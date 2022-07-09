Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Seven West Media Limited
  News
  Summary
    SWM   AU000000SWM4

SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED

(SWM)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-07-08 am EDT
0.4200 AUD   +2.44%
SEVEN WEST MEDIA : #1 in first half of 2022
PU
06/29SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Majella Wiemers joins Seven
PU
04/25SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Million Dollar Island coming to Sev...
PU
Summary 
Summary

Seven West Media : #1 in first half of 2022

07/09/2022 | 09:04pm EDT
Sunday, 10 July 2022

Seven #1 in first half of 2022

#1 network in total people

#1 network in 16 to 39s

#1 in audience share growth

#1 in news, sport, drama, breakfast

7plus soars 27%

The Seven Network has finished the first half of the year with strong momentum ahead of the highly anticipated 2022 Commonwealth Games and the return of Australia's most loved cooking show - MKR - with Nigella Lawson and Manu Feildel.

Across the first half of the 2022 OzTAM television ratings survey year, Seven was the most-watched network in Australia, ranking #1 in total people and people 16 to 39.

Nationally, Seven won 14 of the 20 survey weeks and achieved the strongest free-to-air commercial audience share growth of any network this year. It is also a dominant #1 across all age groups in regional markets.

In the capital cities, Seven is #1 in total people so far this survey year and the only commercial network that has increased its audience shares in total people and 25 to 54s.

Seven's success on television has been matched by the strong performance of 7plus, which increased its audience 27% year-on-year and is up 66% in live streaming. Across the 12 months to 30 June this year, 7plus was #1 with a 43.4% share.

Across the 2022 survey year to date, Seven Network was:

  • #1 in prime time nationally in total people nationally
  • #1 in prime time in total people across the capital cities
  • #1 in prime time nationally in 16 to 39s
  • #1 in 14 of the 20 survey weeks nationally
  • #1 in network audience share growth nationally. Up 0.8 share points year-on-year in total people, up 0.2 points in 25 to 54s, up 1.4 points in 16 to 39s
  • #1 in network audience share growth across the capital cities. Up 1.3 share points year-on-year in total people, up 0.8 points in 25 to 54s, up 1.7 points in 16 to 39s
  • #1 in regional markets in total people, 25 to 54s and 16 to 39s
  • #1 multichannel in total people - 7two
  • #1 multichannel in 25 to 54s and 16 to 39s - 7mate
  • #1 multichannel group - 7mate, 7two, 7flix

Seven has the most-watched shows in Australia:

  • #1 news program - 7NEWS
  • #1 Australian drama - Home and Away
  • #1 lifestyle show - Better Homes and Gardens
  • #1 daily game show - The Chase Australia
  • #1 winter sport - AFL
  • #1 breakfast show - Sunrise
  • #1 morning show - The Morning Show

2022 SURVEY YEAR TO DATE:

National commercial shares (%):

Network

Total people

25 to 54s

16 to 39s

Seven Network

40.4

36.3

37.4

Nine Network

37.1

36.6

36.2

Network 10

22.5

27.1

26.4

Capital cities commercial shares (%):

Network

Total people

25 to 54s

16 to 39s

Seven Network

38.8

34.4

35.6

Nine Network

38.6

38.1

37.3

Network 10

22.6

27.4

27.1

Regional commercial shares (%):

Network

Total people

25 to 54s

16 to 39s

Seven Network

43.6

40.9

42.8

Nine Network

34.1

32.8

32.8

Network 10

22.3

26.2

24.4

Weeks won, total people:

2022 survey year

Nationally

Capital cities

Seven Network

14

11

Nine Network

6

9

Network 10

0

0

Seven West Media Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, James Warburton, said: "Since the acquisition of Prime, Seven is the #1 leader in total TV nationally so far this year. We are #1 nationally

in all people and in the key younger 16 to 39 demo, and less than half a point from #1 in 25 to 54s. We are #1 regionally in all people and key demos, and #1 in metro markets in total people.

"We deliver large and engaged audiences to our clients more consistently than any other network, with Seven ranking #1 in more weeks nationally and in metro markets than any of our competitors in 2022.

"7plus continues to grow its audience, up 27% year-to-date and with 12.5 million registered, verified users - more than any other commercial BVOD platform - it is the fastest growing BVOD service in Australia," he said.

"Our continued growth and momentum in 2022 has proved that no other network has the powerful mix of premium sport, entertainment and news content that brings Australia together and we are set to remain #1 across the rest of the year."

Seven's Chief Content Officer, Entertainment Programming, Angus Ross, said: "The best is yet to come on Seven this year with the strongest second half content line up we have had in many years. The 2022 Commonwealth Games is just over two weeks away - with all the sport Australians love to watch in prime time every single day - closely followed by the highly anticipated return of MKR.

