Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Seven West Media Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWM   AU000000SWM4

SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED

(SWM)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/03
0.51 AUD   +4.08%
12:16aSEVEN WEST MEDIA : FY21 results annou...
PU
08/01SEVEN WEST MEDIA : 7NEWS hits new highs
PU
07/30SEVEN WINS GOLD : Tokyo 2020 smashes...
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Seven West Media : FY21 results annou...

08/04/2021 | 12:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wednesday, 4 August 2021

FY21 results announcement date

Seven West Media (ASX: SWM) will be releasing its FY21 results on Monday, 16 August 2021.

SWM Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, James Warburton, and Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Howard, will host a teleconference/webcast to present the results at 10:30am AEST.

The webcast can be accessed on the results date at: https://www.sevenwestmedia.com.au/investors/livestream/

This release has been authorised to be given to the ASX by the Managing Director and CEO.

For further information please contact:

Investors / Analysts:

Media:

Alan Stuart

Rob Sharpe

astuart@seven.com.au

rsharpe@seven.com.au

02 8777 7211

0437 928 884

About Seven West Media

Seven West Media (ASX: SWM) is one of Australia's most prominent media companies, with a market-leading presence in content production across broadcast television, publishing and digital.

The company is home to some of Australia's most renowned media businesses, including the Seven Network and its affiliate channels 7two, 7mate, 7flix; broadcast video on demand platform 7plus; 7NEWS.com.au; The West Australian; and The Sunday Times. With iconic brands such as Australia's leading news and breakfast programs 7NEWS and Sunrise, Big Brother, SAS Australia, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars: All Stars, Home and Away and Better Homes and Gardens, Seven West Media is also the broadcast partner of the AFL, Cricket Australia, Supercars and the Olympics.

Seven West Media Limited / 50 Hasler Road, Osborne Park WA 6017 Australia / GPO Box D162, Perth WA 6840 Australia T +61 8 9344 0777 / ABN 91 053 480 845

Disclaimer

Seven West Media Limited published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 04:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
12:16aSEVEN WEST MEDIA : FY21 results annou...
PU
08/01SEVEN WEST MEDIA : 7NEWS hits new highs
PU
07/30SEVEN WINS GOLD : Tokyo 2020 smashes...
PU
07/30Why TV audiences are tuning out the Tokyo Olympic Games
RE
07/25SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 roars out ...
PU
07/24SEVEN WEST MEDIA : 7plus sets new Australian streaming...
PU
07/23SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony takes t...
PU
07/22WISR : Launches First Major National Brand Campaign
MT
07/21SEVEN WEST MEDIA : Farmer Wants A Wife wins hearts acr...
PU
07/21SEVEN WEST MEDIA : 7plus smashes 2021 record
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 284 M 950 M 950 M
Net income 2021 145 M 108 M 108 M
Net Debt 2021 310 M 229 M 229 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,49x
Yield 2021 0,11%
Capitalization 784 M 579 M 581 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 4 607
Free-Float 53,7%
Chart SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Seven West Media Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 0,51 AUD
Average target price 0,62 AUD
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James R. Warburton Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Jeffrey Peter Howard Chief Financial Officer
Kerry Matthew Stokes Chairman
David Evans Independent Non-Executive Director
John Henry Alexander Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED54.55%555
FOX CORPORATION22.39%20 083
DISCOVERY, INC.-3.32%18 737
RTL GROUP S.A.21.09%8 779
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.34.87%6 295
TEGNA INC.27.03%3 875