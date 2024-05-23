Thursday, 23 May 2024

Seven and Pinterest close the loop with innovative integrated partnership

The Seven Network and Pinterest today announced the launch of an innovative integrated partnership in the brand-new renovation series, Dream Home, on Channel 7 and 7plus.

In an Australian first for Pinterest, the partnership will capitalise on the highly anticipated room reveals in Dream Home, which launches at 7.00pm this Sunday, 26 May.

The partnership will allow viewers and Pinterest users to explore the room reveals, curate their own "dream homes" online and buy products from key program sponsors. After each episode, the room reveals will be dropped into boards on Pinterest, with viewers able to look through and save inspiration for their own home renovation.

Pinterest is launching a competition to support the Dream Home launch, called Pinterest's Dream Home Curation Challenge, where viewers can curate their own dream home by mixing and matching their favourite designs and products from the show on Pinterest. Each Dream Home board on Pinterest will be judged and the winners will receive a prize including a lifetime of savings from Three Birds Renovations to help take the inspiration into real life.

Seven West Media Chief Marketing and Audience Officer, Mel Hopkins, said: "We are really excited about and proud of this unique partnership with Pinterest, which will have huge benefits for viewers and sponsors.

"Seven and Pinterest recognised a desire among viewers to lean into key moments in Dream Home and have their say. This partnership provides a new and compelling way for people to connect with a program.

"At the same time, this integration closes the loop with the cross-screen experience in a contextually relevant way where people can engage, curate and shop directly with Dream Home," she said.

Pinterest Managing Director Australia and New Zealand, Melinda Petrunoff, said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Seven in a way that Pinterest has never done before.

