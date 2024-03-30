Friday, 29 March 2024

2024 Good Friday Appeal raises $23 million

Record-breaking result for The Royal Children's Hospital

Some of the biggest names in entertainment came together on Friday for the Good Friday Appeal. The telethon, broadcast on Channel 7 Melbourne and nationally on 7plus, helped raise a record-breaking $23,368,724 for The Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne.

Funds raised enable The Royal Children's Hospital to provide world-class care to children and continue its ground-breaking research as one of the world's leading children's hospitals. The support of the Victorian people made it possible.

Managing Director Seven Melbourne and Head of Network Sport, Lewis Martin, said:

"It is always touching to see Victorians dig deep for a cause so close to all of our hearts.

"It is an honour for Seven to broadcast this iconic event, as we have for the past 67 years. Thank you to all of our special guests, volunteers and staff who made it all possible, and to our partners at The Royal Children's Hospital and the Herald Sun for another outstanding year."

The evening's highlights included performances from Conrad Sewell; Kate Miller-Heidke, who is soon to debut as a coach on Seven's upcoming season of The Voice; Mark Seymour and his daughter Eva; 2024 Australian Idol winner Dylan Wright; and a special cover of Tom Petty's I Won't Back Down by 7NEWS' Peter Mitchell.

Other guests included The Morning Show and The Chase Australia's Larry Emdur; 7NEWS' presenters Rebecca Maddern and Abbey Gelmi; Sunrise's Natalie Barr, Matt Shirvington, Edwina Bartholomew and Katie Brown; Dream Home host and Dancing With The Stars co-host Dr Chris Brown; and Better Homes and Gardens presenter and MKR judge Colin Fassnidge.

Also in attendance were Home and Away stars Ada Nicodemou, James Stewart, Emily Weir, Matt Evans and Jessica Redmayne; The Chase Australia's Goliath and Smiling

Assassin; 7AFL's Abbey Holmes and Matthew Richardson; Farmer Joe from the new season of Farmer Wants A Wife; and 2024 Dancing With The Stars contestant and comedian Nikki Osborne.

Joining these Channel 7 stars on the panels tonight were Chicago The Musical's Zoë Ventoura and Peter Rowsthorn; and comedians Ed Byrne, Nazeem Hussein, Ivan Aristeguieta, Christine Ryan, Bron Lewis and Claire Hooper. Jeremy Piven??

While the 2024 Good Friday Appeal has come to a close, people can still donate to the Appeal online now athttps://www.goodfridayappeal.com.au/donate/

Further images are available upon request.

For more information, please contact:

Shannon Hudson

Publicist

M: 0401 763 323

E:SHudson@seven.com.au