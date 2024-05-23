Thursday, 23 May 2024
Seven and Pinterest close the loop with innovative integrated partnership
The Seven Network and Pinterest today announced the launch of an innovative integrated partnership in the brand-new renovation series, Dream Home, on Channel 7 and 7plus.
In an Australian first for Pinterest, the partnership will capitalise on the highly anticipated room reveals in Dream Home, which launches at 7.00pm this Sunday, 26 May.
The partnership will allow viewers and Pinterest users to explore the room reveals, curate their own "dream homes" online and buy products from key program sponsors. After each episode, the room reveals will be dropped into boards on Pinterest, with viewers able to look through and save inspiration for their own home renovation.
Pinterest is launching a competition to support the Dream Home launch, called Pinterest's Dream Home Curation Challenge, where viewers can curate their own dream home by mixing and matching their favourite designs and products from the show on Pinterest. Each Dream Home board on Pinterest will be judged and the winners will receive a prize including a lifetime of savings from Three Birds Renovations to help take the inspiration into real life.
Seven West Media Chief Marketing and Audience Officer, Mel Hopkins, said: "We are really excited about and proud of this unique partnership with Pinterest, which will have huge benefits for viewers and sponsors.
"Seven and Pinterest recognised a desire among viewers to lean into key moments in Dream Home and have their say. This partnership provides a new and compelling way for people to connect with a program.
"At the same time, this integration closes the loop with the cross-screen experience in a contextually relevant way where people can engage, curate and shop directly with Dream Home," she said.
Pinterest Managing Director Australia and New Zealand, Melinda Petrunoff, said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Seven in a way that Pinterest has never done before.
"Aussies love searching for and pinning their favourite ideas for home renovations and now Dream Home viewers will have the opportunity to engage with the show in a way that
naturally complements their viewing experience. Not only can they explore the dream homes on Pinterest, but they can also take action and purchase items they love for their own home."
Hosted by Dr Chris Brown, Dream Home is set to take the home renovation genre to new heights, as six pairs of everyday Aussies battle it out room by room, transforming tired suburban family homes into astonishing new dream homes.
Following renovations in each state, the top three couples will have the opportunity to have their backyards completely made over with stunning gardens and outdoor living spaces.
The winning couple will receive their very own dream home and a life-changing cash prize of $100,000.
Produced by Endemol Shine Australia (A Banijay company), Dream Home will inspire and ignite Australia's love of home renovation.
About the Seven Network
The Seven Network is part of Seven West Media (ASX: SWM), one of Australia's most prominent media companies, with a market-leading presence in content production across broadcast television, publishing and digital. The Seven Network alone reaches about 17 million people a month.
The company owns some of Australia's most renowned media businesses, including the Seven Network and its affiliate channels 7two, 7mate, 7ﬂix and 7Bravo; the digital platform 7plus;7NEWS.com.au;The West Australian; The Sunday Times; and The Nightly. The Seven Network is home to Australia's most loved news, sport and entertainment programming, including 7NEWS, 7NEWS Spotlight, Sunrise, The Morning Show, The Voice, Home and Away, Australian Idol, My Kitchen Rules, SAS Australia, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Chase Australia, Better Homes and Gardens, RFDS, The 1% Club and the TV WEEK Logie Awards. Seven Network is also the broadcast partner of the AFL, Cricket Australia and Supercars.
