Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Seven West Media Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWM   AU000000SWM4

SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED

(SWM)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06:15 2022-12-18 pm EST
0.4300 AUD    0.00%
05:53pSeven West Media : #1 in 2022 calendar year
PU
12/14Seven West Media : Melissa Hopkins joins Seven West Me...
PU
12/13Seven West Media : launches Reconcili...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seven West Media : #1 in 2022 calendar year

12/18/2022 | 05:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Monday, 19 December 2022

Seven is Australia's #1 network

#1 in 2022 calendar year and survey year

#1 in 37 of 51 calendar year weeks nationally

#1 in 26 of 51 calendar year weeks in the capital cities 7plus: Up 15%, 12.1 billion minutes streamed

With the end of 2022 just 12 days away, the Seven Network has made a clean sweep of the ratings year, taking the #1 position nationally in both the calendar and survey years.

Seven's unbeatable line-up of the best news, sport and entertainment content also takes the crown nationally in people 16 to 39 for the calendar year and is a very close #2 in 25 to 54s (just 0.8 point behind its biggest rival as at 18 December).

In the capital cities, Seven was #1 in the official ratings survey year, which ended on 26 November.

Seven is unbeatable in terms of weeks won so far this year, claiming the #1 position in 37 of 51 calendar year weeks nationally and 26 weeks in the capital cities.

Across the 40-week survey year, Seven was #1 in 29 weeks nationally and #1 in 21 weeks in the capital cities.

Seven's 7plushad a stellar year, streaming 12.1 billion minutes and increasing its audience 15% year-on-year in BVOD and 41% in live streaming.

The #1 shows in Australia were on Seven this year:

  • #1 winter sport - AFL
  • #1 news program - 7NEWS
  • #1 Australian drama - Home and Away
  • #1 lifestyle show - Better Homes and Gardens
  • #1 daily game show - The Chase Australia
  • #1 breakfast show - Sunrise
  • #1 morning show - The Morning Show

Seven West Media Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, James Warburton, said: "No matter how you cut it - calendar year or survey year - Seven was the most-watched TV network across the whole country in 2022.

"Seven's success is fueled by the best news, sport and entertainment content in Australia, which also made us #1 in advertising revenue and share. 7NEWS, Sunrise and the AFL are content powerhouses, and our entertainment line-up delivers consistently strong total TV numbers.

"No other network can match Seven's success in terms of the number of weeks won - nationally and in the capital cities, calendar year and survey year. Seven has been #1 for 14 of the past 16 years and we aim to build on that success in 2023 across Seven and 7plus," he said.

Seven's Chief Content Officer, Entertainment Programming, Angus Ross, said: "Next year will be a big year across the screens of Seven, with a great summer of cricket followed by the highly anticipated return of Australian Idol on 30 January.

"Other new shows on Seven and 7plus in 2023 include Million Dollar Island, Blow Up, The Claremont Murders, The 1% Club, We Interrupt This Broadcast, the TV WEEK Logie Awards and the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, with plenty more to come.

"They will join a line-up that already stars Australia's #1 winter sport in the AFL, 7NEWS, Sunrise, 7NEWS Spotlight, Home and Away, The Chase Australia, The Voice, Farmer Wants A Wife, RFDS, SAS Australia, My Kitchen Rules, Big Brother, horse racing, cricket, Supercars and much, much more," he said.

"Seven was #1 in 2022 with one less multichannel than our closest rival. That will change on 15 January when we unveil 7Bravo, bringing the very best of NBCUniversal's extraordinary reality and true crime content to all Australians, live and free. At the same time, other great content from NBCUniversal will feature on Seven and 7plus."

