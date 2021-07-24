Seven West Media : 7plus sets new Australian streaming...

Sunday, 25 July 2021

7plus sets new Australian streaming record

More than 170 million minutes streamed

The first day of competition in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 saw the Seven Network's 7plusplatform achieve a gold medal of its own: the record for the biggest day of live streaming in Australian television history.

An extraordinary 172 million minutes were streamed on 7plusyesterday, shattering the previous record of 86 million for the State of Origin rugby league match on 14 July this year. The 7plusnumber does not include co-viewing data, which will be released later today, while the State of Origin number includes co-viewing.

The 7plustotal covered 149.8 million live streamed minutes and 22.2 million video-on- demand minutes. As a result, 7pluscaptured a record-setting 93% share of commercial free-to-air live streaming, and a 79.7% share of total minutes (live plus VOD).

Yesterday also marked a record for 7plusin terms of advertising revenue booked in one day.

Seven West Media Chief Digital Officer, Gereurd Roberts, said: "We knew the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 would be a massive event across both digital and broadcast, but the numbers on 7plushave exceeded all of our expectations and set a new standard for streaming in Australia.

"Tokyo 2020 will be the biggest digital media event Australia has ever seen. If we are setting new streaming numbers after just one day, imagine what the next fortnight or so is going to look like.

"Australians have really embraced the innovative and incredibly comprehensive coverage on Channel 7, 7mate and 7plus, with a viewer experience and features that have never been seen here before. We're delighted with how people are responding to our coverage," he said.

