Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Seven West Media Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWM   AU000000SWM4

SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED

(SWM)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/08 02:10:47 am EDT
0.6450 AUD   -0.77%
03:39aSEVEN WEST MEDIA : Chris Reason awarded for Olympic Ga...
PU
02:20aSEVEN WEST MEDIA : welcomes Minister Fletcher's ...
PU
04/07SEVEN WEST MEDIA : joins Unstereotype Alliance
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seven West Media : Chris Reason awarded for Olympic Ga...

04/08/2022 | 03:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Friday, 8 April 2022

Chris Reason awarded for Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 coverage

7NEWS Chief Reporter Chris Reason has been recognised for excellence in journalism for his "extraordinary" reporting during the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Mr Reason was awarded the prestigious Harry Gordon Memorial Award by the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) and commended for his special report on the showdown between Australia's Ariarne Titmus and US legend Katie Ledecky in the women's 400m freestyle - the first television journalist to ever receive the honour in the award's history.

Mr Reason said: "I've covered 11 Olympic Games now, but this was one of the most extraordinary events I've ever had to report on. I've rarely seen a moment so uplifting and inspiring. It was the race that stopped two nations. And thanks to COVID, next to no one was in the stands to witness it. So being front and centre to relay that history and emotion to Australians back home was an honour and a privilege.

"It was a career high point being on this assignment, and it's a high point too to be receiving the Harry Gordon Memorial Award. I met Harry multiple times and had enormous respect for him. I'd like to pay special tribute to producer Emma Dallimore, cameraman Paul Walker and editor Guiseppa Nastasi. Outstanding, each of them.

"The Tokyo Olympics was one of the most criticised and questioned in the modern era, but all credit to the International Olympic Committee, the AOC and the Games organisers for pushing through and delivering them - just at a time when the world needed them most. They brought hope and happiness to millions, and I was happy to play a small part in helping deliver that," he said.

Seven Network Director of News and Public Affairs, Craig McPherson said: "This award acknowledges a true master of the art of television journalism. As 7NEWS Chief Reporter, Chris spearheaded our exceptional Olympic News team, providing our audience with a nightly all-encompassing trip through the events and spotlighting those who made the Games all the more memorable.

"It's fitting that Chris is the first from television to earn the Harry Gordon Memorial Award. He's now set the bar extremely high."

The independent panel of judges further observed: "Chris Reason's story for 7NEWS was extraordinary. In the five minutes that it ran for, only 30 seconds was allocated to the race itself. Chris added more than four minutes to make it a much more personal story."

Entries from both the Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 Games were considered by a three- person independent panel.

Watch Chris Reason's coverage of the race here

For more information, please contact:

Taylah Massingham

Junior Publicist, News and Public Affairs M: 0477 896 632

E: TMassingham@seven.com.au

Brittany Stack

National Publicity Manager, News and Public Affairs M: 0410 724 424

E: BStack@seven.com.au

Disclaimer

Seven West Media Limited published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 07:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
03:39aSEVEN WEST MEDIA : Chris Reason awarded for Olympic Ga...
PU
02:20aSEVEN WEST MEDIA : welcomes Minister Fletcher's ...
PU
04/07SEVEN WEST MEDIA : joins Unstereotype Alliance
PU
03/27SEVEN WEST MEDIA : appoints National Sport Sales...
PU
03/20SEVEN WEST MEDIA : #1 nationally in 2022
PU
03/19SEVEN WEST MEDIA : 7NEWS Melbourne honoured with three...
PU
03/19SEVEN WEST MEDIA : extends Magic Millions broadc...
PU
03/17SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Sarah Stinson appointed Director of...
PU
03/16SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Michael Pell promoted to new role a...
PU
03/15SEVEN WEST MEDIA : receives WGEA cita...
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 553 M 1 159 M 1 159 M
Net income 2022 182 M 136 M 136 M
Net Debt 2022 259 M 194 M 194 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,48x
Yield 2022 1,63%
Capitalization 1 034 M 772 M 772 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 4 607
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Seven West Media Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 0,65 AUD
Average target price 0,78 AUD
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James R. Warburton Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Jeffrey Peter Howard Chief Financial Officer
Kerry Matthew Stokes Non-Executive Director
David Evans Independent Non-Executive Director
John Henry Alexander Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED0.78%772
FOX CORPORATION4.12%20 863
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.-2.00%15 286
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK22.37%11 708
RTL GROUP S.A.7.46%8 453
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.15.77%7 167