Monday, 29 April 2024

Anthony De Ceglie appointed Director of News and Current Affairs and Editor-in-Chief, Seven West Media

Craig McPherson steps down from Seven

Seven West Media (SWM) today announced the appointment of Anthony De Ceglie as Director of News and Current Affairs and Editor-in-Chief, Seven West Media.

Mr De Ceglie is currently Editor-in-Chief of The West Australian, The Sunday Times, PerthNow and its suburban newspapers, 19 regional newspapers and SWM's recently launched The Nightlydigital newspaper. He has been with SWM since early 2019, based in Perth. Before SWM, Mr De Ceglie spent more than 11 years in various roles at News Corp Australia.

In his new role, Mr De Ceglie will be responsible for Australia's most-watched News and Public Affairs programs including 7NEWS, Sunrise, The Morning Show and 7NEWS Spotlight, as well as 7NEWS.com.au.

Mr De Ceglie will commence in the role on 30 April 2024 and will be based in Sydney.

Mr De Ceglie's appointment follows the decision by current Seven Network Director of News and Public Affairs, Craig McPherson, to step down.

Mr McPherson played a pivotal role in leading Seven's News and Public Affairs offering over two stints at Seven, including a long period of success helming Today Tonight. He has overseen many consecutive years of audience leadership for Sunrise and The Morning Show.

Under his leadership, 7NEWS has been the most watched news service nationally since 2015, and in the capital cities since 2016. During COVID, Mr McPherson ensured that Seven's News and Public Affairs continued to provide the essential news services to all Australians.

SWM Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Howard, said: "Anthony brings a compelling vision to the Director of News and Current Affairs and Editor-in-Chief of Seven West Media role. His absolute focus on news gathering and storytelling will underpin his approach, while his knowledge of digital and his innovative mindset will be just what SWM needs as we continue to build a better media business.

"This appointment reflects our ambition to think differently about the future of media in Australia. I look forward to working with Anthony in his new role.

"Craig has been one of Australia's preeminent news leaders and we wish him all the best for the future," he said.

Mr De Ceglie said: "It's an absolute privilege and honour to step into one of the most important