"Also in 2022 we have the new season of Farmer Wants A Wife, the new season of AGT, Kitchen Nightmares, This Is Your Life, The Best Of The Best And Worst of Red Faces, and much more."

Seven Chief Revenue Officer, Kurt Burnette, said: "The combination of Seven and Prime has made us the leading national total TV company, reaching 91% of all Australians every month. For our clients, this means unmatchable reach and scale for better engagement and effectiveness across our combined #1 television and BVOD services. It's now easier, faster and more effective to buy across our capital city, regional and digital audiences all in one place.

"Seven's big start to 2022 has delivered incredible results for our partners and we are seeing exceptional interest in the content coming up this year and into 2023 on Seven, 7plus and 7news.com.au, including the Commonwealth Games, MKR, AGT, Australian Idol and Million Dollar Island.

"Creating big audiences requires big ideas and we are bringing the biggest new shows to Australians to create the biggest impact across television and digital. This content will be huge and will show the power of total TV in audience and integration to connect with highly engaged audiences for powerful, high-impact results for brands," he said.

SEVEN'S TOP PROGRAMS - TOTAL AUDIENCE

Year to date 2022, total people:

Program

Total

Metro

Regional

7 day

7 day

audience

overnight

overnight

BVOD*

timeshift*

7NEWS

1,515,174

943,930

527,559

40,000

3,685

7NEWS Sunday

1,448,010

954,545

464,649

26,000

2,816

The Voice

1,383,974

732,240

383,914

170,000

97,820

7NEWS Spotlight: The

1,303,711

825,326

379,570

28,000

70,815

Platinum Party At The

Palace

Shane Warne Memorial

1,266,336

825,818

339,888

53,000

47,630

Service

7NEWS Saturday

1,191,711

783,442

386,777

19,000

2,492

Hey Hey It's 100 Years

1,077,464

678,276

335,866

9,000

54,322

The Voice Generations

980,612

511,296

321,458

83,000

64,858

Dancing With The

974,713

552,971

276,040

60,000

85,702

Stars: All Stars

Home and Away

955,207

473,765

312,089

132,000

37,353

The Chase Australia

838,901

508,369

297,141

30,000

3,391

SAS Australia

830,697

370,982

176,739

150,000

132,976

Big Brother

779,139

349,214

183,542

168,000

78,383

Better Homes and

616,671

353,200

235,554

14,000

13,917

Gardens

AFL

597,046

441,775

149,993

-

5,278

Sunrise

431,609

240,282

162,247

29,000

80

The Morning Show

238,351

139,308

86,934

12,000

109

*Combined metro and regional

2022 SURVEY YEAR TO DATE:

National commercial audience shares (%), by week

Week

Seven Network

Nine Network

Network 10

7

44.4

36.7

18.9

8

43.2

36.9

19.9

9

38.6

39.8

21.6

10

37.7

40.3

22.0

11

36.9

40.4

22.7

12

39.9

38.4

21.8

13

39.9

38.4

21.7

14

41.1

38.0

20.9

15

38.1

39.8

22.1

16 - Easter

40.8

36.0

23.2

17 - Easter

42.8

35.5

21.7

18

42.8

34.9

22.4

19

43.6

34.1

22.3

20

41.4

35.8

22.8

21

41.9

35.5

22.6

22

42.8

32.7

24.5

23

42.4

33.2

24.4

24

40.5

37.3

22.2

25

40.2

34.6

25.2

26

38.2

36.9

24.9

27

36.5

39.7

23.4

28

36.3

40.2

23.8

Survey to date

37.3

38.6

24.1

For further information, please contact:

Rob Sharpe

Head of Corporate Communications

M: 0437 928 884

  1. rsharpe@seven.com.au

About Seven West Media

Seven West Media (ASX: SWM) is one of Australia's most prominent media companies, with a market- leading presence in content production across broadcast television, publishing and digital.

The company is home to some of Australia's most renowned media businesses, including the Seven Network and its affiliate channels 7two, 7mate, 7flix; broadcast video on demand platform 7plus; 7NEWS.com.au; The West Australian; and The Sunday Times. With iconic brands such as Australia's leading news and breakfast programs 7NEWS and Sunrise, MKR, AGT, Big Brother, SAS Australia, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars: All Stars, Home and Away, The Chase Australia and Better Homes and Gardens, Seven West Media is also the broadcast partner of the AFL, Cricket Australia, Supercars, the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics.

Source: OzTAM 5City metro and Regional TAM combined aggregate + Tas + WA markets | commercial share 6pm-MidnightSun-Sat| OzTAM VPM 3.1 total minutes inc co-viewing | Share total day | Survey YTD 2020 v 2021 uplift|

Disclaimer

Seven West Media Limited published this content on 10 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2022 01:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
