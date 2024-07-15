Seven West Media : Australia turns to 7NEWS for Trump ...
Australia turns to 7NEWS for Trump coverage
4.45 million choose Seven for breaking news of shooting
The Seven Network's comprehensive coverage of the shock assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump captured Australia's attention yesterday, reaching 4.45 million people nationally.
From Weekend Sunrise and rolling coverage during the day to 7NEWS at 5pm and 6pm, a live 7NEWS Spotlight special and The Latest, the 7NEWS team delivered 13 hours of live coverage.
Weekend Sunrise hosts Edwina Bartholomew and Matt Doran cut to the Trump news just after 8.15am yesterday. Michael Usher and Angela Cox then hosted 7NEWS' rolling coverage across the day, crossing live to 7NEWS US Bureau Chief David Woiwod, Mylee Hogan in the US and Tim Lester in Canberra for every development.
The coverage continued with 7NEWS bulletins at 5pm and 6pm. Michael Usher hosted the 7NEWS Spotlight special Trump Shot: The Assassination Attempt, featuring in- depth analysis, commentary and all the fallout, including the latest news on the gunman and eyewitness accounts.
Weekend Sunrise reached 1.21 million people yesterday with an average audience of 442,000, 32% more than its closest rival.
7NEWS at 6pm was the #1 program yesterday, reaching 2.34 million people and delivering an average audience of 1.42 million. 7NEWS Spotlight had 477,000 viewers and reached 1.29 million.
Seven's coverage of the Trump shooting continues today across Sunrise, The Morning Show, 7NEWS and The Latest, with senior 7NEWS reporters Chris Reason and Amelia Brace joining the team live from the US to cover this remarkable event.
