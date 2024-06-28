Friday, 28 June 2024

Katie Finney appointed National Television Sales Director

Seven West Media today announced the appointment of Katie Finney to the new role of National Television Sales Director, effective immediately.

Reporting to Group Managing Director, Seven Television, Angus Ross, Ms Finney will be responsible for Seven's market-leading national television sales team. She will work closely with Seven's National Digital Sales Director, Rachel Page, and with Vikki Friscic, who was appointed to the new role of Head of Sales Strategy and Enablement earlier this week.

Seven West Media also today announced the resignation of National Sales Director, Television, Georgie Nichols. She will remain with the company until early August to assist with the transition.

Mr Ross said: "I'm very pleased to welcome Katie to her new role and look forward to working closely with her. Katie has been with Seven for more than 20 years, most recently as Director of 7RED, and her passion for Seven and television is unmatched. No one has a deeper understanding of our business or is better placed to help take us forward.

"Katie will be working closely with Rachel to ensure we deliver cross-screen synergies and audience-led solutions across the screens of Seven. Both Katie and Rachel will work hand in glove with Vikki on creating and executing the best strategies for Seven and our clients.

"On behalf of everyone at Seven, I'd like to sincerely thank Georgie for her contribution over the past six years. She made the decision to explore new opportunities several weeks ago and will leave with our gratitude and very best wishes," he said.

Ms Finney said "It's a privilege to take on this role as we transform Seven for the future. With the best content to engage audiences at scale and an incredible sales team that leverages these audiences with strategic opportunities, we are uniquely positioned to connect brands to consumers.

"I could not be more excited to work with our agency and client partners to drive long- term, future-facing business outcomes."

