Tuesday, 2 January 2024 Seven: Australia's most watched network #1 in 2023 calendar year and survey year #1 in 34 calendar year weeks nationally #1 program of 2023 #1 in news, sport, local drama, breakfast #1 in multichannels 7plus: Up 23%, 15.36 billion minutes streamed The Seven Network has claimed victory in 2023, taking the title of the most watched network nationally and in the capital cities for both the calendar year and the ratings survey year. With the #1 news, breakfast, sport and local drama shows - plus the #1 new entertainment show of 2023 and much-loved entertainment shows that grew their audiences across Seven and 7plus- the network took the crown nationally for the calendar year in all people and was less than 0.2 points from taking the top spot in 25 to 54s. Seven was also #1 nationally in all people for the survey year, which ended on 2 December. In the capital cities, Seven was on top in both the calendar and survey years. Australia's favourite network was #1 in 34 calendar year weeks nationally and 27 weeks in the capital cities. For the survey year, it was on top for 28 weeks nationally and 20 weeks in the capital cities. 7plus had a blockbuster 2023, streaming 15.36 billion minutes, up 23% in total. The increase included a 24% lift in live streaming and a 22% rise in video on demand viewing. The #1 shows in Australia were on Seven this year: #1 program of 2023: FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ Semi Final Australia v

England

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ Semi Final Australia v England #1 winter sport - AFL

#1 news program - 7NEWS

#1 new entertainment show of 2023: The 1% Club

#1 Australian drama - Home and Away

#1 lifestyle show - Better Homes and Gardens

Better Homes and Gardens #1 daily game show - The Chase Australia

#1 breakfast show - Sunrise

#1 morning show - The Morning Show With a total TV audience of 7.32 million, the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ Semi Final between Australia v England was the highest rating program on Australian TV in more than 20

years. All up, the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ accounted for five of the top six programs of the 2023 survey year. Seven's dominance of sport this year included the AFL, with the Grand Final ranking at the #4 program of the year (3.98 million viewers, up 22% on 2022). The Grand Final Presentations came in at #9 with 3.24 million viewers. With an average total TV audience of 977,000, The 1% Club was the breakout entertainment hit of 2023. Four of Seven's 7.30pm shows - Dancing With The Stars, SAS Australia, Farmer Wants A Wife and My Kitchen Rules - increased their audiences year-on-year, a result no other network could match. Seven's other big entertainment hits of 2023 included John Farnham: Finding The Voice with 1.66 million total TV viewers, the TV WEEK Logie Awards (1.36 million, their biggest audience since 2017), Farmer Wants A Wife Finale Part 1 (1.38 million), Farmer Wants A Wife Finale Part 2 (1.35 million), The Voice (1.29 million) and the TV WEEK Logie Awards Red Carpet (1.29 million). More Australians turned to Seven for news and public affairs than any other network this year. With an average total TV audience of 1.39 million, 7NEWS Monday to Friday was the #1 weeknight news program every week of 2023, with the biggest lead over its closest rival since 2019. 7NEWS Saturday and Sunday also ruled their timeslots, while Sunrise was the #1 breakfast program for a remarkable 20th year in a row and The Morning Show took the top spot mornings for its 16th consecutive year. Seven West Media Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, James Warburton said: "It's no accident that Seven was the most watched network this year - and for the past three years in a row and for 15 of the past 17 years. Day in, day out, we give Australians the news, sport and entertainment they love, want and trust. "The fact we had our highest audience share in five years is testament to the talent and hard work of everyone at Seven, and the connection we have built with our audience. We were #1 in all people and we came extremely close to being #1 in 25 to 54s. "The Matildas' amazing performance in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ was clearly a highlight this year, but it wasn't the only one. The ongoing success of 7NEWS, Sunrise, The Chase Australia, Home and Away, Better Homes and Gardens, our 7.30pm entertainment shows, AFL, cricket and much more made 2023 a special year for Seven, our viewers and our partners," he said. Seven's Chief Content Officer, Entertainment Programming, Angus Ross, said: "After a big 2023, next year is going to be even bigger. From Test cricket and the BBL over summer to Australian Idol and The 1% Club in the first quarter, we have a strong slate of new and returning shows, including Dream Home, Stranded On Honeymoon Island, Made in Bondi, Once In A Lifetime, all-newFirst Dates, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Voice, Dancing With

