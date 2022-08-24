Seven West Media : A statement from Seven West Media -...

Wednesday, 24 August 2022

A statement from Seven West Media

Seven West Media (ASX: SWM) welcomed the statement today from Minister for Communications, The Hon Michelle Rowland MP, on AFL media rights.

SWM Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, James Warburton, said: "As a proud, Australian-ownedfree-to-air television network, Seven welcomes Minister Rowland's statement today, which backs up the Albanese Government's stance on the issue of anti- siphoning prior to the federal election.

"Seven will continue to fight fiercely to ensure all Australians can watch the sports they love live and free."

