    SWM   AU000000SWM4

SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED

(SWM)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06:19 2022-12-08 pm EST
0.4350 AUD   +1.16%
Seven West Media : Lucinda Gemmell joins Seven West Me...
PU
12/07Seven West Media : launches broadcast trainee pr...
PU
11/09Seven West Reportedly in Merger Talk with HT&E
CI
Seven West Media : Lucinda Gemmell joins Seven West Me...

12/08/2022 | 05:33pm EST
Friday, 9 December 2022

Lucinda Gemmell joins Seven West Media

Seven West Media today announced the appointment of Lucinda Gemmell as Chief People and Culture Officer, reporting to Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer James Warburton.

Ms Gemmell will join Seven West Media in March and will lead the human resources and employee experience across the Seven Network and Seven West Media (WA).

Since June 2020, Ms Gemmell has been Chief People and Culture Officer at air navigation service provider Airservices Australia, where she was responsible for the people and culture strategy and transformation, talent, diversity and inclusion, leadership development, organisational effectiveness, functional training, and industrial relations.

Before Airservices Australia, Ms Gemmell was Chief People and Culture Officer at Virgin Australia Airlines. She has also held people and culture roles at Woolworths, Diageo Asia Pacific, Fairfax Media and Rio Tinto.

Mr Warburton said: "I am very pleased to welcome Lucinda to Seven. She joins us with an impressive resume that includes experience in senior people and culture leadership, business, strategy and commercial management roles in ASX, multinational, Asia Pacific and government organisations.

"In recent years, Seven has seen significant industrial reform, an expansion of our people experience programs, and a strong focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. In March this year, we became the first media company in Australia awarded a citation as Employer of Choice for gender equality by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency. Seven was just one of just 12 companies across Australia to be added this year.

"We have a great people and culture team at Seven and I know that they, and all of our company, will enjoy working with Lucinda," he said.

Ms Gemmell said: "I am delighted to join James and the team at Seven West Media and continue the great work that has been done as an employer of choice for gender equality and on inclusion and diversity. It is a privilege to continue to build on this legacy, working with the executive team, the people and culture team and all of the fantastic team at Seven."

Ms Gemmell has also been a Director of Starlight Children's Foundation Australia since November 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Sharpe

Head of Corporate Communications

  1. 0437 928 884. E: rsharpe@seven.com.au

Seven West Media Limited / 50 Hasler Road, Osborne Park WA 6017 Australia / GPO Box D162, Perth WA 6840 Australia T +61 8 9344 0777 / ABN 91 053 480 845

About Seven West Media

Seven West Media (ASX: SWM) is one of Australia's most prominent media companies, with a market-leading presence in content production across broadcast television, publishing and digital.

The company is home to some of Australia's most renowned media businesses, including the Seven Network and its affiliate channels 7two, 7mate, 7flix; broadcast video on demand platform 7plus; 7NEWS.com.au; The West Australian; and The Sunday Times. With iconic brands such as Australia's leading news and breakfast programs 7NEWS and Sunrise, My Kitchen Rules, AGT, Big Brother, SAS Australia, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Voice, Home and Away, The Chase Australia and Better Homes and Gardens, Seven West Media is also the broadcast partner of the AFL, Cricket Australia and Supercars.

Seven West Media Limited / 8 Central Avenue, Eveleigh NSW 2015 Australia / PO Box 7077, Alexandria NSW 2015 Australia T +61 2 8777 7777 / ABN 91 053 480 845

Disclaimer

Seven West Media Limited published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 22:32:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
