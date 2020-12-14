Seven West Media : 7NEWS.com.au #1 with young Australi...

Tuesday, 15 December 2020
7NEWS.com.au #1 with young Australians
-
#1 news website for under 40s
-
Average daily unique audience: 1.29 million
-
Average monthly page views: 69.7 million
-
Australia's #1 social news brand
-
Australia's #1 digital news show, The Latest
7NEWS.com.au has cemented its position as the leading news website for Australians aged under 40, according to new data from Nielsen Digital Content Ratings (DCR).
The Nielsen DCR report for November shows 7NEWS.com.au was the #1 news website among hard-to-reach young Australians: it was #1 overall among women under 35 and the #1 commercial news website among men under 40. The website's total unique audience in November was 9.52 million, up 14.2% on November last year.
The new numbers follow an outstanding year for the Seven Network's news website, which has built an average daily unique audience of 1.29 million.
Across 2020, 7NEWS.com.au has seen an average of 69.7 million page views a month.
7NEWS.com.au is now Australia's largest social news brand, reaching more than 13.2 million people or more than 50% of the population.
It is also home to Australia's #1 digital news show, The Latest, which was racked up more than 400 million views since it launched in August 2019.
The success of The Latest has made 7NEWS.com.au one of the fastest-growing YouTube channels in Australia. The number of subscribers has jumped 244% over the past year, while the number of minutes watched has soared 1740%.
Exclusive reporting and content have been critical to 7NEWS.com.au's rapid growth and early next year it will launch two new original shows:
-
Doing Life Differently With Ciaran Lyons, a made-for-mobile documentary series that explores Australia's hidden worlds including swingers, furries and Satanists.
-
Happening Now, a daily made-for-mobile digital news show.
Phil Goyen, Head of 7NEWS Digital, said: "With content from Australia's most-watched television news service, 7NEWS, plus a digital newsroom dedicated to local breaking news and original reporting and content, 7NEWS.com.au has become a significant force in just 18 months.
Seven Network (Operations) Limited / 8 Central Avenue, Eveleigh NSW 2015 Australia / PO Box 7077, Alexandria NSW 2015 Australia T +61 2 8777 7777 / ABN 65 052 845 262
"I'm thrilled with the community we've been able to build in such a short amount of time. We think about the 7NEWS.com.au audience 24/7, we're entirely here for them and I look forward to connecting with even more Aussies as we grow and evolve.
"I'm also extremely excited about our new original shows for 2021. I can't wait for the world to see them," he said.
For more information, please contact:
Jack McLintock
Corporate and Government Affairs Manager
M: 0450 608 022
-
jmclintock@seven.com.au
Sources: Nielsen Digital Content Ratings, Monthly Tagged, November 2020, Digital (C/M), Text, P2+, P13-39,F13-34,M13-39,F18-34, Unique Audience, Current Events and Global News sub-category. Nielsen Digital Content Ratings, Monthly Tagged, June 2019 vs November 2020, People 2+, Digital (C/M), Text, Unique Audience, 7NEWS. Nielsen Digital Content Ratings, Daily, January 2020 - November 2020, People 2+, Digital (C/M), Text, Unique Audience, 7NEWS; Pageviews, Current Events and Global News sub-category. 7NEWS (14 pages)/Sunrise/The Morning Show/Spotlight, Facebook Insights, People. Australian Bureau of Statistics, March 2020, Australian population.
About Seven West Media
Seven West Media (ASX: SWM) is one of Australia's most prominent media companies, with a market- leading presence in content production across broadcast television, publishing and digital.
The company is home to some of Australia's most renowned media businesses, including the Seven Network and its affiliate channels 7two, 7mate, 7flix; broadcast video on demand platform 7plus; 7NEWS.com.au; The West Australian; and The Sunday Times. With iconic brands such as Australia's leading news and breakfast programs 7NEWS and Sunrise, Big Brother, SAS Australia, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Voice, Home and Away and Better Homes and Gardens, Seven West Media is also the broadcast partner of the AFL, Cricket Australia, Supercars and the Olympics.
Seven Network (Operations) Limited / 8 Central Avenue, Eveleigh NSW 2015 Australia / PO Box 7077, Alexandria NSW 2015 Australia T +61 2 8777 7777 / ABN 65 052 845 262
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Seven West Media Limited published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 22:08:04 UTC