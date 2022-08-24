Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Seven West Media Limited
  News
  Summary
    SWM   AU000000SWM4

SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED

(SWM)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:05 2022-08-24 am EDT
0.4850 AUD    0.00%
12:28aSEVEN WEST MEDIA : A statement from Seven West Media -...
PU
08/23SEVEN WEST MEDIA : 7NEWS wins 2022
PU
08/21SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Blow Up coming to Channel 7 and 7pl...
PU
Summary 
Summary

Seven West Media : A statement from Seven West Media -...

08/24/2022 | 12:28am EDT
Wednesday, 24 August 2022

A statement from Seven West Media

Seven West Media (ASX: SWM) welcomed the statement today from Minister for Communications, The Hon Michelle Rowland MP, on AFL media rights.

SWM Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, James Warburton, said: "As a proud, Australian-ownedfree-to-air television network, Seven welcomes Minister Rowland's statement today, which backs up the Albanese Government's stance on the issue of anti- siphoning prior to the federal election.

"Seven will continue to fight fiercely to ensure all Australians can watch the sports they love live and free."

For further information, please contact:

Rob Sharpe

Head of Corporate Communications

M: 0437 928 884

  1. rsharpe@seven.com.au

About Seven West Media

Seven West Media (ASX: SWM) is one of Australia's most prominent media companies, with a market-leading presence in content production across broadcast television, publishing and digital.

The company is home to some of Australia's most renowned media businesses, including the Seven Network and its affiliate channels 7two, 7mate, 7flix; broadcast video on demand platform 7plus; 7NEWS.com.au; The West Australian; and The Sunday Times. With iconic brands such as Australia's leading news and breakfast programs 7NEWS and Sunrise, MKR, AGT, Big Brother, SAS Australia, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars: All Stars, Home and Away, The Chase Australia and Better Homes and Gardens, Seven West Media is also the broadcast partner of the AFL, Cricket Australia, Supercars, the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics.

Seven West Media Limited / 50 Hasler Road, Osborne Park WA 6017 Australia / GPO Box D162, Perth WA 6840 Australia T +61 8 9344 0777 / ABN 91 053 480 845

Disclaimer

Seven West Media Limited published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 04:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
