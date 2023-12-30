Saturday, 30 December 2023

Aussies' victory over Pakistan a hit for Seven

Second Test reaches 5.5 million viewers

Australia's triumph over Pakistan in the second Test at the MCG was a summer hit for the Seven Network, with its live and free coverage reaching 5.5 million Australians nationally and averaging a daily peak audience of 850,000 viewers.

Following a soggy start to the Boxing Day Test, Australia was dominant early, before an unexpected turn on Day Three saw Pakistan take two quick wickets before lunch and immediately after, keeping the door open for an upset by the travelling side.

It was Mitchell Marsh who led the Australian fight-back on Day Three, falling just short of his fourth Test century with a bittersweet 96 runs, ultimately assisting the Aussies head into the final innings with a 316 lead. The Australian fight proved too strong for the tourists, with the home side eventually claiming the victory on Day Four, sealing the series win.

The second Test scored an average broadcast audience of 720,000 viewers. It dominated its timeslots, ranking #1 in all people, 25 to 54s and 16 to 39s.

The biggest audience was achieved with the third session on Day Three, which had an average of 948,000 viewers nationally and reached 2.1 million.

Managing Director Seven Melbourne and Head of Network Sport, Lewis Martin, said: "Big crowds, big audiences, an emphatic Pakistan fight-back and Captain Pat on a roll, the Boxing Day Test did not disappoint - and there's so much more to come this summer on Seven.

"From tomorrow, fans can tune into 13 straight days of epic cricket coverage with the Big Bash League in prime time - all before we hit the Finals - and the final instalment of the Australia v Pakistan Test, live and free from the SCG.

"With wall-to-wall cricket, headlined by the biggest names in the world, there is nowhere else to be this Summer than right here on Seven, Your Home of Cricket," he said.

The live and free cricket action continues tomorrow on Seven, when the Adelaide Strikers face the Melbourne Stars at Adelaide Oval from 7.00pm AEDT on Channel 7 and 7mate, before the third and final Test against Pakistan starts at the SCG on 3 January, live and free on Channel 7 and 7mate.

From Wednesday, 14 January, Seven's cricket team will head to Adelaide Oval for the first of two Tests between Australia and the West Indies. With a Test rivalry dating back to 1930, Australia and the West Indies have produced some of sport's most memorable moments - and next month will be no exception.