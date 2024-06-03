Monday, 3 June 2024

Mark Mooney appointed 7NEWS Adelaide News Director

The Seven Network today announced the appointment of Mark Mooney as 7NEWS Adelaide News Director.

Mr Mooney was previously Deputy News Director of 7NEWS Adelaide and will report to Seven Network Director of News and Current Affairs and Seven West Media Editor-in- Chief, Anthony De Ceglie. He succeeds Chris Salter, who was appointed Director of News in Seven Melbourne last month.

An award-winning journalist who joined the 7NEWS Adelaide team in 2008, Mr Mooney has been Deputy News Director since 2021. He has played a key role in the success of 7NEWS Adelaide, which been the city's #1 evening news bulletin for 13 years.

Mr De Ceglie said: "Mark has been a brilliant deputy on the back of a storied career as a journalist and I am very excited that he now has the chance to lead the South Australian team in his own right.

"I can't wait to see what his tenure brings as 7NEWS continues to dominate the ratings and grow its digital offerings with bold new direction across our senior leadership team in Australia."

Mr Mooney said: "I've loved being part of the talented, hard-working7NEWS Adelaide team for the past 16 years and I'm so excited to take on the role of News Director. Keeping South Australians informed is a passion of mine and it'll be a privilege to lead our brilliant newsroom.

"I can't wait to get to work ramping up 7NEWS' digital offerings, while continuing to hone our broadcast news service for the people of South Australia."

