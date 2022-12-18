Seven West Media : #1 in 2022 calendar year

Monday, 19 December 2022

Seven is Australia's #1 network

#1 in 2022 calendar year and survey year

#1 in 37 of 51 calendar year weeks nationally

#1 in 26 of 51 calendar year weeks in the capital cities 7plus: Up 15%, 12.1 billion minutes streamed

With the end of 2022 just 12 days away, the Seven Network has made a clean sweep of the ratings year, taking the #1 position nationally in both the calendar and survey years.

Seven's unbeatable line-up of the best news, sport and entertainment content also takes the crown nationally in people 16 to 39 for the calendar year and is a very close #2 in 25 to 54s (just 0.8 point behind its biggest rival as at 18 December).

In the capital cities, Seven was #1 in the official ratings survey year, which ended on 26 November.

Seven is unbeatable in terms of weeks won so far this year, claiming the #1 position in 37 of 51 calendar year weeks nationally and 26 weeks in the capital cities.

Across the 40-week survey year, Seven was #1 in 29 weeks nationally and #1 in 21 weeks in the capital cities.

Seven's 7plushad a stellar year, streaming 12.1 billion minutes and increasing its audience 15% year-on-year in BVOD and 41% in live streaming.

The #1 shows in Australia were on Seven this year:

#1 winter sport - AFL

#1 news program - 7NEWS

#1 Australian drama - Home and Away

#1 lifestyle show - Better Homes and Gardens

Better Homes and Gardens #1 daily game show - The Chase Australia

#1 breakfast show - Sunrise

#1 morning show - The Morning Show

Seven West Media Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, James Warburton, said: "No matter how you cut it - calendar year or survey year - Seven was the most-watched TV network across the whole country in 2022.