7NEWS launches new state-of-the-art app
Delivering a tailored news experience directly to individual users
The Seven Network has launched a new, cutting-edge7NEWS app set to deliver a seamless news experience tailored to individual users, with up-to-the-minute coverage of the latest developments here and overseas.
From breaking stories to in-depth analysis across a range of topics including current affairs, sport, business, entertainment and lifestyle, the app is as a one-stop destination for news. It is available now to download for free direct to phones or tablets here.
One of the 7NEWS app's standout features is the customisation options, which allow users to personalise their newsfeed by opting-in to their topics of interest, enhancing the overall experience.
For those wanting real-time updates, the app offers notifications on breaking news with 7NEWS live coverage. It also features seamless integration of video content from Sunrise, The Morning Show and 7NEWS Spotlight, providing users with on-the-go access to the very latest in news and entertainment.
For sports fans, the app is a valuable companion with live updates, fixtures and comprehensive coverage across AFL, AFLW and cricket, while the 7SPORT Match Centre keeps fans informed with real-time stats, team updates and player news.
Seven Network Director of News and Current Affairs and Seven West Media Editor-in- Chief, Anthony De Ceglie, said: "In a world where there are more voices than ever before clamouring for our attention it can be overwhelming to even know where to begin.
"The 7NEWS app has been designed to be truly user-first, offering a personalised experience that will deliver premium news, sport, business, entertainment and lifestyle content across any mobile device for free in the way people want.
"Our team of reporters, presenters, producers, analysts and technicians are committed to bringing the most elite and unbiased news to all Australians," he said.
"The new free 7NEWS app has never made it simpler for you to be in the know. It is your perfect companion to understanding what is going on every minute of the day."
In addition to news and entertainment, the 7NEWS app also features a dedicated section for deals, offers and competitions, curated by a team of experts. Users can stay ahead of
the curve with firsthand reviews, advice and recommendations on the latest products and services.
The 7NEWS app is available from the Apple App Store (iPhone)and Google Play Store (Android).
Click hereto learn more about the all-new7NEWS app and other ways to stay updated with 7NEWS.
About the Seven Network
The Seven Network is part of Seven West Media (ASX: SWM), one of Australia's most prominent media companies, with a market-leading presence in content production across broadcast television, publishing and digital. The Seven Network alone reaches about 17 million people a month.
The company owns some of Australia's most renowned media businesses, including the Seven Network and its affiliate channels 7two, 7mate, 7flix and 7Bravo; the digital platform 7plus;7NEWS.com.au;The West Australian; The Sunday Times; and The Nightly. The Seven Network is home to Australia's most loved news, sport and entertainment programming, including 7NEWS, 7NEWS Spotlight, Sunrise, The Morning Show, The Voice, Home and Away, Australian Idol, My Kitchen Rules, SAS Australia, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Chase Australia, Better Homes and Gardens, RFDS, The 1% Club and the TV WEEK Logie Awards. Seven Network is also the broadcast partner of the AFL, Cricket Australia and Supercars.
