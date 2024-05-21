Tuesday, 21 May 2024
Chris Salter appointed Director of News for Seven Melbourne
Gemma Williams named 7NEWS Spotlight Executive Producer
The Seven Network today announced the appointment of Chris Salter as the Director of News in Seven Melbourne.
Mr Salter, who has been 7NEWS Adelaide News Director since June 2018, will succeed Shaun Menegola.
Seven Network Director of News and Current Affairs and Seven West Media Editor-in- Chief, Anthony De Ceglie, said: "Chris has done an amazing job in Adelaide, where 7NEWS has been #1 for more than 13 years.
"I'm really pleased that he has agreed to take this new role and I know he is going to make a huge mark on 7NEWS Melbourne as we endeavour to think differently about the future of our platforms."
Mr Salter said: "I can't wait to roll up my sleeves and get to work alongside the many brilliant people who make up the Melbourne newsroom.
"We'll work hard for the people of Victoria to produce broadcast and digital offerings that inform and entertain. We'll be the true voice of Victoria."
Seven today also announced the appointment of Gemma Williams as Executive Producer of 7NEWS Spotlight, reporting to Mr De Ceglie.
Ms Williams is currently Sydney Bureau Chief for Nine Network's A Current Affair.
She is a former Producer of 2GB's Ben Fordham Live and Assistant Chief of Staff, Nine News Sydney.
Mr De Ceglie said Ms Williams was a next-generation talent and part of a strategy to recruit young leaders to Seven, setting up the news and current affairs team for the future.
Ms Williams said: "News and current affairs is my passion, and I am thrilled to be taking on this leadership role and joining the team at 7NEWS Spotlight.
"It's a great privilege to join such an experienced team who will continue to bring viewers
unmissable major investigations and breaking news events from across Australia and around the globe."
Mr Salter's successor at 7NEWS Adelaide will be announced soon.
