work of everyone at Seven, and the connection we have built with our audience. We were #1 in all people and we came extremely close to being #1 in 25 to 54s.
"The Matildas' amazing performance in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ was clearly a highlight this year, but it wasn't the only one. The ongoing success of 7NEWS, Sunrise, The Chase Australia, Home and Away, Better Homes and Gardens, our 7.30pm entertainment shows, AFL, cricket and much more made 2023 a special year for Seven, our viewers and our partners," he said.
Seven's Chief Content Officer, Entertainment Programming, Angus Ross, said: "After a big 2023, next year is going to be even bigger. From Test cricket and the BBL over summer to Australian Idol and The 1% Club in the first quarter, we have a strong slate of new and returning shows, including Dream Home, Stranded On Honeymoon Island, Made in Bondi, Once In A Lifetime, all-newFirst Dates, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Voice, Dancing With
The Stars, RFDS, My Kitchen Rules, the TV WEEK Logie Awards and others we haven't announced yet.
"All of this is on top to our content 'spine' of Sunrise, The Morning Show, The Chase Australia, 7NEWS, Home and Away and Better Homes and Gardens, plus special events and the best sport in Australia."
Seven West Media Chief Revenue Officer, Kurt Burnette, said: "In a market where the competition for audience, attention and engagement continues to increase, the screens of Seven have once again proven to be the leading choice for viewers and brands - making Seven and 7plus the fastest and most effective way to connect with more than 17 million people a month, on mass or targeted.
"We have a clear strategy to build on that in 2024 and beyond through more people, more addressability, ecommerce and innovation. Put simply, Seven is and will be the first and best choice for brands to create the best business outcomes and results."
2023 CALENDAR YEAR
National commercial shares (%), calendar year:
Network
All people
25 to 54s
16 to 39s
Seven Network
41.5
37.1
36.9
Nine Network
37.2
37.2
37.9
Network 10
21.3
25.8
25.2
Capital cities commercial shares (%), calendar year:
Network
All people
25 to 54s
16 to 39s
Seven Network
39.8
34.9
35.5
Nine Network
39.2
39.3
39.6
Network 10
21.0
25.7
24.9
Regional commercial shares (%), calendar year:
Network
All people
25 to 54s
16 to 39s
Seven Network
44.9
42.0
41.0
Nine Network
33.2
32.1
33.0
Network 10
21.9
25.9
26.0
Weeks won, total people, calendar year:
Network
Nationally
Capital cities
Seven Network
34
27
Nine Network
18
25
Network 10
0
0
2023 SURVEY YEAR
National commercial shares (%), survey year:
Network
All people
25 to 54s
16 to 39s
Seven Network
41.6
37.0
37.1
Nine Network
37.0
37.1
37.6
Network 10
21.4
25.9
25.3
Capital cities commercial shares (%), survey year:
Network
All people
25 to 54s
16 to 39s
Seven Network
40.1
35.1
35.7
Nine Network
38.8
39.1
39.2
Network 10
21.1
25.8
25.1
Regional commercial shares (%), survey year:
Network
All people
25 to 54s
16 to 39s
Seven Network
44.7
41.6
41.0
Nine Network
33.2
32.4
33.0
Network 10
22.1
26.0
26.0
TOP 50 PROGRAMS OF 2023
Total TV national audience (survey year)
1
Seven
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Australia v England 7,320,500
2
Seven
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Australia v France
4,516,800
Post Game
3
Seven
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Australia v France
4,225,200
4
Seven
Seven's AFL Grand Final: Collingwood v Brisbane
3,984,300
5
Seven
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Australia v Denmark
3,569,000
6
Seven
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Sweden v Australia
3,414,000
7
Nine
NRL Grand Final Day - Match
3,412,800
8
Nine
State Of Origin, First Match
3,293,900
9
Seven
Seven's AFL Grand Final: Presentations
3,242,000
10
Seven
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final Spain v
3,088,400
England
11
Nine
State Of Origin, Second Match
3,044,600
12
Seven
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Australia v England
2,856,900
Post Game
13
Seven
Seven's AFL Grand Final: On The Ground
2,840,300
14
Nine
State Of Origin, Third Match
2,505,400
15
Seven
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Canada v Australia
2,492,800
16
Seven
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Australia v England
2,412,600
Pre-Game
17
Nine
Married at First Sight - The Final Dinner Party
2,115,700
18
Nine
The Block - Grand Final
2,114,200
19
Nine
Married at First Sight - Final
2,098,300
20
Nine
2023 Australian Open, Men's Final
1,975,300
21
Seven
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Australia v Ireland
1,959,400
22
Nine
Married at First Sight - Wednesday
1,931,200
23
Nine
Married at First Sight - Sunday
1,929,000
24
Nine
Married at First Sight - Launch
1,860,200
25
Nine
Married at First Sight - Monday
1,825,200
26
Nine
Married at First Sight - Tuesday
1,821,500
27
Nine
NRL Grand Final Day - Entertainment
1,785,500
28
Nine
Married at First Sight - Thursday
1,752,900
29
Seven
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Australia v Denmark
1,712,700
Pre-Game
30
Seven
John Farnham: Finding The Voice
1,663,800
31
Nine
State Of Origin, First Match
1,653,500
32
Nine
ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 - Final Session 1
1,602,100
33
Nine
The Block - Sunday
1,575,300
34
Nine
State Of Origin, Second Match - Pre-Match
1,559,900
35
Nine
NRL Grand Final Day - Post Match
1,539,600
36
ABC
Vera
1,535,900
37
Seven
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Australia v Nigeria
1,482,200
38
Seven
Seven's AFL: Friday Night Football Finals
1,462,400
39
Nine
2023 Australian Open, Men's Final - Presentation
1,462,400
40
Nine
The Block - Launch
1,421,100
41
Seven
7NEWS Monday to Friday
1,409,400
42
Seven
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final, Spain v
1,386,900
England, Post Game
43
Seven
Farmer Wants A Wife - Finale Part 1
1,375,800
44
Seven
The Voice - Launch
1,365,700
45
Seven
7NEWS Sunday
1,363,300
46
Seven
Home And Away
1,358,500
47
Seven
TV WEEK Logie Awards
1,357,800
48
Seven
7NEWS at 6.30
1,356,900
49
Seven
Farmer Wants A Wife - Finale Part 2
1,352,600
50
Seven
The Voice - Grand Finale
1,347,000
For further information, please contact:
Neil Shoebridge
M: 0417 511 012
- neil@skmediagroup.com.au
Andrew Knowles
M: 0449 510 357
- andrew@skmediagroup.com.au
About the Seven Network
The Seven Network is part of Seven West Media (ASX: SWM), one of Australia's most prominent media companies, with a market-leading presence in content production across broadcast television, publishing and digital. The Seven Network alone reaches more than 17 million people a month.
The company is home to some of Australia's most renowned media businesses, including the Seven Network and its affiliate channels 7two, 7mate, 7flix and 7Bravo; broadcast video on demand platform 7plus;7NEWS.com.au; The West Australian; and The Sunday Times. The Seven Network is home of Australia's most loved news, sport and entertainment programming. Its iconic brands include Australia's leading news and public affairs programs 7NEWS, 7NEWS Spotlight, Sunrise and The Morning Show,
The Voice, Home and Away, Dancing With The Stars, Australian Idol, My Kitchen Rules, SAS Australia, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Chase Australia, Better Homes and Gardens, RFDS, The 1% Club and the TV WEEK Logie Awards. Seven Network is also the broadcast partner of the AFL, Cricket Australia and Supercars.
Source: please contact Seven Network for source information.
