Saturday, 30 December 2023
Aussies' victory over Pakistan a hit for Seven
Second Test reaches 5.5 million viewers
Australia's triumph over Pakistan in the second Test at the MCG was a summer hit for the Seven Network, with its live and free coverage reaching 5.5 million Australians nationally and averaging a daily peak audience of 850,000 viewers.
Following a soggy start to the Boxing Day Test, Australia was dominant early, before an unexpected turn on Day Three saw Pakistan take two quick wickets before lunch and immediately after, keeping the door open for an upset by the travelling side.
It was Mitchell Marsh who led the Australian fight-back on Day Three, falling just short of his fourth Test century with a bittersweet 96 runs, ultimately assisting the Aussies head into the final innings with a 316 lead. The Australian fight proved too strong for the tourists, with the home side eventually claiming the victory on Day Four, sealing the series win.
The second Test scored an average broadcast audience of 720,000 viewers. It dominated its timeslots, ranking #1 in all people, 25 to 54s and 16 to 39s.
The biggest audience was achieved with the third session on Day Three, which had an average of 948,000 viewers nationally and reached 2.1 million.
Managing Director Seven Melbourne and Head of Network Sport, Lewis Martin, said: "Big crowds, big audiences, an emphatic Pakistan fight-back and Captain Pat on a roll, the Boxing Day Test did not disappoint - and there's so much more to come this summer on Seven.
"From tomorrow, fans can tune into 13 straight days of epic cricket coverage with the Big Bash League in prime time - all before we hit the Finals - and the final instalment of the Australia v Pakistan Test, live and free from the SCG.
"With wall-to-wall cricket, headlined by the biggest names in the world, there is nowhere else to be this Summer than right here on Seven, Your Home of Cricket," he said.
The live and free cricket action continues tomorrow on Seven, when the Adelaide Strikers face the Melbourne Stars at Adelaide Oval from 7.00pm AEDT on Channel 7 and 7mate, before the third and final Test against Pakistan starts at the SCG on 3 January, live and free on Channel 7 and 7mate.
From Wednesday, 14 January, Seven's cricket team will head to Adelaide Oval for the first of two Tests between Australia and the West Indies. With a Test rivalry dating back to 1930, Australia and the West Indies have produced some of sport's most memorable moments - and next month will be no exception.
Seven Network (Operations) Limited / 8 Central Avenue, Eveleigh NSW 2015 Australia / PO Box 7077, Alexandria NSW 2015 Australia
- +61 2 8777 7777 / ABN 62 052 845 262
For more information, please contact:
Neil Shoebridge
M: 0417 511 012
- neil@skmediagroup.com.au
Emma Francis
Senior Publicist, Sport
M: 0415 721 413
P: 03 9697 7763
- efrancis@seven.com.au
Brittany Stack
National Publicity Manager, News & Public Affairs and Sport
M: 0410 724 424
- bstack@seven.com.au
About the Seven Network
The Seven Network is part of Seven West Media (ASX: SWM), one of Australia's most prominent media companies, with a market-leading presence in content production across broadcast television, publishing and digital. The Seven Network alone reaches more than 17 million people a month.
The company is home to some of Australia's most renowned media businesses, including the Seven Network and its affiliate channels 7two, 7mate, 7flix and 7Bravo; broadcast video on demand platform 7plus;7NEWS.com.au; The West Australian; and The Sunday Times. The Seven Network is home of Australia's most loved news, sport and entertainment programming. Its iconic brands include Australia's leading news and public affairs programs 7NEWS, 7NEWS Spotlight, Sunrise and The Morning Show, The Voice, Home and Away, Dancing With The Stars, Australian Idol, My Kitchen Rules, SAS Australia, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Chase Australia, Better Homes and Gardens, RFDS, The 1% Club and the TV WEEK Logie Awards. Seven Network is also the broadcast partner of the AFL, Cricket Australia and Supercars.
Source: please contact Seven Network for source information.
Seven Network (Operations) Limited / 8 Central Avenue, Eveleigh NSW 2015 Australia / PO Box 7077, Alexandria NSW 2015 Australia
- +61 2 8777 7777 / ABN 62 052 845 262
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Seven West Media Limited published this content on 30 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2023 05:04:41 UTC.