Seven West Media : #1 in first half of 2022

The Seven Network has finished the first half of the year with strong momentum ahead of the highly anticipated 2022 Commonwealth Games and the return of Australia's most loved cooking show - MKR - with Nigella Lawson and Manu Feildel.
Across the first half of the 2022 OzTAM television ratings survey year, Seven was the most-watched network in Australia, ranking #1 in total people and people 16 to 39.
Nationally, Seven won 14 of the 20 survey weeks and achieved the strongest free-to-air commercial audience share growth of any network this year. It is also a dominant #1 across all age groups in regional markets.
In the capital cities, Seven is #1 in total people so far this survey year and the only commercial network that has increased its audience shares in total people and 25 to 54s.
Seven's success on television has been matched by the strong performance of 7plus, which increased its audience 27% year-on-year and is up 66% in live streaming. Across the 12 months to 30 June this year, 7plus was #1 with a 43.4% share.
Across the 2022 survey year to date, Seven Network was:
#1 in prime time nationally in total people nationally
#1 in prime time in total people across the capital cities
#1 in prime time nationally in 16 to 39s
#1 in 14 of the 20 survey weeks nationally
#1 in network audience share growth nationally. Up 0.8 share points year-on-year in total people, up 0.2 points in 25 to 54s, up 1.4 points in 16 to 39s
#1 in network audience share growth across the capital cities. Up 1.3 share points year-on-year in total people, up 0.8 points in 25 to 54s, up 1.7 points in 16 to 39s
#1 in regional markets in total people, 25 to 54s and 16 to 39s
#1 multichannel in total people - 7two
#1 multichannel in 25 to 54s and 16 to 39s - 7mate
#1 multichannel group - 7mate, 7two, 7flix
Seven has the most-watched shows in Australia:
#1 news program -7NEWS
#1 Australian drama -Home and Away
#1 lifestyle show - Better Homes and Gardens
#1 daily game show -The Chase Australia
#1 winter sport -AFL
#1 breakfast show -Sunrise
#1 morning show -The Morning Show
2022 SURVEY YEAR TO DATE:
National commercial shares (%):
Network
Total people
25 to 54s
16 to 39s
Seven Network
40.4
36.3
37.4
Nine Network
37.1
36.6
36.2
Network 10
22.5
27.1
26.4
Capital cities commercial shares (%):
Network
Total people
25 to 54s
16 to 39s
Seven Network
38.8
34.4
35.6
Nine Network
38.6
38.1
37.3
Network 10
22.6
27.4
27.1
Regional commercial shares (%):
Network
Total people
25 to 54s
16 to 39s
Seven Network
43.6
40.9
42.8
Nine Network
34.1
32.8
32.8
Network 10
22.3
26.2
24.4
Weeks won, total people:
2022 survey year
Nationally
Capital cities
Seven Network
14
11
Nine Network
6
9
Network 10
0
0
Seven West Media Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, James Warburton, said: "Since the acquisition of Prime, Seven is the #1 leader in total TV nationally so far this year. We are #1 nationally
in all people and in the key younger 16 to 39 demo, and less than half a point from #1 in 25 to 54s. We are #1 regionally in all people and key demos, and #1 in metro markets in total people.
"We deliver large and engaged audiences to our clients more consistently than any other network, with Seven ranking #1 in more weeks nationally and in metro markets than any of our competitors in 2022.
"7plus continues to grow its audience, up 27% year-to-date and with 12.5 million registered, verified users - more than any other commercial BVOD platform - it is the fastest growing BVOD service in Australia," he said.
"Our continued growth and momentum in 2022 has proved that no other network has the powerful mix of premium sport, entertainment and news content that brings Australia together and we are set to remain #1 across the rest of the year."
Seven's Chief Content Officer, Entertainment Programming, Angus Ross, said: "The best is yet to come on Seven this year with the strongest second half content line up we have had in many years. The 2022 Commonwealth Games is just over two weeks away - with all the sport Australians love to watch in prime time every single day - closely followed by the highly anticipated return of MKR.
"Also in 2022 we have the new season of Farmer Wants A Wife, the new season of AGT, Kitchen Nightmares, This Is Your Life, The Best Of The Best And Worst of Red Faces, and much more."
Seven Chief Revenue Officer, Kurt Burnette, said: "The combination of Seven and Prime has made us the leading national total TV company, reaching 91% of all Australians every month. For our clients, this means unmatchable reach and scale for better engagement and effectiveness across our combined #1 television and BVOD services. It's now easier, faster and more effective to buy across our capital city, regional and digital audiences all in one place.
"Seven's big start to 2022 has delivered incredible results for our partners and we are seeing exceptional interest in the content coming up this year and into 2023 on Seven, 7plus and 7news.com.au, including the Commonwealth Games, MKR, AGT, Australian Idol and Million Dollar Island.
"Creating big audiences requires big ideas and we are bringing the biggest new shows to Australians to create the biggest impact across television and digital. This content will be huge and will show the power of total TV in audience and integration to connect with highly engaged audiences for powerful, high-impact results for brands," he said.
SEVEN'S TOP PROGRAMS - TOTAL AUDIENCE
Year to date 2022, total people:
Program
Total
Metro
Regional
7 day
7 day
audience
overnight
overnight
BVOD*
timeshift*
7NEWS
1,515,174
943,930
527,559
40,000
3,685
7NEWS Sunday
1,448,010
954,545
464,649
26,000
2,816
The Voice
1,383,974
732,240
383,914
170,000
97,820
7NEWS Spotlight: The
1,303,711
825,326
379,570
28,000
70,815
Platinum Party At The
Palace
Shane Warne Memorial
1,266,336
825,818
339,888
53,000
47,630
Service
7NEWS Saturday
1,191,711
783,442
386,777
19,000
2,492
Hey Hey It's 100 Years
1,077,464
678,276
335,866
9,000
54,322
The Voice Generations
980,612
511,296
321,458
83,000
64,858
Dancing With The
974,713
552,971
276,040
60,000
85,702
Stars: All Stars
Home and Away
955,207
473,765
312,089
132,000
37,353
The Chase Australia
838,901
508,369
297,141
30,000
3,391
SAS Australia
830,697
370,982
176,739
150,000
132,976
Big Brother
779,139
349,214
183,542
168,000
78,383
Better Homes and
616,671
353,200
235,554
14,000
13,917
Gardens
AFL
597,046
441,775
149,993
-
5,278
Sunrise
431,609
240,282
162,247
29,000
80
The Morning Show
238,351
139,308
86,934
12,000
109
*Combined metro and regional
2022 SURVEY YEAR TO DATE:
National commercial audience shares (%), by week
Week
Seven Network
Nine Network
Network 10
7
44.4
36.7
18.9
8
43.2
36.9
19.9
9
38.6
39.8
21.6
10
37.7
40.3
22.0
11
36.9
40.4
22.7
12
39.9
38.4
21.8
13
39.9
38.4
21.7
14
41.1
38.0
20.9
15
38.1
39.8
22.1
16 - Easter
40.8
36.0
23.2
17 - Easter
42.8
35.5
21.7
18
42.8
34.9
22.4
19
43.6
34.1
22.3
20
41.4
35.8
22.8
21
41.9
35.5
22.6
22
42.8
32.7
24.5
23
42.4
33.2
24.4
24
40.5
37.3
22.2
25
40.2
34.6
25.2
26
38.2
36.9
24.9
27
36.5
39.7
23.4
28
36.3
40.2
23.8
Survey to date
37.3
38.6
24.1
