Seven West Media : 7NEWS.com.au #1 with young Australi...

Tuesday, 15 December 2020

7NEWS.com.au #1 with young Australians

#1 news website for under 40s

Average daily unique audience: 1.29 million

Average monthly page views: 69.7 million

Australia's #1 social news brand

Australia's #1 digital news show, The Latest

7NEWS.com.au has cemented its position as the leading news website for Australians aged under 40, according to new data from Nielsen Digital Content Ratings (DCR).

The Nielsen DCR report for November shows 7NEWS.com.au was the #1 news website among hard-to-reach young Australians: it was #1 overall among women under 35 and the #1 commercial news website among men under 40. The website's total unique audience in November was 9.52 million, up 14.2% on November last year.

The new numbers follow an outstanding year for the Seven Network's news website, which has built an average daily unique audience of 1.29 million.

Across 2020, 7NEWS.com.au has seen an average of 69.7 million page views a month.

7NEWS.com.au is now Australia's largest social news brand, reaching more than 13.2 million people or more than 50% of the population.

It is also home to Australia's #1 digital news show, The Latest, which was racked up more than 400 million views since it launched in August 2019.

The success of The Latest has made 7NEWS.com.au one of the fastest-growing YouTube channels in Australia. The number of subscribers has jumped 244% over the past year, while the number of minutes watched has soared 1740%.

Exclusive reporting and content have been critical to 7NEWS.com.au's rapid growth and early next year it will launch two new original shows:

Doing Life Differently With Ciaran Lyons , a made-for-mobile documentary series that explores Australia's hidden worlds including swingers, furries and Satanists.

, a made-for-mobile documentary series that explores Australia's hidden worlds including swingers, furries and Satanists. Happening Now , a daily made-for-mobile digital news show.

Phil Goyen, Head of 7NEWS Digital, said: "With content from Australia's most-watched television news service, 7NEWS, plus a digital newsroom dedicated to local breaking news and original reporting and content, 7NEWS.com.au has become a significant force in just 18 months.

