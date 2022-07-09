Seven West Media : #1 in first half of 2022

Sunday, 10 July 2022 Seven #1 in first half of 2022 #1 network in total people #1 network in 16 to 39s #1 in audience share growth #1 in news, sport, drama, breakfast 7plus soars 27% The Seven Network has finished the first half of the year with strong momentum ahead of the highly anticipated 2022 Commonwealth Games and the return of Australia's most loved cooking show - MKR - with Nigella Lawson and Manu Feildel. Across the first half of the 2022 OzTAM television ratings survey year, Seven was the most-watched network in Australia, ranking #1 in total people and people 16 to 39. Nationally, Seven won 14 of the 20 survey weeks and achieved the strongest free-to-air commercial audience share growth of any network this year. It is also a dominant #1 across all age groups in regional markets. In the capital cities, Seven is #1 in total people so far this survey year and the only commercial network that has increased its audience shares in total people and 25 to 54s. Seven's success on television has been matched by the strong performance of 7plus, which increased its audience 27% year-on-year and is up 66% in live streaming. Across the 12 months to 30 June this year, 7plus was #1 with a 43.4% share. Across the 2022 survey year to date, Seven Network was: #1 in prime time nationally in total people nationally

#1 in prime time in total people across the capital cities

#1 in prime time nationally in 16 to 39s

#1 in 14 of the 20 survey weeks nationally

#1 in network audience share growth nationally. Up 0.8 share points year-on-year in total people, up 0.2 points in 25 to 54s, up 1.4 points in 16 to 39s

year-on-year in total people, up 0.2 points in 25 to 54s, up 1.4 points in 16 to 39s #1 in network audience share growth across the capital cities. Up 1.3 share points year-on-year in total people, up 0.8 points in 25 to 54s, up 1.7 points in 16 to 39s

#1 in regional markets in total people, 25 to 54s and 16 to 39s

#1 multichannel in total people - 7two

#1 multichannel in 25 to 54s and 16 to 39s - 7mate

#1 multichannel group - 7mate, 7two, 7flix Seven has the most-watched shows in Australia: #1 news program - 7NEWS

#1 Australian drama - Home and Away

#1 lifestyle show - Better Homes and Gardens

Better Homes and Gardens #1 daily game show - The Chase Australia

#1 winter sport - AFL

#1 breakfast show - Sunrise

#1 morning show - The Morning Show 2022 SURVEY YEAR TO DATE: National commercial shares (%): Network Total people 25 to 54s 16 to 39s Seven Network 40.4 36.3 37.4 Nine Network 37.1 36.6 36.2 Network 10 22.5 27.1 26.4 Capital cities commercial shares (%): Network Total people 25 to 54s 16 to 39s Seven Network 38.8 34.4 35.6 Nine Network 38.6 38.1 37.3 Network 10 22.6 27.4 27.1 Regional commercial shares (%): Network Total people 25 to 54s 16 to 39s Seven Network 43.6 40.9 42.8 Nine Network 34.1 32.8 32.8 Network 10 22.3 26.2 24.4 Weeks won, total people: 2022 survey year Nationally Capital cities Seven Network 14 11 Nine Network 6 9 Network 10 0 0 Seven West Media Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, James Warburton, said: "Since the acquisition of Prime, Seven is the #1 leader in total TV nationally so far this year. We are #1 nationally

