Seven West Media : FY21 results annou...

Wednesday, 4 August 2021

FY21 results announcement date

Seven West Media (ASX: SWM) will be releasing its FY21 results on Monday, 16 August 2021.

SWM Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, James Warburton, and Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Howard, will host a teleconference/webcast to present the results at 10:30am AEST.

The webcast can be accessed on the results date at: https://www.sevenwestmedia.com.au/investors/livestream/

This release has been authorised to be given to the ASX by the Managing Director and CEO.

For further information please contact: Investors / Analysts: Media: Alan Stuart Rob Sharpe astuart@seven.com.au rsharpe@seven.com.au 02 8777 7211 0437 928 884

About Seven West Media

Seven West Media (ASX: SWM) is one of Australia's most prominent media companies, with a market-leading presence in content production across broadcast television, publishing and digital.

The company is home to some of Australia's most renowned media businesses, including the Seven Network and its affiliate channels 7two, 7mate, 7flix; broadcast video on demand platform 7plus; 7NEWS.com.au; The West Australian; and The Sunday Times. With iconic brands such as Australia's leading news and breakfast programs 7NEWS and Sunrise, Big Brother, SAS Australia, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars: All Stars, Home and Away and Better Homes and Gardens, Seven West Media is also the broadcast partner of the AFL, Cricket Australia, Supercars and the Olympics.

Seven West Media Limited / 50 Hasler Road, Osborne Park WA 6017 Australia / GPO Box D162, Perth WA 6840 Australia T +61 8 9344 0777 / ABN 91 053 480 845