The Stars, RFDS, My Kitchen Rules, the TV WEEK Logie Awards and others we haven't announced yet. "All of this is on top to our content 'spine' of Sunrise, The Morning Show, The Chase Australia, 7NEWS, Home and Away and Better Homes and Gardens, plus special events and the best sport in Australia." Seven West Media Chief Revenue Officer, Kurt Burnette, said: "In a market where the competition for audience, attention and engagement continues to increase, the screens of Seven have once again proven to be the leading choice for viewers and brands - making Seven and 7plus the fastest and most effective way to connect with more than 17 million people a month, on mass or targeted. "We have a clear strategy to build on that in 2024 and beyond through more people, more addressability, ecommerce and innovation. Put simply, Seven is and will be the first and best choice for brands to create the best business outcomes and results." 2023 CALENDAR YEAR National commercial shares (%), calendar year: Network All people 25 to 54s 16 to 39s Seven Network 41.5 37.1 36.9 Nine Network 37.2 37.2 37.9 Network 10 21.3 25.8 25.2 Capital cities commercial shares (%), calendar year: Network All people 25 to 54s 16 to 39s Seven Network 39.8 34.9 35.5 Nine Network 39.2 39.3 39.6 Network 10 21.0 25.7 24.9 Regional commercial shares (%), calendar year: Network All people 25 to 54s 16 to 39s Seven Network 44.9 42.0 41.0 Nine Network 33.2 32.1 33.0 Network 10 21.9 25.9 26.0

Weeks won, total people, calendar year: Network Nationally Capital cities Seven Network 34 27 Nine Network 18 25 Network 10 0 0 2023 SURVEY YEAR National commercial shares (%), survey year: Network All people 25 to 54s 16 to 39s Seven Network 41.6 37.0 37.1 Nine Network 37.0 37.1 37.6 Network 10 21.4 25.9 25.3 Capital cities commercial shares (%), survey year: Network All people 25 to 54s 16 to 39s Seven Network 40.1 35.1 35.7 Nine Network 38.8 39.1 39.2 Network 10 21.1 25.8 25.1 Regional commercial shares (%), survey year: Network All people 25 to 54s 16 to 39s Seven Network 44.7 41.6 41.0 Nine Network 33.2 32.4 33.0 Network 10 22.1 26.0 26.0 TOP 50 PROGRAMS OF 2023 Total TV national audience (survey year) 1 Seven FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Australia v England 7,320,500 2 Seven FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Australia v France 4,516,800 Post Game

3 Seven FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Australia v France 4,225,200 4 Seven Seven's AFL Grand Final: Collingwood v Brisbane 3,984,300 5 Seven FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Australia v Denmark 3,569,000 6 Seven FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Sweden v Australia 3,414,000 7 Nine NRL Grand Final Day - Match 3,412,800 8 Nine State Of Origin, First Match 3,293,900 9 Seven Seven's AFL Grand Final: Presentations 3,242,000 10 Seven FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final Spain v 3,088,400 England 11 Nine State Of Origin, Second Match 3,044,600 12 Seven FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Australia v England 2,856,900 Post Game 13 Seven Seven's AFL Grand Final: On The Ground 2,840,300 14 Nine State Of Origin, Third Match 2,505,400 15 Seven FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Canada v Australia 2,492,800 16 Seven FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Australia v England 2,412,600 Pre-Game 17 Nine Married at First Sight - The Final Dinner Party 2,115,700 18 Nine The Block - Grand Final 2,114,200 19 Nine Married at First Sight - Final 2,098,300 20 Nine 2023 Australian Open, Men's Final 1,975,300 21 Seven FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Australia v Ireland 1,959,400 22 Nine Married at First Sight - Wednesday 1,931,200 23 Nine Married at First Sight - Sunday 1,929,000 24 Nine Married at First Sight - Launch 1,860,200 25 Nine Married at First Sight - Monday 1,825,200

26 Nine Married at First Sight - Tuesday 1,821,500 27 Nine NRL Grand Final Day - Entertainment 1,785,500 28 Nine Married at First Sight - Thursday 1,752,900 29 Seven FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Australia v Denmark 1,712,700 Pre-Game 30 Seven John Farnham: Finding The Voice 1,663,800 31 Nine State Of Origin, First Match 1,653,500 32 Nine ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 - Final Session 1 1,602,100 33 Nine The Block - Sunday 1,575,300 34 Nine State Of Origin, Second Match - Pre-Match 1,559,900 35 Nine NRL Grand Final Day - Post Match 1,539,600 36 ABC Vera 1,535,900 37 Seven FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Australia v Nigeria 1,482,200 38 Seven Seven's AFL: Friday Night Football Finals 1,462,400 39 Nine 2023 Australian Open, Men's Final - Presentation 1,462,400 40 Nine The Block - Launch 1,421,100 41 Seven 7NEWS Monday to Friday 1,409,400 42 Seven FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final, Spain v 1,386,900 England, Post Game 43 Seven Farmer Wants A Wife - Finale Part 1 1,375,800 44 Seven The Voice - Launch 1,365,700 45 Seven 7NEWS Sunday 1,363,300 46 Seven Home And Away 1,358,500 47 Seven TV WEEK Logie Awards 1,357,800 48 Seven 7NEWS at 6.30 1,356,900 49 Seven Farmer Wants A Wife - Finale Part 2 1,352,600 50 Seven The Voice - Grand Finale 1,347,000 For further information, please contact: Neil Shoebridge M: 0417 511 012 neil@skmediagroup.com.au