2022 CALENDAR YEAR

National commercial shares (%), calendar year:

Network

Total people

25 to 54s

16 to 39s

Seven Network

40.4

36.2

37.0

Nine Network

37.5

37.0

36.7

Network 10

22.1

26.8

26.3

Regional commercial shares (%), calendar year:

Network

Total people

25 to 54s

16 to 39s

Seven Network

43.7

41.1

42.1

Nine Network

34.3

32.7

33.0

Network 10

22.0

26.2

24.9

Weeks won, total people, calendar year:

Network

Nationally

Capital cities

Seven Network

37

26

Nine Network

14

25

Network 10

0

0

2022 SURVEY YEAR

National commercial shares (%), survey year:

Network

Total people

25 to 54s

16 to 39s

Seven Network

40.8

36.5

37.3

Nine Network

37.2

36.7

36.2

Network 10

22.1

26.8

26.5

Capital city commercial shares (%), survey year:

Network

Total people

25 to 54s

16 to 39s

39.2

34.5

35.5

Seven Network

Nine Network

38.7

38.3

37.4

Network 10

22.1

27.2

27.2

Regional commercial shares (%), survey year:

Network

Total people

25 to 54s

16 to 39s

Seven Network

43.9

41.1

42.3

Nine Network

34.2

33.0

32.9

Network 10

21.9

26.0

24.8

Weeks won, total people, survey year:

Network

Nationally

Capital cities

Seven Network

29

21

Nine Network

11

19

Network 10

0

0

For further information, please contact:

Rob Sharpe

Head of Corporate Communications

M: 0437 928 884

  1. rsharpe@seven.com.au

About Seven West Media

Seven West Media (ASX: SWM) is one of Australia's most prominent media companies, with a market- leading presence in content production across broadcast television, publishing and digital.

The company is home to some of Australia's most renowned media businesses, including the Seven Network and its affiliate channels 7two, 7mate, 7flix; broadcast video on demand platform 7plus; 7NEWS.com.au; The West Australian; and The Sunday Times. With iconic brands such as Australia's leading news and breakfast programs 7NEWS and Sunrise, My Kitchen Rules, AGT, Big Brother, SAS Australia, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Voice, Home and Away, The Chase Australia and Better Homes and Gardens, Seven West Media is also the broadcast partner of the AFL, Cricket Australia and Supercars.

Source: Metro (OzTAM), RegionalTAM (comb. agg markets inc WA and Tas). Total audience: linear metro and regional and BVOD average audience. Linear for calendar year, prime time 1800-2400 and overall 0600-2400. CYTD weeks 1 to 51 ,consolidated, L7D overnight. BVOD: weeks 1 to 51 v Weeks 1 to 51 excl Tokyo Olympics 2020. Multi channel ranking: Metro 5 Cap.

Disclaimer

Seven West Media Limited published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2022 22:52:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
05:53pSeven West Media : #1 in 2022 calendar year
PU
12/14Seven West Media : Melissa Hopkins joins Seven West Me...
PU
12/13Seven West Media : launches Reconcili...
PU
12/08Seven West Media : Lucinda Gemmell joins Seven West Me...
PU
12/07Seven West Media : launches broadcast trainee pr...
PU
11/09Seven West Reportedly in Merger Talk with HT&E
CI
11/09Transcript : Seven West Media Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
10/25Seven West Media : signs long-term agreement wit...
PU
10/25Seven West Media : Bravo bravo bravo - Seven Network a...
PU
10/25Seven West Media : secures broad range of conten...
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 563 M 1 046 M 1 046 M
Net income 2023 171 M 114 M 114 M
Net Debt 2023 190 M 127 M 127 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,79x
Yield 2023 3,00%
Capitalization 682 M 457 M 457 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
EV / Sales 2024 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 4 607
Free-Float -
Chart SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Seven West Media Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 0,43 AUD
Average target price 0,58 AUD
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James R. Warburton Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Jeffrey Peter Howard Chief Financial Officer
Kerry Matthew Stokes Non-Executive Director
David Evans Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Martin Malone Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED-33.33%457
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.-57.90%24 065
FOX CORPORATION-16.69%16 188
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.17.75%6 704
RTL GROUP S.A.-19.39%6 166
TEGNA INC.6.79%4 426