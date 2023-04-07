Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Seven West Media Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWM   AU000000SWM4

SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED

(SWM)
  Report
2023-04-06
0.4200 AUD    0.00%
Seven West Media : 2023 Good Friday Appeal raises $23 ...

04/07/2023 | 08:36pm EDT
Friday, 7 April 2023

2023 Good Friday Appeal raises $23 million

Record-breaking result for The Royal Children's Hospital

Some of the biggest names in television and entertainment came together on Friday for the Seven Network's annual Good Friday Appeal, helping raise a record-breaking $23,061,320 for The Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne.

Thanks to the support of the community, this incredible result enables The Royal Children's Hospital to provide world-class care to children and continue its ground- breaking research as one of the world's leading children's hospitals.

Managing Director Seven Melbourne and Head of Network Sport, Lewis Martin, said: "Seven has had the honour of broadcasting this iconic and joyous event for 66 years.

"It's a privilege to share these inspiring stories and see Victorians dig deep for a cause so close to all of our hearts.

"Thank you to all of our special guests, volunteers and staff who made it all possible, and to our partners at The Royal Children's Hospital and the Herald Sun for another outstanding year."

The evening's highlights included performances from Kate Ceberano, Anthony Callea, Rob Mills, Home and Away's Matt Evans, 2023 Australian Idol winner Royston Noell and a special cover of The Traveling Wilbury's Handle With Care by 7NEWS' Peter Mitchell, who celebrated his 35th anniversary with the Good Friday Appeal this year.

Other guests included The Morning Show and The Chase Australia's Larry Emdur; Australian actor and Blow Up co-host Stephen Curry; Sunrise presenters Natalie Barr, David Koch, Edwina Bartholomew and Mark Beretta; 7NEWS Melbourne's Rebecca Maddern, Jane Bunn, Mike Amor and Paul Dowsley; 7SPORT favourites Hamish McLachlan, Abbey Holmes, Matthew Richardson, Brad Hodge and Damien Fleming; Home and Away stars Lynne McGranger, Ada Nicodemou, Shane Withington, Emily Weir, Adam Rowland, Stephanie Panozzo and Angelina Thomson; Farmers Brad and Brenton from the upcoming season of Farmer Wants A Wife; and comedians Ross Noble, Claire Hooper, Brett Blake, Diana Nguyen and Douglas Lim.

While the 2023 Good Friday Appeal has come to a close, people can still donate to the Appeal online now at https://www.goodfridayappeal.com.au/donate/

Further images are available upon request.

Seven Network (Operations) Limited / 8 Central Avenue, Eveleigh NSW 2015 Australia / PO Box 7077, Alexandria NSW 2015 Australia

  1. +61 2 8777 7777 / ABN 62 052 845 262

For more information, please contact:

Emma Francis

Senior Publicist, Sport

  1. 0415 721 413 P: 03 9697 7763
  1. EFrancis@seven.com.au

Seven Network (Operations) Limited / 8 Central Avenue, Eveleigh NSW 2015 Australia / PO Box 7077, Alexandria NSW 2015 Australia

  1. +61 2 8777 7777 / ABN 62 052 845 262

Disclaimer

Seven West Media Limited published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2023 00:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
