Seven West Media : Good Friday Appeal raises $22 milli...

Friday, 15 April 2022

2022 Good Friday Appeal raises $22 million

Record-breaking result for The Royal Children's Hospital

Some of the biggest names in television and entertainment gathered on Friday for the Seven Network's annual Good Friday Appeal, helping raise a record-breaking $22,328,154 for The Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne.

The Good Friday Appeal is an institution that unites Victorians like few others to raise much-needed funds for the hospital. This year marked the 65th year that Seven had broadcast the iconic event and the network is proud to have continued the tradition on Channel 7 in Melbourne and 7plus.

Managing Director Seven Melbourne and Head of Network Sport, Lewis Martin said: "It was an honour and a privilege to bring the sheer joy and heart-warming stories of the Good Friday Appeal to Australians, on a truly special day on the Victorian calendar.

"To see Victorians rally together and dig deep to support the Good Friday Appeal, after an incredibly difficult two years during the pandemic, proves how special The Royal

Children's Hospital is to all of us.

"The Appeal is a great partnership between The Royal Children's Hospital, Channel 7 and the Herald Sun, and we're rapt by how Victorians responded this year," he said.

Hosts Peter Mitchell, Jane Bunn, Rebecca Maddern and Mike Amor from 7NEWS kicked off the telecast at 12.00pm, sharing the inspiring stories of children and their families who have been touched by the life-changing work of the team at The Royal Children's Hospital, including this year's faces of the Appeal, Alex and Isla.

Football fans across Victoria were treated to a half-time goal shoot-out between Western Bulldogs and North Melbourne legends, Doug Hawkins and Brent Harvey , with the pair raising much needed funds for the Appeal.

Rounding out Seven's broadcast, the host of Channel 7's The Morning Show and The Chase Australia, Larry Emdur, 7SPORT's Hamish McLachlan and 7NEWS Melbourne anchor Peter Mitchell hosted a jam-packed live night show, with help from Sunrise's Mark Beretta at the Country Board and 7NEWS' Paul Dowsley from the phone room.

Superstar singer-songwriter and The Voice coach Guy Sebastian led a cavalcade of Australia's most-loved musicians including Human Nature and The Voice 2021 winner, Bella Taylor Smith in an incredible night of entertainment.

While the 2022 Good Friday Appeal has come to a close, people can still donate to the Appeal online NOW at goodfridayappe al.com.au or v irtualtinshake .com.au .

Get involved:

Facebook

TwitterInstagram7plus #GoodFridayAppeal #GiveForTheKids

For more information, please contact:

Alice James

Publicist

M: 0400 031 032

E: ajames@seven.com.au

Emma Francis

Senior Publicist, Sport

M: 0415 721 413 P: 03 9697 7763

E: efrancis@seven.com.au

Brittany Stack

National Publicity Manager, News and Public Affairs & Sport M: 0410 724 424

E: BStack@seven.com.au