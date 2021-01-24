Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Seven West Media Limited    SWM   AU000000SWM4

SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED

(SWM)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 01/22
0.395 AUD   +12.86%
04:38pSEVEN WEST MEDIA : Clare Gill joins Seven West Media
PU
01/11SEVEN WEST MEDIA : 7plus #1 in 2020, set to soar in 20...
PU
2020SEVEN WEST MEDIA : 7NEWS.com.au #1 with young Australi...
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seven West Media : Clare Gill joins Seven West Media

01/24/2021 | 04:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Monday, 25 January 2021

Clare Gill joins Seven West Media

Seven West Media (ASX: SWM) today announced the appointment of Clare Gill as Head of Regulatory and Government Affairs, effective 1 February.

Ms Gill will be responsible for Government and regulatory affairs, corporate affairs, industry group representation, external stakeholder management and strategic input to business strategy.

Ms Gill's appointment follows the departure of Justine McCarthy, who is moving to a new role as Senior Adviser to the Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts, the Hon Paul Fletcher MP.

Mr Warburton said: "Justine McCarthy has been a highly valued member of the Seven West Media team since 2012 and has made an important contribution across many parts of our business. We are sad to lose her, and she leaves with our thanks and very best wishes for the future.

"The fact that she has been selected for the new role with our Minister is a tribute to her abilities, experience and profile and we look forward to continuing our association with her on industry matters at a Government level.

"We are delighted to welcome Clare Gill to Seven West Media. Clare has a long and impressive track record in government, regulatory and corporate affairs, as well as policy development, industry relations and business strategy," he said.

"She is a strong addition to our executive team and joins at a critical time for Seven West Media and the media industry in general."

Ms Gill's career includes four years as Group Director, Regulatory Affairs and Spectrum Strategy, at Nine and five years as Head of Government and Corporate Affairs at SingTel Optus.

Ms Gill said: "I am thrilled to be joining Seven West Media at such an exciting time for the business and the industry. I am looking forward to working with the team as they continue to innovate and reshape the future of media."

Ms McCarthy said: "It has been a great privilege to lead the Regulatory and Government Affairs team at Seven West Media and drive the achievement of a range of significant policy reforms for the media sector over the past eight years.

"At a time when this sector faces significant challenges and opportunities, I look forward to working with the Minister and contributing towards the ongoing evolution of regulatory policy from a broader perspective."

Seven Network (Operations) Limited / 8 Central Avenue, Eveleigh NSW 2015 Australia / PO Box 7077, Alexandria NSW 2015 Australia

  1. +61 2 8777 7777 / ABN 62 052 845 262

For more information, please contact:

Jack McLintock

Corporate and Government Affairs Manager

M: 0450 608 022

  1. jmclintock@seven.com.au

About Seven West Media

Seven West Media (ASX: SWM) is one of Australia's most prominent media companies, with a market- leading presence in content production across broadcast television, publishing and digital.

The company is home to some of Australia's most renowned media businesses, including the Seven Network and its affiliate channels 7two, 7mate, 7flix; broadcast video on demand platform 7plus; 7NEWS.com.au; The West Australian; and The Sunday Times. With iconic brands such as Australia's leading news and breakfast programs 7NEWS and Sunrise, Big Brother, SAS Australia, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Voice, Home and Away and Better Homes and Gardens, Seven West Media is also the broadcast partner of the AFL, Cricket Australia, Supercars and the Olympics.

Seven Network (Operations) Limited / 8 Central Avenue, Eveleigh NSW 2015 Australia / PO Box 7077, Alexandria NSW 2015 Australia

  1. +61 2 8777 7777 / ABN 62 052 845 262

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Seven West Media Limited published this content on 25 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2021 21:37:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
04:38pSEVEN WEST MEDIA : Clare Gill joins Seven West Media
PU
01/11SEVEN WEST MEDIA : 7plus #1 in 2020, set to soar in 20...
PU
2020SEVEN WEST MEDIA : 7NEWS.com.au #1 with young Australi...
PU
2020SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Legends join Seven's Summer of Cric...
PU
2020HOME AND AWAY : Australia's #1 drama
PU
2020SEVEN WEST MEDIA : and Swimming Australia
PU
2020SEVEN WEST MEDIA : SWM Appoints Shoebridge Knowles Med...
PU
2020SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Cricket-Broadcaster threatens to end contract with Cricket Au..
RE
2020SEVEN WEST MEDIA : SWM Launch 7REDiQ, Powered by TEGA
PU
2020Australia Regulator Releases Draft Rules for Google, Facebook to Pay Media Co..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 225 M 946 M 946 M
Net income 2021 79,7 M 61,6 M 61,6 M
Net Debt 2021 404 M 312 M 312 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,50x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 608 M 469 M 469 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 4 607
Free-Float 53,7%
Chart SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Seven West Media Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 0,27 AUD
Last Close Price 0,40 AUD
Spread / Highest target 1,27%
Spread / Average Target -31,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -77,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James R. Warburton Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Kerry Matthew Stokes Chairman
Jeffrey Peter Howard Chief Financial Officer
Ryan Kerry Stokes Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
David Evans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED19.70%469
DISCOVERY, INC.24.59%23 857
FOX CORPORATION3.57%17 701
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-1.09%4 757
TEGNA INC.12.76%3 449
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED6.47%3 247
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