Seven West Media : #1 in 2022 calendar year

Seven is Australia's #1 network
#1 in 2022 calendar year and survey year
#1 in 37 of 51 calendar year weeks nationally
#1 in 26 of 51 calendar year weeks in the capital cities 7plus: Up 15%, 12.1 billion minutes streamed
With the end of 2022 just 12 days away, the Seven Network has made a clean sweep of the ratings year, taking the #1 position nationally in both the calendar and survey years.
Seven's unbeatable line-up of the best news, sport and entertainment content also takes the crown nationally in people 16 to 39 for the calendar year and is a very close #2 in 25 to 54s (just 0.8 point behind its biggest rival as at 18 December).
In the capital cities, Seven was #1 in the official ratings survey year, which ended on 26 November.
Seven is unbeatable in terms of weeks won so far this year, claiming the #1 position in 37 of 51 calendar year weeks nationally and 26 weeks in the capital cities.
Across the 40-week survey year, Seven was #1 in 29 weeks nationally and #1 in 21 weeks in the capital cities.
Seven's 7plushad a stellar year, streaming 12.1 billion minutes and increasing its audience 15% year-on-year in BVOD and 41% in live streaming.
The #1 shows in Australia were on Seven this year:
#1 winter sport - AFL
#1 news program - 7NEWS
#1 Australian drama - Home and Away
#1 lifestyle show - Better Homes and Gardens
#1 daily game show - The Chase Australia
#1 breakfast show - Sunrise
#1 morning show - The Morning Show
Seven West Media Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, James Warburton, said: "No matter how you cut it - calendar year or survey year - Seven was the most-watched TV network across the whole country in 2022.
"Seven's success is fueled by the best news, sport and entertainment content in Australia, which also made us #1 in advertising revenue and share. 7NEWS, Sunrise and the AFL are content powerhouses, and our entertainment line-up delivers consistently strong total TV numbers.
"No other network can match Seven's success in terms of the number of weeks won - nationally and in the capital cities, calendar year and survey year. Seven has been #1 for 14 of the past 16 years and we aim to build on that success in 2023 across Seven and 7plus," he said.
Seven's Chief Content Officer, Entertainment Programming, Angus Ross, said: "Next year will be a big year across the screens of Seven, with a great summer of cricket followed by the highly anticipated return of Australian Idol on 30 January.
"Other new shows on Seven and 7plus in 2023 include Million Dollar Island, Blow Up, The Claremont Murders, The 1% Club, We Interrupt This Broadcast, the TV WEEK Logie Awards and the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, with plenty more to come.
"They will join a line-up that already stars Australia's #1 winter sport in the AFL, 7NEWS, Sunrise, 7NEWS Spotlight, Home and Away, The Chase Australia, The Voice, Farmer Wants A Wife, RFDS, SAS Australia, My Kitchen Rules, Big Brother, horse racing, cricket, Supercars and much, much more," he said.
"Seven was #1 in 2022 with one less multichannel than our closest rival. That will change on 15 January when we unveil 7Bravo, bringing the very best of NBCUniversal's extraordinary reality and true crime content to all Australians, live and free. At the same time, other great content from NBCUniversal will feature on Seven and 7plus."
2022 CALENDAR YEAR
National commercial shares (%), calendar year:
|
Network
|
Total people
|
25 to 54s
|
16 to 39s
|
|
|
|
|
Seven Network
|
40.4
|
36.2
|
37.0
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Network
|
37.5
|
37.0
|
36.7
|
|
|
|
|
Network 10
|
22.1
|
26.8
|
26.3
|
|
|
|
Regional commercial shares (%), calendar year:
|
Network
|
Total people
|
25 to 54s
|
16 to 39s
|
|
|
|
|
Seven Network
|
43.7
|
41.1
|
42.1
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Network
|
34.3
|
32.7
|
33.0
|
|
|
|
|
Network 10
|
22.0
|
26.2
|
24.9
|
|
|
|
Weeks won, total people, calendar year:
|
|
Network
|
Nationally
|
Capital cities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Seven Network
|
37
|
26
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Network
|
14
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
Network 10
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
2022 SURVEY YEAR
National commercial shares (%), survey year:
|
Network
|
Total people
|
25 to 54s
|
16 to 39s
|
|
|
|
|
Seven Network
|
40.8
|
36.5
|
37.3
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Network
|
37.2
|
36.7
|
36.2
|
|
|
|
|
Network 10
|
22.1
|
26.8
|
26.5
|
|
|
|
Capital city commercial shares (%), survey year:
|
|
Network
|
|
Total people
|
25 to 54s
|
16 to 39s
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39.2
|
|
34.5
|
|
35.5
|
|
|
|
Seven Network
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Network
|
|
38.7
|
|
38.3
|
|
37.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Network 10
|
|
22.1
|
|
27.2
|
|
27.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regional commercial shares (%), survey year:
|
Network
|
Total people
|
25 to 54s
|
16 to 39s
|
|
|
|
|
Seven Network
|
43.9
|
41.1
|
42.3
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Network
|
34.2
|
33.0
|
32.9
|
|
|
|
|
Network 10
|
21.9
|
26.0
|
24.8
|
|
|
|
Weeks won, total people, survey year:
|
|
Network
|
|
Nationally
|
Capital cities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Seven Network
|
|
29
|
21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Network
|
11
|
19
|
|
|
|
|
|
Network 10
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
For further information, please contact:
Rob Sharpe
Head of Corporate Communications
M: 0437 928 884
rsharpe@seven.com.au
About Seven West Media
Seven West Media (ASX: SWM) is one of Australia's most prominent media companies, with a market- leading presence in content production across broadcast television, publishing and digital.
The company is home to some of Australia's most renowned media businesses, including the Seven Network and its affiliate channels 7two, 7mate, 7flix; broadcast video on demand platform 7plus; 7NEWS.com.au; The West Australian; and The Sunday Times. With iconic brands such as Australia's leading news and breakfast programs 7NEWS and Sunrise, My Kitchen Rules, AGT, Big Brother, SAS Australia, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Voice, Home and Away, The Chase Australia and Better Homes and Gardens, Seven West Media is also the broadcast partner of the AFL, Cricket Australia and Supercars.
Source: Metro (OzTAM), RegionalTAM (comb. agg markets inc WA and Tas). Total audience: linear metro and regional and BVOD average audience. Linear for calendar year, prime time 1800-2400 and overall 0600-2400. CYTD weeks 1 to 51 ,consolidated, L7D overnight. BVOD: weeks 1 to 51 v Weeks 1 to 51 excl Tokyo Olympics 2020. Multi channel ranking: Metro 5 Cap.