in all people and in the key younger 16 to 39 demo, and less than half a point from #1 in 25 to 54s. We are #1 regionally in all people and key demos, and #1 in metro markets in total people. "We deliver large and engaged audiences to our clients more consistently than any other network, with Seven ranking #1 in more weeks nationally and in metro markets than any of our competitors in 2022. "7plus continues to grow its audience, up 27% year-to-date and with 12.5 million registered, verified users - more than any other commercial BVOD platform - it is the fastest growing BVOD service in Australia," he said. "Our continued growth and momentum in 2022 has proved that no other network has the powerful mix of premium sport, entertainment and news content that brings Australia together and we are set to remain #1 across the rest of the year." Seven's Chief Content Officer, Entertainment Programming, Angus Ross, said: "The best is yet to come on Seven this year with the strongest second half content line up we have had in many years. The 2022 Commonwealth Games is just over two weeks away - with all the sport Australians love to watch in prime time every single day - closely followed by the highly anticipated return of MKR. "Also in 2022 we have the new season of Farmer Wants A Wife, the new season of AGT, Kitchen Nightmares, This Is Your Life, The Best Of The Best And Worst of Red Faces, and much more." Seven Chief Revenue Officer, Kurt Burnette, said: "The combination of Seven and Prime has made us the leading national total TV company, reaching 91% of all Australians every month. For our clients, this means unmatchable reach and scale for better engagement and effectiveness across our combined #1 television and BVOD services. It's now easier, faster and more effective to buy across our capital city, regional and digital audiences all in one place. "Seven's big start to 2022 has delivered incredible results for our partners and we are seeing exceptional interest in the content coming up this year and into 2023 on Seven, 7plus and 7news.com.au, including the Commonwealth Games, MKR, AGT, Australian Idol and Million Dollar Island. "Creating big audiences requires big ideas and we are bringing the biggest new shows to Australians to create the biggest impact across television and digital. This content will be huge and will show the power of total TV in audience and integration to connect with highly engaged audiences for powerful, high-impact results for brands," he said. SEVEN'S TOP PROGRAMS - TOTAL AUDIENCE Year to date 2022, total people: Program Total Metro Regional 7 day 7 day audience overnight overnight BVOD* timeshift* 7NEWS 1,515,174 943,930 527,559 40,000 3,685 7NEWS Sunday 1,448,010 954,545 464,649 26,000 2,816 The Voice 1,383,974 732,240 383,914 170,000 97,820 7NEWS Spotlight: The 1,303,711 825,326 379,570 28,000 70,815 Platinum Party At The Palace

Shane Warne Memorial 1,266,336 825,818 339,888 53,000 47,630 Service 7NEWS Saturday 1,191,711 783,442 386,777 19,000 2,492 Hey Hey It's 100 Years 1,077,464 678,276 335,866 9,000 54,322 The Voice Generations 980,612 511,296 321,458 83,000 64,858 Dancing With The 974,713 552,971 276,040 60,000 85,702 Stars: All Stars Home and Away 955,207 473,765 312,089 132,000 37,353 The Chase Australia 838,901 508,369 297,141 30,000 3,391 SAS Australia 830,697 370,982 176,739 150,000 132,976 Big Brother 779,139 349,214 183,542 168,000 78,383 Better Homes and 616,671 353,200 235,554 14,000 13,917 Gardens AFL 597,046 441,775 149,993 - 5,278 Sunrise 431,609 240,282 162,247 29,000 80 The Morning Show 238,351 139,308 86,934 12,000 109 *Combined metro and regional 2022 SURVEY YEAR TO DATE: National commercial audience shares (%), by week Week Seven Network Nine Network Network 10 7 44.4 36.7 18.9 8 43.2 36.9 19.9 9 38.6 39.8 21.6 10 37.7 40.3 22.0 11 36.9 40.4 22.7 12 39.9 38.4 21.8 13 39.9 38.4 21.7 14 41.1 38.0 20.9 15 38.1 39.8 22.1 16 - Easter 40.8 36.0 23.2 17 - Easter 42.8 35.5 21.7 18 42.8 34.9 22.4 19 43.6 34.1 22.3 20 41.4 35.8 22.8 21 41.9 35.5 22.6 22 42.8 32.7 24.5 23 42.4 33.2 24.4 24 40.5 37.3 22.2 25 40.2 34.6 25.2 26 38.2 36.9 24.9 27 36.5 39.7 23.4 28 36.3 40.2 23.8 Survey to date 37.3 38.6 24.1